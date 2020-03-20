JEERS ... to Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
In a state with at least 23 confirmed cases spread out among six counties, Little’s response to the coronavirus epidemic has been woefully passive.
He has refused to order the schools shuttered. He won’t order bars and restaurants shut down.
He even withheld comment about his fellow Republicans in the Legislature risking public health by remaining in session despite Centers for Disease Control guidelines about avoiding gatherings greater than 10 people.
The vast majority of governors, including Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, have closed schools and/or ordered businesses closed.
The governor ignored the pleas of Idaho educators. Sunday, the Idaho Education Association implored Little to close the schools.
Even many of Idaho’s restaurant and bar owners are begging Little to shut them down. In a letter obtained by the Idaho Statesman, some 80 business owners said a 30-day respite enhances public health and expediting unemployment benefits would throw a lifeline to them and their employees.
“We need you to shut down our industry to save it,” the letter says.
Among the signatories were about a dozen Lewiston and Moscow enterprises.
Waiting for local school boards, business owners and government officials to haphazardly decide for themselves is the definition of leading from behind.
JEERS ... to Idaho County Commission Chairman Skip Brandt.
Never a guy to wave a “Keep Calm and Carry On” banner, Brandt’s response to the coronavirus epidemic mimics Alfred E. Neuman’s credo: “What, me worry?”
As far as Brandt is concerned, it’s “business as usual” in Idaho County until and unless someone tests positive for the virus. Of course, even if ample testing facilities were available — and they’re not — asymptomatic people can be spreading the infection.
“I don’t have a crystal ball (regarding) the severity of this virus,” Brandt said Tuesday during a conference call with Carol Moehrle, director of Public Health-Idaho North Central District. “But there’s definitely a panic over this thing. ... It seems like there’s being more made of this than there should be.”
He also suggested Idaho County was safer than urban centers — as if people driving up and down U.S. Highway 95 don’t stop in Riggins, Grangeville and Cottonwood.
If anything, a rural county could be vulnerable because more of its population is older and at risk of serious illness. In Idaho County, 26.1 percent of its people are least 65 years old. That’s double the proportion in Idaho’s population centers.
And like many rural communities, Idaho County has fewer medical resources. According to the Department of Homeland Security, it has 0.003 hospital beds per resident.
“Yes, me worry.”
CHEERS ... to Idaho’s five former attorneys general.
Tony Park (1971-1975), Wayne Kidwell (1975-1979), David Leroy (1979-1983), Jim Jones (1983-1991) and Al Lance (1995-2003) have urged Gov. Little to veto the Idaho Legislature’s attempt to ban transgirls and women from participating in public school and collegiate athletics.
Park is a Democrat.
Kidwell, Leroy, Jones and Lance are Republicans.
Kidwell and Jones also served on the Idaho Supreme Court.
By requiring a “male-to-female transgender student athlete ... (to) complete one year of hormone treatment related to the gender transition before competing on a girl’s team,” Idaho already has one of the nation’s more restrictive policies. Imposing an outright ban not only would make Idaho an outlier, but would lead to a near-certain defeat in the federal courts, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office has warned.
“Our state has been in this position a number of times during our respective tenures as attorney general and rather more so during the incumbent’s tenure,” they wrote. “Disregarding his sound advice has been costly for our state. It could well be with regard to House Bill 500.”
Counting Wasden, this is four decades of legal experience talking.
Little disregards that at Idaho’s peril.
JEERS ... to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and the House GOP caucus.
In the annals of heavy-handed maneuvers, consider these contenders:
l Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, pointed out in floor debate that lawmakers bear no small amount of blame for rising property taxes because they have underfunded education. That’s a factual statement. The amount of money local residents pay in supplemental property taxes to cover what the state will not hit an all-time high at $214 million.
No less than Gov. Little in his Jan. 6 State of the State address conceded the point: “Your property taxes shoulder a growing share of teacher salaries and operating expenses in our school districts. It’s out of balance and not sustainable.”
But McGeachin, who through her office sits as the non-voting presiding officer of the Senate, decided to rely on alternative facts: “Sen. Ward-Engelking, I would just object to that comment there, about improperly funding education.”
At least the majority leadership in the Senate stood by Ward-Engelking.
l Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, was not so fortunate.
Once again, a Democrat has the facts on her side.
Wintrow argued against Rep. Heather Scott’s attempt to put Idaho out of the affirmative action business by noting the Blanchard Republican’s affinity for the Confederate battle flag. When you consider Scott said she wants to avoid playing favorites, that’s a pertinent insight.
Scott posted a picture on Facebook of herself displaying the Confederate flag five years ago. That came at roughly the same time as the symbol of racism and slavery was removed from South Carolina’s state Capitol grounds after nine African Americans were massacred at Charleston’s Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
The GOP majority would have none of it. On a party-line vote, it cut off debate, shut Wintrow up and then passed Scott’s bill.
Republicans control 80 percent of the votes in the Legislature. It’s bad enough they won’t even give the minority Democrats’ bills a hearing.
When GOP leaders silence Democrats, they display contempt for the voters. — M.T.