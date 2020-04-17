JEERS ... to Idaho Republican Party Chairman Raul Labrador.
The former congressman and failed gubernatorial candidate sought to undermine the efforts of his own governor, Republican Brad Little, to protect public health and safety this week in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, Little extended his stay-at-home order through the end of the month, the only thing he could do considering the lack of adequate testing and tracking — not to mention an emerging hot spot in Nez Perce County.
The day before, Labrador tried to stop him.
“Proper hygiene and common sense public health measures must continue, but it is time that all Idahoans begin to safely rejoin their communities, return to work, restore our children’s lives and regain a sense of normalcy,” he said.
Little relies on experts, such as state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn.
Who’s advising Labrador? Rush “the coronavirus is the common cold, folks” Limbaugh?
Isn’t Labrador the same fellow who came to Lewiston three years ago and proclaimed: “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care”?
And who is Labrador speaking for?
What have you heard from the central committee or even executive committee of the Idaho GOP?
Why does the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry point out it does no good to reopen the economy if consumers lack confidence?
If he’s simply trying to curry favor with President Donald Trump, that ship has sailed. During the 2016 campaign, Labrador committed the unpardonable sin of calling the future president “really not that smart” on a 92-second video that landed in the Oval Office. Trump was not pleased,
“American Carnage” author Tim Alberta quoted Trump’s assessment of Labrador: “He said a lot of nasty things about me. He’s really a nasty guy.”
Don’t tell us this is nothing more than Labrador merely posturing for another political campaign.
Anyone who would do that in the middle of a national crisis is morally unfit to hold public office ever again.
JEERS ... to Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.
He’s second-guessing Little, too.
Bedke hints at retaliation over gubernatorial usurpation of authority: “... the way you exercise legislative powers now will affect how the Legislature views those powers when it next convenes.”
A chief executive is empowered to act in an emergency because there is no time for paralysis by legislative analysis.
“Somewhere between a blanket stay-at-home order and a complete disregard for the reality of this virus’s potential, there lies an acceptable level of risk,” Bedke says.
Risk?
How was Bedke balancing risks when the COVID-19 epidemic was spreading across the country in mid-March? What was his response to 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho or that three House members, including Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, had potentially been exposed to the coronavirus during a Conservative Political Action Conference the month before?
What was he doing as the Centers for Disease Control was warning people to avoid gatherings larger than 10 and to practice social distancing?
He sat there in Boise with 105 legislators, lobbyists and government officials packed into a petri dish of a state Capitol — needlessly extending the session and threatening the public health, just to kick a few transwomen and girls off sports teams.
Under the circumstances, whose judgment would you trust?
CHEERS ... to Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.
If you want to see how a responsible member of Congress uses the privilege of the “congressional frank,” look no further than the Idaho Republican’s latest piece of mail.
Prepared and distributed at taxpayer expense, Simpson’s correspondence has the look and substance of a public service announcement. It provides information about the COVID-19 outbreak, including symptoms and when to seek medical attention. It presents details about the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. There’s a checklist of agencies where his constituents can get help.
About the only thing Simpson says about himself is an update on his efforts to get more farm workers and ventilators into the state.
What a contrast with the self-aggrandizement you typically see in these mailings. Good for Simpson.
CHEERS ... to former Idaho schools Superintendent Marilyn Howard.
As parents adjust to having their children home and engaged in distance learning, they’re discovering what Howard has always known.
In an op-ed, she wrote: Teaching is a tough job that has been made more difficult by “over-testing, the setting of unrealistic growth targets, the punitive measures when not all targets were met, the budget cuts never fully restored after the last recession and a general devaluing of the teaching profession. ...
“Then came the pandemic and children stayed home. Suddenly, there is a new awareness of the thoughtful, skilled work that teachers do,” Howard wrote. “It’s clear there is a new respect and appreciation for all the workers who provide services we now recognize as essential: for the paramedics and firefighters, the nurses, the physicians and, yes, for our teachers.”
CHEERS ... to Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert.
Told that the Communion for Reformed Evangelical Churches — which includes Moscow’s Christ Church and Trinity Reformed Church — is threatening to follow in the footsteps of professional insurrectionist Ammon Bundy of Emmett by violating Little’s stay-at-home order and convene services, Lambert minced no words.
Doing that, Lambert said, would be “pretty dumb.”
Given the lack of testing and the likely presence of asymptomatic coronavirus carriers, a church service would put congregants at risk as well as people they encounter later.
“If you have gatherings like that, and you have somebody that’s asymptomatic, all you’re going to do is infect everybody else there,” Lambert said.
Moscow’s mayor is looking out for his community.
How come the CREC is not? — M.T.