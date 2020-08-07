JEERS ... to Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
Know her by the company she keeps.
Saturday, she showed up at a “Freedom is the Cure” rally at Twin Falls.
That’s a John Birch Society rallying cry against efforts to slow down the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the Birchers who ran the show Saturday were Caleb Collier, who is the Birchers’ executive field director for 11 Western states, and Tom Munds, another Birchers coordinator who served as master of ceremonies.
As Carrie and Jerry Scheid noted in the Idaho Falls Post Register last month, the John Birch Society panders in right-wing conspiracy theories — beginning in the 1950s when it accused President Dwight Eisenhower of being a communist.
Next came Eric Parker of Hailey, a leader in the anti-government Real 3 Percenters of Idaho and who pleaded guilty to a lesser-included offense after aiming an assault weapon from an overpass toward federal law enforcement officers during the 2014 standoff at Bunkerville, Nev.
Actually, Idaho’s second in command is fast friends with the 3 Percenters.
Last year, she posed with two men associated with the 3 Percenters outside her Capitol office to show support for Boundary County resident Todd C. Engel — who is serving 14 years in prison for his role in the Bunkerville incident.
Then on April 13, 2019, McGeachin presided over a Statehouse rally featuring the 3 Percenters. Because Gov. Brad Little was briefly out of the state at the time, McGeachin was serving as Idaho’s acting chief executive.
Know her by what she says.
“Why don’t we take some of that money — we spend $8,000 per student — why don’t we take that $8,000 per student, give it to the parent to pool that money, and hire a teacher?” McGeachin said. “If 10 parents did that, they’d have hired a school teacher, paid him or her $80,000 and have 10 students in the classroom.”
Actually, Idaho spends $7,459 per pupil — ranking it last among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to the latest National Education Association rankings.
That money pays for more than teachers. It also goes toward teacher aides, clerical help, school bus drivers, administrators, lunch staff, custodians, as well as pays for building maintenance, textbooks, heat and lights.
Before she won election to her current office, McGeachin served 10 years in the Idaho House. Among her assignments was the budget panel. Anyone on that committee should know the fundamentals about public education finance since it takes half of everything the state spends.
Unless, of course, McGeachin was snoozing through the budget hearings.
Or was she just making it up?
JEERS ... to Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
The low point of his tenure involves how his administration has faltered in helping people struggle through the COVID-19 induced economic calamity.
It’s bad enough tens of thousands of Idahoans are unable to secure the unemployment benefits they’re entitled to receive because of bottlenecks at the Department of Labor.
Now it turns out Little’s Department of Health and Welfare left needy children behind, too.
Five months ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture expanded aid to low-income kids. The idea behind the Pandemic EBT (electronic benefit transfer) program was that children who qualify for free and reduced lunch programs would suffer when the schools closed due to COVID-19.
About 43 percent of Idaho’s 312,000 students live in low-income households and therefore need this help.
Many schools continued to provide free and reduced lunch programs in the interim. But it’s one thing to get meals as part of attending school. Picking up a meal from a closed school may not be as accessible.
So the idea was to provide a cash payment to their parents to tide them over — about $114 for every four weeks of school missed.
Every state in the country signed up.
Every state, that is, but one.
As the Idaho Statesman’s Ximena Bustillo reported this week, Idaho has yet to apply.
In fact, the state is still reviewing the program.
Remember the fellow who ran for governor as a compassionate, competent, kid-friendly conservative?
What’s happened to him?
CHEERS ... to Idaho’s congressional delegation.
There’s not much separating Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and Congressmen Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, all R-Idaho, from President Donald Trump. They’ve defended him against impeachment. They’ve ignored his corruption. When Trump promoted the discredited hydroxychloroquine as a remedy for the coronavirus, they held their tongues.
When he used federal officers against protesters asserting their First Amendment right to assemble, they looked the other way.
But when Trump suggested delaying the Nov. 3 election — something that has never happened, not during the Civil War, the Great Depression or World Wars I and II — he went too far.
Said Crapo: “The election will proceed as scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. I trust Idaho election officials to ensure proper safety protocols to ensure all eligible Idaho citizens have access to the ballot box this November.”
Said Risch: “By law, the election will be held on Nov. 3. There is no pending legislation in Congress to change that.”
Said Fulcher: “Although there is an appropriate place for ‘absentee’ voting provisions, it should be the exception, not the rule. A universal mail-in voting system would greatly increase chances for fraud and inaccuracy in our elections. This issue underscores why it is important to maintain locally administered elections. I am confident Idaho can reinstate in-person voting procedures and do so without delaying the election date.”
Said Simpson: “I understand concerns about increased voter fraud and agree that our utmost priority is to ensure a safe and fair election. In-person voting is one of the cornerstones in our democracy, however I don’t believe we should delay the November election.”
It’s hardly the strongest rebuke this president ever withstood.
But it is what it is. — M.T.