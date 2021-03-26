JEERS ... to Lewiston City Councilor Kevin Kelly.
He buckled under pressure Monday night and provided the swing vote that ended Lewiston’s facemask mandate 45 days prematurely.
Both in November and then again in January, Kelly joined Councilors John Bradbury, Bob Blakey and Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder in passing the measure over the opposition of Mayor Mike Collins and Councilors Cari Miller and John Pernsteiner.
It was only one factor in containing the virus. But on the day the council first adopted its mandate, the state of Idaho reported that the rate of new infections peaked in Nez Perce County. It’s declined ever since.
Why would Kelly cave now?
Where communities have eased off restrictions, COVID-19 is rising.
For instance, the rate of infection is highest in eastern Idaho, where a facemask mandate was dropped earlier this month. The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine says Bonneville County is now averaging 52 new cases per 100,000 people.
In Ada County, where the city of Boise remains under a mask mandate, Johns Hopkins says the rate of new infections is 17.4 per 100,000.
Johns Hopkins puts Nez Perce County’s rate at 13.5 per 100,000.
Kelly is about to discover that the people who opposed facemasks from the beginning are not going to rally to his side. All he’s done is alienate those who stood with him. Politics should be the least of Kelly’s concerns, however.
Fairly or not, if his community suffers through another surge of COVID-19, Kelly will own it.
CHEERS ... to Public Health-Idaho North Central District Director Carol Moehrle.
If you want to get shots into arms, you follow the lead of Moehrle and the health district’s partners in vaccinating the region against COVID-19.
Wednesday, Moehrle dropped all restrictions: Anyone 16 or older can get a shot.
That’s five weeks ahead of the national schedule — and a week earlier than the state of Idaho is planning to open up.
In so doing, the health district is nimbly acting on three trends:
l Vaccine supplies are rising. Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen told Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press that the state is set to receive 90,240 doses next week — including 52,210 first doses. That’s up from about 50,000 doses last week.
l “Vaccine hesitancy” is leaving appointments unfilled, creating the risk that unused doses may go to waste. On that score, Region 2 trails the state both in the number and percentages of doses administered.
l Health care providers, from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and Tri-State Memorial Hospital to Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and the region’s clinics, are rolling out a robust, collegial, coordinated vaccination campaign.
So far, 28.3 percent of Idaho’s adult population has received the first shot; 17.6 percent are fully vaccinated. With the goal of herd immunity at 70 to 85 percent, there’s still a long way to go.
JEERS ... to Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
With the price of gas surging toward $3 a gallon and beyond, the governor picks this time to hamstring Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s ability to pursue price gouging at the pump.
Last week, Little signed into law — with immediate effect — the Revenge of the Petroleum Marketers Act of 2021.
When Little declared the COVID-19 emergency a year ago, he activated a state law that prohibited “exorbitant or excessive” prices for necessities such as fuel, food, pharmaceuticals and drinking water.
Wasden’s Consumer Protection Division documented that three gas dealers — Jacksons, Maverik and Stinker Stores — were making excessive profits. While what they paid for gas dropped $1.07 per gallon, the retailers passed along only about 35 cents per gallon to the consumer. What was normally a 10-cent-per-gallon profit morphed into a 63-cent-per-gallon margin.
The attorney general negotiated a settlement: Maverik and Jacksons each will credit consumers $600,000; Stinker would come in at $300,000.
Even in this current market, it’s a good bet that you’d be paying more for gas had Wasden not intervened.
The marketers admitted no wrongdoing, but $1.5 million is no nuisance lawsuit settlement. One of the companies alone could have paid the equivalent of 1,500 hours of legal services to fight the case.
Instead, they went to their friends in the Legislature — who overwhelmingly took away Wasden’s ability to consider profit margins in protecting consumers from price gouging.
So the next time you want to complain about getting nailed at the pump, don’t call Wasden. Complain to the governor.
CHEERS ... to House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star.
He alone among more than 80 Republican legislators voted against the Revenge of the Petroleum Marketers Act of 2021.
Opposition against that raid at the pump was nonexistent in the state Senate. And in the House, Moyle was joined by a handful of Democrats, including Minority Leader Illana Rubel of Boise.
Take your pick: Maybe Moyle was demonstrating a populist leaning or his political instincts.
Either way, he took the side of the beleaguered consumer over that of a well-connected political lobby.
Rarely is that a bad idea in politics.
CHEERS ... to freshman Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa.
Don’t blame him; he tried to reverse the Legislature’s willingness to shift the property tax burden on homeowners.
For more than five years, lawmakers have frozen the Homestead Exemption at $100,000. That measure is supposed to shield half a modest home’s assessed value from taxation. But at least a third of its value has eroded in the face of residential real estate inflation.
For instance, values in Nez Perce County are up 20 percent in one year — and the median sales price in the Lewiston-Clarkston-Asotin market is now $264,000.
While GOP lawmakers scapegoat local government officials, Skaug tried to index the Homestead Exemption for inflation.
But the House Revenue and Taxation Committee won’t even give him a hearing. — M.T.