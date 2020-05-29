JEERS ... to Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho.
He’s appalled that the Democratic House will allow voting by proxy. The step is a response to a highly contagious coronavirus that is especially treacherous for older people with underlying health issues. Many of the 435 people who would otherwise crowd into the House of Representative chambers fit the description.
The GOP voted no along party lines and Fulcher is also suing to stop it.
“The Founders of this great nation never intended members of Congress to give their voting ability to someone else, and the people of Idaho elected me to represent them, not (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi,” Fulcher railed. “ ‘Voting by proxy’ is an unconstitutional process that would result in a tremendous transfer of power. It cannot stand.”
Here’s how Roll Call describes the practice: Any member who wants to vote by proxy will notify the House clerk “to authorize another member to vote on their behalf. The proxy designation must provide exact instructions on how to vote on each question on the floor. The authorization could be updated as procedural or other unexpected votes arise during the session. ...
“Those physically present would be eligible to cast votes on behalf of their colleagues, with a member limited to serve as a designated proxy for a maximum of 10 members. ...”
Republicans are going to turn to like-minded Republicans, not Pelosi, to cast their proxy votes.
It’s far more responsible than the system employed by the Idaho Legislature, which allows a lawmaker to declare a substitute for any reason.
That substitute, by the way, is not bound to follow his sponsor’s wishes.
When Fulcher was serving in the state Senate, he availed himself of that very opportunity.
As Betsy Russell, then of the Spokesman-Review, reported in 2014, Fulcher departed the Senate for most of a week and sent in his place a Kuna real estate agent named Dan Johnson (not to be confused with Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston).
Fulcher wasn’t sick, his family didn’t need him and his business did not demand his attention. He wanted time to campaign against then-Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter in the GOP primary.
“There’s a lot on the line in this gubernatorial race, and I needed the time to talk to the people of Idaho, so I took it,” Fulcher told Russell.
Spare us the sanctimony, congressman.
CHEERS ... to U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill.
He issued a level-headed ruling to congressional challenger Nicholas Jones’ complaint about Idaho’s absentee balloting system.
Voters had until May 19 to apply for a ballot, which must be returned by June 2.
But people who tried to to sign up for a ballot on Secretary of State Lawerence Denney’s website found it frequently disabled as the deadline approached.
In extending the application deadline another week, Winmill likened it to voters standing in line on Election Day when the polls close at 8 p.m. They’re still allowed to vote.
“The right to vote has long been recognized as essential to the protection and exercise of constitutional rights and the constitutional structure itself,” Winmill ruled late last week. “And therefore I think it is very easy in this context to show irreparable harm if someone is deprived of the right to cast a ballot.”
The extension allowed another 14,000 Idahoans to get a ballot. That brings the total to 429,000 — setting the stage for the highest voter turnout in any primary election in this century.
Good for Winmill.
JEERS ... to Asotin Mayor Dwayne Paris and the Asotin City Council.
That was some show they put on Tuesday.
Give Councilor Joe Appleton his due. Serving on the city council is a job. It requires proper attire, maybe not a coat and tie but certainly pants. Would you show up to your job in shorts — unless, of course, you worked at a swimming pool or mowed lawns for a living?
That point was lost on Councilors Steve Cowdrey, Dave Weakland and Mervin Schneider. And if you want to interpret this break with decorum as a show of disrespect toward the people they work for, feel free.
But Appleton countered with an equally brazen lapse of professionalism. He stormed out and resigned. Since Appleton is leaving the area, he already planned to step down.
Most people leave public office with a modicum of civility. There’s a resignation letter. There are expressions of appreciation to the voters and colleagues. There’s an orderly transition that befits public trust.
They don’t — as Paris put it — “go out with a bang. ...”
JEERS ... — again — to Fulcher.
This conservative fiscal hawk doesn’t mind spending taxpayer money on his campaign. He’s utilizing “the frank,” a system that enables members to distribute information at public expense, to air a series of self-serving radio ads.
The ads ostensibly offer to help constituents with COVID-19-related matters. Congressional challenger Nicholas Jones has filed a complaint with the House Ethics Committee. But Fulcher contends he has the blessing of the Commission on Congressional Mailing Standards to proceed with COVID-19 issues in spite of a 90-day blackout on using the congressional “frank” prior to an election.
When his seatmate, Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, issued a COVID-19-related piece of mail last month, it had the look and feel of a public service announcement — with information about the pandemic, symptoms, when to seek out medical care as well as federal aid programs available and where to get it.
When it mentioned Simpson, it was only to report his efforts to get more farm workers and ventilators into the state.
Fulcher is all over his spot, championing himself and his staff — but no one else — as a “resource for information” and directing the public to his congressional website.
No other resources are mentioned.
Says Craig Holman, government affairs lobbyist for Public Citizen: The idea that congressional incumbents would lower the ethics bar further for themelves gives Fulcher no excuse.
“This is another example of an incumbent exploiting the crisis for his own benefit,” he said.
With a substantial fundraising edge — as of last month, his campaign had accumulated $315,524 while Jones had reported raising no money at that point — Fulcher is the last guy you’d expect to take a government hand-out. — M.T.