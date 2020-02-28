JEERS ... to Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt.
Four individuals — Hayden City Councilor Matthew Roetter, Kootenai County Planning and Zoning Commissioner Deborah Rose, Hayden attorney Duane Rasmussen and John Grimm, a Hayden businessman and candidate for Kootenai County sheriff — say Tewalt told them Lewiston would be “welcoming” toward a $12.2 million, 100-to-130 bed work release center.
Opposition surrounding designs to place the center in Kootenai County serves as the background for this story. Tewalt isn’t selling Lewiston as a Plan B, Rasmussen said. But the correction director said Lewiston “would like to have it.”
Exactly who said that?
Nez Perce County officials?
Members of the Lewiston City Council?
When the Tribune’s Joel Mills asked them, he got a collective shrug.
Maybe Tewalt is relying on an offhand statement Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, made last year to a Idaho Department of Correction employee. But Kingsley says it would be “a pretty long stretch” to interpret his casual comment as a sign of widespread community interest.
So who did Tewalt consult?
“People in the community,” says Department of Correction spokesman Jeff Ray.
Which people?
“We’re not going to talk about who said what, when and where,” Ray said.
Can’t Tewalt speak for himself?
Nope. He’s too tied up with the Legislature.
Pardon us.
Tewalt makes more than $160,000 a year from the taxpayers. Can’t he find five minutes to pick up the phone?
JEERS ... to state Reps. Thyra Stevenson, R-Nezperce, and Kingsley.
When they voted for House Majority Leader Mike Moyle’s property tax freeze on Tuesday, they weren’t looking out for the people who sent them to Boise.
Moyle imposes austerity on local units of government. But he ignores the core reason for the escalating property taxes homeowners are paying.
Rising demand for housing coupled with the Legislature’s refusal to adjust the Homestead Exemption for inflation shifted the tax burden from commercial property to homes. For instance, nearly 44 percent of the homes in Nez Perce County have lost the full protection of the tax break. As a result, homeowners now pay 54 percent of Nez Perce County’s taxes, compared to 36 percent for commercial properties.
Nez Perce County Assessor Dan Anderson says the eroding Homestead Exemption increased taxes on Lewiston homeowners by $1.3 million this year.
Freezing taxes won’t change that. All it means is homeowners will still pay more for fewer services so that commercial property owners can enjoy a tax cut.
Anderson can explain this to Stevenson and Kingsley. But they’ve never asked him.
CHEERS ... to state Reps. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, and Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee.
They were among only three House Republicans — the third being House Judiciary Committee Chairman Greg Chaney of Caldwell — to vote against Rep. Barbara Ehardt’s bill to ban transgender girls from playing sports in the public schools or institutions of higher learning.
Their vote was well-founded.
It’s a matter of local control. The Idaho High School Activities Association requires a “male-to-female transgender student athlete ... (to) complete one year of hormone treatment before competing on a girl’s team.”
It’s a matter of balance. While the policy reflects NCAA and International Olympic Committee standards, it remains among the most severe in the country. An outright ban would invited a court challenge and, based on an attorney general’s opinion, a likely defeat.
It’s a matter of fairness. Even Ehardt concedes nobody in Idaho has raised the issue of transgender girls displacing female athletes.
But standing apart from so many fellow Republicans is far from the path of least resistance.
Good for Goesling and Troy.
CHEERS ... to Judiciary Committee Chairman Chaney.
Wednesday, he withdrew Rep. Christy Zito’s bill, which would subject any doctor who provides gender treatment to minors to a felony conviction and a possible life prison sentence.
Make no mistake, Chaney supports to the measure’s intent.
But Chaney is an attorney, and he dispassionately analyzed the measure’s flaws:
l The penalties were too harsh. “I believe that those who seek sex-change treatment for their children and those who provide that treatment do so out of the same motivation that caused you to introduce (House Bill) 465: a sincere desire to do whatever is best for a child that is suffering with gender dysphoria.”
l Any legal challenge to the measure might enjoin another state law barring the practice of female gender mutilation.
l So far, Idaho has been compiling a losing track record on transgender issues in the federal courts. Unless the U.S. Supreme Court rules otherwise, defending Zito’s bill could be futile, and the state would end up paying the winning side’s legal fees.
In other words, Chaney did not leave his law degree at the Capitol door. If you think that’s common in Boise, it’s not.
JEERS ... to Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens.
It’s been a decade since Barbieri brought his peculiar brand of chaos to the Legislature. Routinely voting no on must-pass budget bills, getting confused about female anatomy or trying conceal legislative business from the public’s prying eyes is just another day at the office.But advocating violence?
Last week, he told a Hayden town hall meeting: “I don’t know why Planned Parenthood hasn’t been nuked off of State Street.”
He couldn’t have been more reckless. Just in Barbieri’s own backyard, arson destroyed the Pullman Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015. And in 1996, a Spokane Valley Planned Parenthood clinic was bombed.
If the GOP House leadership won’t discipline him, perhaps the voters of Idaho’s 2nd Legislative District will veto Vito. — M.T.