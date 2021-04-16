JEERS ... to Reps. Mike Kingsley and Aaron von Ehlinger, both R-Lewiston.
Even in the midst of last week’s 57-13 rejection of the higher education budget in the House, Idaho’s four-year institutions of higher learning could count on at least a smattering of support from their own lawmakers.
That is all but Lewis-Clark State College.
Backing the University of Idaho was Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee.
Idaho State University could at least rely on one of its Republican House members, Rep. Randy Armstrong of Inkom, as well as Democratic Rep. James Ruchti of Pocatello.
Boise Democrats Steve Berch, Sue Chew, John Gannon, Brooke Green, Chris Mathias, Colin Nash, Lauren Necochea and Ilana Rubel stood with Boise State University.
But LCSC’s voices in the House followed the party line set by the GOP and the Idaho Freedom Foundation, which is accusing the campuses of indoctrinating students about “social justice” or “critical race theory.”
Would Kingsley and von Ehlinger have stood up to then-Republican Gov. Len Jordan, who shut down the Northern Idaho College of Education — the precusor to LCSC — in 1951 and kept it closed for another four years?
Would they have defended the institution when then-House Speaker Tom Stivers, R-Twin Falls, called for its demise in the early 1980s?
Do they not recognize the role LCSC plays in the Lewiston-Clarkston economy?
Wasn’t it Kingsley who once accused his opponent, then-Rep. John Rusche, D-Lewiston, of being a “Boise boy,” who cared more about politics within the Capitol than the folks at home?
What else would you call a pair of politicians who are so preoccupied at taking a swipe at liberal elites they forget to phone home?
CHEERS ... to UI President Scott Green and LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton.
In a plain-spoken letter to UI alumni and supporters, Green stripped bare the players responsible for killing higher education’s budget last week:
l Green called out “special interests” for a disingenuous campaign “of radio ads, robo-calling and pressure” based on the lie that colleges are indoctrinating students in “critical race theory.” Green blamed a “libertarian-based ideology” that opposes public funding of public education. So this “critical race theory” is just another excuse for raiding higher education budgets. Next year will bring another.
l “There is a troubling void of voices in the Legislature standing up for the principles of critical thinking, the pursuit of knowledge and the ability of students and faculty to explore ideas, examine the facts and come to their own conclusions.”
Not only is the anti-education bias damaging Idaho’s economy, but it’s feeding a “false narrative that a college degree is not valuable,” which could explain why in-state applications are down 11 percent while the UI is “seeing a dramatic increase in applications from other states.”
l Idaho business and industry has timidly stood by. “We have consistently and repeatedly told legislators that our industries demand critical thinkers. But without our industries delivering the same message to our legislators, it falls flat.”
Green’s letter comes on the heels of an equally forceful rebuke of the IFF from Pemberton.
Earlier this month, Pemberton accused IFF of engaging in “hyperbolic distortions and acerbic falsehoods” against the state college.
“We’re about education,” she wrote. “To do these things, and do them well, we must be equitable; we must value difference; and we must continue to work to expand educational access and foster a welcoming campus culture of inclusion so that all our students are empowered to succeed.”
Where else have you heard this message put so directly?
From the State Board of Education?
From Gov. Brad Little?
For too long, too many of the people responsible for Idaho’s institutions of higher learning have been content to practice the politics of appeasement in the face of a hostile state Legislature.
Green and Pemberton may be outnumbered. But they are standing up.
CHEERS ... to Sens. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Caldwell, and Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens.
Peeved at Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s principled decision last December to stand by the presidential election results, Republican legislators have been seeking revenge:
l House Bill 118, which would enable the state Land Board to hire its own attorneys, rather than rely on Wasden’s deputies. That meant getting the advice the Land Board wanted, to the benefit of public lands cattle grazers and mining interests.
l House Bill 101, allowing state agencies to hire their own lawyers — at a rate as much as seven times more than the state pays Wasden’s 127 deputies.
Lodge, chairwoman of the Senate State Affairs Committee, stuffed HB 101 in her desk drawer. Over at the Senate Resources and Environment Committee, Chairman Vick did the same thing to HB 118.
That kills both measures. Practicing law in Boise won’t be as lucrative. But taxpayers will reap the benefits.
JEERS ... to Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls.
A former Bonneville School Board member and president of the Idaho School Boards Association, Horman led the way toward rebuilding Idaho’s schools after the Great Recession.
After five terms in Boise, however, she has drifted into the darker pools of Republican waters.
Tuesday, it was Horman who not only cast the deciding vote to kill on a 34-34 tie the $1.1 billion public school budget that pays the salaries of Idaho teachers, she persuaded others to join her.
As Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press noted, Horman preached the IFF gospel that teachers must be prevented from indoctrinating impressionable students with “critical race theory,” whatever that means.
Nobody takes fringe players such as Reps. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, seriously. Horman, however, commands respect.
How different might Tuesday’s outcome have been if the Wendy Horman of years past rose to speak? — M.T.