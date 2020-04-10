JEERS ... to U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho.
Tuesday, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a senior member of the Intelligence Committee called for an investigation of the World Health Organization.
Because WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus failed “to hold the Chinese Communist Party to even the minimum standard of global health and transparency,” Risch says the organization undermined an effective response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
How convenient.
Not four hours earlier, President Donald Trump blasted the WHO as a “very China centric” organization that “really blew it.”
The WHO certainly deserves its share of scrutiny.
But what have you heard from Risch about the following:
l How did Trump miss a Jan. 29 memo from his own trade adviser, Peter Navarro, that warned “the lack of immune protection or an existing cure or vaccine would leave Americans defenseless in the case of a full-blown coronavirus outbreak on U.S. soil”?
l Why did the warnings of a possible outbreak from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci in September 2018, former Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats in January 2019 or a pandemic exercise simulation conducted last year go unheeded?
l Why were other nations such as South Korea and Germany presented with the same facts at the same time able to ramp up production of testing and thereby minimize deadly infections so much more effectively than the United States?
l Has the politicization of the intelligence community under the Trump administration hindered its effectiveness in responding to this pandemic?
l Why did the Centers for Disease Control maintain a bottleneck over an already tight coronavirus testing regimen?
l Why was the National Security Council’s pandemic unit disbanded two years ago?
l As the pandemic was taking shape, did the government squander valuable time on travel bans to the exclusion of protecting hospitals, focusing on vulnerable individuals and monitoring the infection’s spread?
Nothing.God forbid Risch might have to lead.
He’d much rather follow.
JEERS ... to Idaho Republican Party Chairman Raul Labrador.
Tuesday, the state GOP put out a fundraising letter announcing that “President Trump continues to deliver” in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic.
But why is the Idaho Republican Party ignoring the Idaho Republican governor’s leadership in confronting the coronavirus in Idaho?
Gov. Brad Little’s imposition of an emergency stay-at-home order put him on the cutting edge of Republican governors. So far, eight states — all led by Republican governors — have yet to act.
As microbiologist Douglas Call wrote Tuesday in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, the earlier a governor moves, the more lives are saved.
Because Washington Gov. Jay Inslee acted quickly, Washington’s death rate is projected to be about 12.5 per 100,000. Idaho’s may reach 21.7 deaths per 100,000. But that’s far better than the prospects facing states where governors delayed too long, such as Florida — 31.4 per 100,000 — or Alabama — 112.4 per 100,000.
The latest models suggest Little’s actions may have flattened the coronavirus curve in Idaho. The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation now says the Gem State may suffer about 60 deaths by August — down from an initial estimate approaching 400 — and that the state may not face a shortage of hospital beds or intensive care units.
Little has also been the model of accessibility, appearing at several AARP and public television question-and-answer forums, as well as a public service announcement.
“I did not do this idly,” he said. “I have that constitutional authority. I have it by code. But I am not using it all that lightly. It’s a heavy responsibility to me.”
Nonetheless, there has been political sniping from his own lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin of Idaho Falls, state Reps. Heather Scott of Blanchard and Tim Remington of Coeur d’Alene, Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler and the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
So failing to offer a word of praise — or at least an acknowledgement — for Little’s leadership is a conspicuous omission on the Idaho GOP’s part.
That wouldn’t have anything to do with the fact that Chairman Labrador ran against Little and lost in the 2018 GOP gubernatorial primary, now would it?
CHEERS ... to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
You’ve come to expect Wasden to speak the unvarnished truth where the law is concerned. He frequently rubs members of his own party the wrong way by refusing to play politics.
And when it comes to the governor’s authority under the law and the Constitution to protect lives in the health emergency, the law is clear.
“I have no problem with providing a legal defense of the governor’s order and stand ready to do so, should the need arise,” Wasden said earlier this week.
Still, it did not go unnoticed.
For instance, Wasden’s assessment seems to have slowed the resistance toward Little’s order.
JEERS ... to Ammon Bundy of Emmett.
The professional insurrectionist — he took up arms against his own country in 2014 in Nevada and two years later in Oregon — now plans to hold a public Easter service at a location to be announced, in defiance of Gov. Little’s stay-at-home order.
According to Bundy’s social media post, the almost 15,000 U.S. coronavirus deaths amounts to “0.003776747100 percent.”
Likewise, the 18 Idahoans who had perished from the infection as of early Thursday, Bundy says, amounts to “0.000833333333 percent.”
On Facebook, Bundy characterizes the stay-at-home orders as a device to “destroy the agency of man,” such as the right to worship. “The quest is to make us miserable, like them, and to give them power to control ... the people of this world.”
Sadly, some will follow him. And when they do, they will risk their health and lives — and those of others they encounter.
Wasn’t it Joseph Stalin who said a “single death is a tragedy; a million deaths is a statistic”? — M.T.