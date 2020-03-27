JEERS ... to Nez Perce County Democratic Party Chairman Pete Gertsonson.
It’s bad enough that Idaho Democrats routinely forfeit control of the Legislature by not fielding enough candidates. This year, 19 Senate seats and 30 House seats feature no Democratic candidate.
But Nez Perce County Democrats will not contest any office this year — either at the county level or for the 6th Legislative District. Instead, the action will come during the GOP primary election and in the fall — when independent candidates will square off for two county commission seats as well as for sheriff.
Even Democrats in Republican strongholds such as Idaho Falls, Kuna, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell and Coeur d’Alene managed to do better.
Sure, running as a Democrat is an uphill fight, especially in a presidential election year. But it’s not impossible. There was a definite Democratic tinge to last fall’s election in the city of Lewiston. Democrats continue to hold county offices.
When an incumbent goes unchallenged, he becomes unaccountable. Look at how state Reps. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, and Thyra Stevenson, R-Nezperce, voted against a higher education budget just as soon as they knew no Democrat has signed up to oppose them.
A political party is not a civic organization or a debating society. It exists for one reason: to provide voters with a choice. If Nez Perce County Democrats can no longer perform that task, perhaps it’s time to close up shop.
CHEERS ... to Idaho Senate State Affairs Committee Chairwoman Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston.
Credit her for managing one of the 2020 Legislature’s worst ideas into the dust bin.
At issue was Sen. Todd Lakey’s latest concession to the gun rights movement — empowering school employees on their own to carry concealed weapons on the job.
When the measure got to Lodge’s committee, three Republicans — Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill of Rexburg, Mary Souza of Coeur d’Alene as well as Lodge — joined the panel’s two Democrats — Michelle Stennett of Ketchum and Cheri Buckner-Webb’s stand-in, Troy Rohn — to kill it.
That vote came after law enforcement told them:
l In a school shooting situation, cops can’t tell a good guy with a gun from a bad guy with a gun. All they see is a gun.
l Police and military personnel spend long hours in “shoot, don’t-shoot” crisis simulations. An armed civilian in the throes of a fight or flight reflex is likely to be a danger to himself and others.
But lawmakers have ignored such arguments before. Lodge made the difference this time.
CHEERS ... to Senate Education Committee Chairman Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls.
Mortimer buried one of the session’s worst ideas. Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, wanted to stop school districts from running supplemental levy and bond issue elections in March and August. That would have left the third Tuesday in May, which occurs at the same time as Idaho’s primary, and the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, which coincides with the general election.
Roughly 80 percent of Idaho’s schools have passed a record-setting $214 million in levies, which patrons agree to pay to compensate for inadequate state support. As Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News established, nearly two-thirds of those levies approved from 2014 to 2019 were passed in March elections. The reason is simple: Before schools prepare budgets and set teacher compensation packages, they need that issue resolved in the spring.
Besides, submitting supplemental levy questions to a May primary dominated by tax-averse Republican voters only puts more school budgets at risk.
Horman’s bill was popular with the GOP base. It cleared the House 45-20 and stood a reasonable chance of passage in the Senate.
That is, until Mortimer acted. Good for him.
CHEERS ... to Gov. Brad Little.
Yet another abysmal legislative idea has hit the skids, thanks to Little’s veto stamp.
The measure in question was House Transportation Committee Chairman Joe Palmer’s latest raid on the state’s general fund — the account that is supposed to pay for public schools, health programs, higher education and general government.
Thanks to Palmer, about 1 percent of state sales tax revenues — or $18 million — otherwise intended for the general fund has been earmarked for transportation. This year, Palmer wanted to double it and his colleagues went along.
For Palmer, that’s convenient. He continues to avoid charging the trucking industry its fair share for highway and bridge maintenance.
But when his latest handiwork landed on Little’s desk, the governor balked.
“Due to the uncertainty in the coming fiscal year and the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, I am vetoing this legislation because it results in a fiscal impact to Idaho’s general fund,” Little wrote. “The maintenance and growth of our transportation infrastructure remains a vital commitment of the state of Idaho, and I encourage the Idaho Legislature to pursue a comprehensive package when the state is facing a more positive economic outlook.”
JEERS ... to Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird.
As the Lewiston Tribune’s William L. Spence noted, Giddings has been unsparing in her opposition to must-pass state budget bills.
Whether it was appropriations for public health districts, public school teachers, Medicaid, the Department of Health and Welfare, colleges and universities and transportation, Giddings response was the same — no.
Of course, it’s a luxury to “vote no and take the dough.” If everyone in the Legislature played that game, the state would be paralyzed.
What’s Giddings’ explanation?
She relied on the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s assessment that these budgets contained “excessive spending.”
Giddings disregarded the counsel of fellow lawmakers, budget staff members and agencies. She prefers to follow an ideological, special interest group that obscures who pays its bills.
At least she’s honest.
Few Idaho lawmakers would ever confess — as Giddings now has — to checking in with Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman for daily instructions. — M.T.