JEERS ... to House Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian.
The regressive tax cut plan he’s fronting is best summed up by the late Billie Holiday:
“Them that’s got shall have,
“Them that’s not shall lose.
“So the Bible said and it still is news.”
Think that package Harris — along with House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, and Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell — is going to do you much good?
Not unless you’re already so well off that you don’t really need it.
Lowering income tax rates by 6 to 11 percent — more at the top than at the bottom — eliminating the grocery tax credit and lowering the sales tax rate by 12 percent will hand a windfall to Idahoans in the top fifth income bracket, according to the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy.
The rest of us?
It might last one trip to McDonald’s.
“Taking all the components into account (sales, income and corporate rate reductions and grocery credit elimination), Idaho households with incomes up to $66,000 a year would see a decrease in their tax liability in the range of $30 to $92 on average, depending on their exact circumstances,” the fiscal policy center says. “The top 1 percent — those with incomes of $482,000 and above — would see a $4,573 tax cut, on average.”
Moreover, 81 percent of the $17 million corporate income tax cut will go to out-of-state shareholders.
Of course, if lawmakers wanted to do the most good for the largest swath of Idahoans, they’d honor their 15-year-old pledge to lift the sales tax on food purchases.
Harris will not even hold a hearing on a grocery tax repeal.
Meanwhile, as the Tribune’s William L. Spence noted Thursday, the tax committee chairman and his colleagues have juggled the books on their bill’s fiscal impact statement, thereby making it look virtually pain-free compared to the cost of a grocery tax repeal.
At the same time, this sleight of hand keeps the public in the dark about how their lawmakers are engaged in their latest episode of long-term disinvestment in the public schools, higher education and public services.
Take it away, Miss Holiday:
“Rich relations give crusts of bread and such,
“You can help yourself, but don’t take too much.”
When the people you send to Boise consistently work against your best interests, all you can do is sing the blues.
CHEERS ... to state Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston.
He’s got the right take on a GOP bill to place further obstacles in the path of citizen initiative campaigns — by requiring them to collect at least 6 percent of the registered voters in all 35 legislative districts rather than the current standard of 18.
“This is one of the powers that we the people reserved in the Idaho Constitution,” Johnson told the Clearwater Progress. “My fear is that we are really taking the citizens’ initiative process out of the hands of the citizens.”
Moreover, the plan could disenfranchise the same rural interests its backers claim to support.
“We would give one district veto power over citizens initiatives,” Johnson said.
Good for him.
JEERS ... to House State Affairs Committee Chairman Brent Crane, R-Nampa.
Sometime back, Idaho firefighters went to him with a relatively benign request. When homeowners seek help with malfunctioning smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, firefighters respond — usually by fixing something as minor as worn-out batteries or a loose connection. Doing that good deed, however, involved an exemption from a state law that requires a licensed electrician to do that kind of work. Firefighters sought that clearance only for single-family and two-family dwellings.
As reported by Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press on Thursday, Crane — vice president of his family-owned Crane Alarm Service — transformed that act of public service into a vehicle for personal gain.
Crane expanded the bill to exempt businesses such as his, which install or replace fire alarm communication devices, from requirements to get permits, submit designs or have their work inspected by local authorities.
That applies to jobs small and large, such as the Boise School District — which dropped Crane’s company after some of his work on school fire alarms initially failed a number of inspections in 2018.
So rather than upping his own game, the Nampa Republican’s solution is to remove his business from any accountability. Just to make sure, his bill also blocks any local agency or the state fire marshal from adopting tougher standards on their own. And he includes an emergency clause, which means the law takes effect immediately upon enactment.
Unethical?
You think?
Rules Idaho politicians set for themselves are so loose, all Crane needs to do is publicly acknowledges his conflict of interest.
As Russell noted, Crane dutifully complied.
It’s bad enough when a lawmaker votes on a bill that serves his private interests. It down right stinks to have a committee chairman sponsoring a bill to enrich himself.
If Crane is so busy looking out for himself, who’s looking out for you?
JEERS ... to Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, and Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian.
Their measure would redirect about $5 million in ongoing state funding toward a voucher program that pencils out to $6,041 for each of 800 private school students.
Idaho’s public schools have no money to spare. No state spends less per pupil. Property taxes to compensate for inadequate state support are at an all-time high. About a third of the state’s school districts are operating on four-day weeks.
This would take money that is spread out to about 300,000 public school students across Idaho — many of them in rural areas without private schools — and hand it to politically unaccountable operators located primarily in Ada, Canyon, Kootenai and Twin Falls counties.
So much for the constitutional mandate that lawmakers “establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.” — M.T.