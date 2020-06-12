JEERS ... to Lewiston Police Chief Budd Hurd and Nez Perce County Sheriff Joe Rodriguez.
For five days, they’ve been silent in the face of Defend Lewiston organizer Heather Rogers’ jaw-dropping assertion that she and 75 gun-packing activists occupied the streets of Lewiston Saturday with their blessing.
As reported by the Lewiston Tribune’s Mary Stone Sunday, Rogers said she was working with both Lewiston police and the sheriff’s office.
Acting under that imprimatur, Rogers said the group believed itself empowered to restrain anyone they saw become violent.
“They said we can use reasonable force,” Rogers said.
If that’s true, it means the law enforcement leadership of Lewiston and Nez Perce County was willing to authorize untrained, armed individuals with no intention of becoming professional officers to use force against their fellow citizens — and decide what kind of force was “reasonable.”
And here’s where you came in: What was the first thing Rogers or one of her gang were likely to say if something had gone wrong?
“Chief Hurd said I could do it.” Or “I cleared this with Sheriff Rodriguez.”
The minute a judge hears that, the taxpayers are liable for any damages.
So is Rogers telling the truth, Chief Hurd?
Did you authorize 75 Second Amendment protesters to serve as your agents, Sheriff Rodriguez?
If not, why didn’t you clear the air on Sunday morning, let alone wait until now?
CHEERS ... to Lewiston City Councilor Bob Blakey.
On Monday, Police Chief Hurd made this admission about the 75 armed activists who took over downtown Lewiston:
“I had no choice but to allow these people to occupy downtown. ... I had no reason not to.”
That’s correct. Idaho law gives citizens the right to carry firearms in the open.
Any other politician in Idaho would have left it there. After all, whether it’s allowing teenagers to carry concealed weapons without training or permits, enabling people to carry concealed weapons into college classrooms or even welcoming an 11-year-old girl carrying a loaded AR-15 into a legislative hearing room, this state’s politicians have one response and one only to the guns rights lobby: “Thank you sirs, can we have another?”
As the complaints of citizens, residents and businesses of downtown Lewiston mounted, Blakey simply asked: Why shouldn’t cities regulate firearms at protests? Why not ask the Legislature to delegate that authority to local officials?
Of course, it’s the political equivalent of spitting in the wind. Any lawmaker who does that will draw the wrath of the gun rights lobby, which is political suicide.
Nonetheless, Rogers wants Blakey’s political scalp through a recall election:
“We will be meeting and protesting how our city counselor (sic) Bob Blakey wishes to infringe upon our 2A RIGHTS,” Rogers posted on Facebook. “Bob Blakey needs to be removed from city council. We will be rallying together in support of our 2A rights during the city council’s next meeting.”
Certainly none of this should surprise Blakey. No matter how modest or reasonable the idea, this is what awaits any Idaho elected official. Most would slink away and take cover.
Blakey stood up.
JEERS ... to U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has a lot to answer for:
l The firing of State Department Inspector General Steve A. Linick, who was investigating whether the Trump administration had sidestepped Congress with an $8 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia as well as allegations that Pompeo used government staff and resources on personal errands.
l The withdrawal of American forces from Germany.
l The lack of progress toward resolving conflicts with North Korea.
The place to answer those questions is the congressional panel responsible for oversight of Pompeo and the State Department — the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. But Pompeo, who has not appeared before that body since April 19, 2019, has refused the panel’s request to make a routine budget presentation.
As chairman of the committee, Risch could turn up the pressure on Pompeo. He can delay confirmation of State Department appointments. He can hold the department’s budget hostage. Or he could simply issue a subpoena.
Not for the first time nor the last, Risch acquiesced to the Trump administration and let Pompeo wiggle away.
Politico quoted Risch staffer Chris Socha as saying the Idaho Republican acted to preserve “political capital.”
Translation: Risch is looking out for himself.
CHEERS ... to Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.
Along with about a dozen Republican and Democratic House members, Simpson is helping to steer toward passage a massive rejuvenation of the national parks, the national forests as well as local parks and protecting scenic America from over-development and preserving your access to it.
This bipartisan effort will:
l Shore up the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Created in 1964, the LWCF has a claim on about $900 million a year generated from offshore oil royalties. But in only two of those years has it been fully funded. In Idaho, that fund has paid for parks in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Boise, and obtained scenic easements everywhere from the lower Salmon River Canyon to the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
Simpson’s bill guarantees full funding perpetually.
l Invest $9.5 billion from oil and gas royalties during the next five years toward addressing a daunting backlog of deferred maintenance in the national parks and the national forests. For instance, the cost of repairing campgrounds, trails and roads in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest alone is put at $140 million.
This measure marks the culmination of Simpson’s efforts, which have included legislation he first drafted in 2017.
It comes up for passage first in the Senate next week, where it enjoys overwhelming support. Among its co-sponsors are Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both D-Wash.
Improved public recreation and more jobs in rural Idaho. What’s not to like? Ask Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, R-Idaho.
They’ve already voted against it — twice. — M.T.