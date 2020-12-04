JEERS ... to Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman.
When it comes to spending your tax dollars, this libertarian and self-appointed arbiter of who is a true conservative has flunked his own purity test.
As the Idaho Statesman and Boise’s KIVI reported, Hoffman’s organization collected $129,883 from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program last April.
Talk about hypocrisy. Is this the same Hoffman who:
l Condemned public education as “the most virulent form of socialism (and indoctrination thereto) in America today”?
l Just recently bemoaned subsidies to National Public Radio because “we can’t refuse to pay our taxes, and accordingly we’re forced to support a radio station and its programming that doesn’t reflect our views”?
l Criticized Medicaid expansion by likening the use of taxpayer dollars to theft? “In the parlance of governing, we call this ‘legal plunder,’ ” Hoffman wrote.
l Argued that “private, voluntary charity could do better than government welfare programs”?
Nor was he unique.
IFF Board Chairman Brent Regan of Coeur d’Alene accepted $74,800 in PPP money.
IFF board member Dar Symms of Caldwell, took in $1,395,600.
And IFF ally, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, along with her husband, received $314,727.
Times are hard. When the economy collapsed last spring in response to the COVID-19 shutdown, Hoffman had a payroll to meet. His staff of eight — and their families — depended on him.
But why did Hoffman go out of his way to undermine virtually every effort Gov. Brad Little took to contain the pandemic last spring — by attending Ammon Bundy’s maskless Easter service, staging “Disobey Idaho” rallies at the Statehouse and making life tough for a Meridian cop who merely enforced the law?
Hard times do not justify the whataboutism he deploys and the sanctimonious victimhood he now displays: “The government shut down Idaho’s economy, Idaho businesses, and therefore the donors who we depend on to generously support our work. Meanwhile, we also knew that pro-socialist groups would have no problem whatsoever accepting all the money they could from the government. We decided it only made sense to do the same. That’s not our preference, of course, but the actions of the government left us little choice.”
Of course, there’s a choice. They could have lived by their principles. In the market-based utopia they so frequently espouse, Hoffman, Regan, Symms and McGeachin have every right to fail.
With apologies to Walt Kelly, we have met the socialists — and they are us.
JEERS ... to Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho.
In an interview with columnist Chuck Malloy last week, he repeated this assertion, courtesy of Rudy Giuliani:
“I also found out that Joe Frazier (the legendary boxing champion) cast his ballot. He’s been dead for nine years. ... So I know for a fact that fraud is happening.”
“Smokin’ Joe” did no such thing in Pennsylvania or anywhere else.
As USA Today noted:
l The Pennsylvania attorney general told the Associated Press “there is currently no proof provided that any deceased person has voted in the 2020 election.”
l The fact-checking service, Snopes, found that voting records in Philadelphia are updated upon receving word of a voter’s death. As a former heavyweight champion, Frazier’s demise from liver cancer was widely reported.
l In an interview with CNN, Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt — a Republican — said his office looked into a list of alleged graveyard voters. “Not a single one of them voted in Philadelphia after they died.”
CHEERS ... to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
For more than three decades, Idaho consumers have looked to his office to protect them from unfair pricing at the pump. The tradition began with then-Attorney General Jim Jones, who convicted Pocatello gas retailers of price fixing and collusion.
Ever since, the office has tracked what retailers pay for their product and what they charge consumers. Short of the kind of evidence Jones uncovered, however, there’s little the attorney general can do — other than scold the industry publicly.
But Little’s emergency declaration earlier this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic activated state laws against price gouging. As it monitored the economic slowdown this spring, Wasden’s office noticed the price at the pump was not falling with the wholesale market. What should have been a 10-cent margin grew to as much as three or four times that amount.
“It was without precedent,” Deputy Attorney General Brett DeLange told the AP.
What emerged was a deal. Without admitting fault, three chains — Maverik, Jacksons Food Stores and Stinker Stores — will essentially return about $1.5 million to consumers by reducing their profit margins. They have a year, starting in January, to implement the settlement.
JEERS ... to Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, and Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene.
The co-chairmen of the Legislature’s property tax interim panel looked out for everybody — except the homeowner.
Following the lead of House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, the Idaho Farm Bureau and owners of commercial property, they intend to pursue austerity under the guise of property tax relief. Under their scheme, local governments will operate under even tighter revenue restraints. One of their bills may even thwart Nez Perce County’s ability to finance a new courthouse with budget savings.
But none of that will reverse how the property tax burden has been shifted onto homeowners while others benefit.
Going on five years, the Legislature has refused to reverse its error in capping the value of the Homestead Exemption — just as housing prices began to escalate. And it’s been 15 years since the property tax reduction program — which helps low-income seniors and disabled people remain in their homes — has been adjusted for inflation.
Neither measure got past the GOP-dominated panel.
Said Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise: “You wonder if you’re just being played for a chump here.”
Join the club, senator. — M.T.