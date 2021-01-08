JEERS ... to Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho.
President Donald Trump stopped at nothing — including inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday — to steal an election. And Fulcher was his loyal stooge.
The second-term congressman forever etched his name among the most infamous figures of American history by voting to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s wins in Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Nothing stopped him.
Not the company he kept — extremists such as Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Mo Brooks, R-Ala., — as opposed to his own seat mate, Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, who voted no.
Not the riot that erupted at the Capitol. Instead, Fulcher conjured up a false equivalency between “the violence seen today, and this past summer. ...”
Here’s the big difference: What happened Wednesday was instigated and sanctioned by President Donald Trump in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying an election that he lost.
Facts did not dissuade Fulcher.
A margin of 10,000 votes or more in a state such as Georgia or Arizona, while narrow, is decisive. Trump’s legal allies failed in 60 court cases and in two trips to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“These actions warrant that Congress exercise its constitutional responsibility to question election results for any state in violation of their own election laws,” Fulcher said.
That’s not in the Constitution.
Does this sound like a conservative states’ rights champion to you?
This man’s judgment should not be trusted.
JEERS ... to Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.
On Tuesday, McMorris Rodgers revealed she planned to join Fulcher and then promoted the same flimsy arguments that only served to further undermine the public’s confidence in America’s democratic process.
Lacking evidence to support her actions, she sought out scapegoats: The problem was “many in the media and on the left” had tried to silence those questioning the election results. And McMorris Rodgers then suggested that by supporting Trump’s baseless claims, she was building “trust and confidence in our elections.”
After Wednesday’s calamity, McMorris Rodgers changed her tune.
“I have decided I will vote to uphold the Electoral College results and I encourage Donald Trump to condemn and put an end to this madness,” she said.
While she wound up doing the right thing, look at what it took for McMorris Rodgers to do it. She contributed to the run up to the melee. Then when it erupted, McMorris Rodgers backed off.
Who knows if she’s just another cynical opportunist taking up space in Washington, D.C.? The question is not why she came to her senses. The question is why she joined in this spectacle in the first place.
This woman’s character should not be trusted.
CHEERS ... to Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.
He did the right thing Wednesday and voted to certify Biden’s election.
But in comparison to House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming, he was lethargic. For weeks, Cheney rejected outright the manuever as a congressional power grab that would set a dangerous precedent and something “directly at odds with the Constitution’s clear text and our core beliefs as Republicans.”
While Cheney spoke up, Simpson kept his head down. When he finally broke his silence, Simpson tried to finesse the issue.
He praised Trump as “a champion for Idaho.” He argued the move put the Electoral College — and with it any chance for future GOP presidential victories — at grave risk. And he asserted states’ rights.
However solid enough Simpson’s argument, it avoided doing the most vital thing of all — holding Trump accountable.
CHEERS ... to U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, both R-Idaho.
Like Simpson, they, too, opposed Trump’s agenda.
But they fell short of the sterling example set by the junior senator from the state of Utah.
“We gather today due to a selfish man’s injured pride and the outrage of his supporters whom he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months and stirred to action this very morning,” said Sen. Mitt Romney. “The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth.”
Crapo avoided telling Trump’s unhappy voters the truth.
He merely resorted to antiseptic arguments about process, states’ rights and precedent.
“To undercut this system would inevitably lead to federalizing our election process and remove the authority of states under the Constitution,” he said. “This is an outcome many have sought for years, but it would be a serious mistake. It would gravely diminish Idaho’s role in electing future presidents.”
But at least Crapo did not make matters worse.
Risch on the other hand continued to wink and nod at Trump’s baseless assertions of election fraud.
“The business we conducted today showed there is deep distrust in the integrity and veracity of our elections,” he said, without making reference to the person solely responsible for creating that “deep distrust” these past two months.
JEERS ... to state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston.
Wednesday, the freshman lawmaker continued to stoke the fires that led to the mayhem in Washington, D.C.
Speaking at a peaceful Trump rally at the Idaho Capitol, von Ehlinger said: “I will never forget nor will I ever forgive the people ... the traitors that stole this election.”
Words matter, especially now.
No election was stolen.
There are traitors among us — those renegades who stormed the Capitol in an attempt to steal a fairly won election and the president who egged them on. — M.T.