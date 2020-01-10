JEERS ... to U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch, R-Idaho.
Tuesday, Risch told KTVB of Boise that if war came, it was all the Iranians’ fault: “ ... We went a year of not just responding to the attacks that they did and in that part of the world, they don’t respect reasonable tolerance. What they respect is force.”
Twelve hours later, he was singing a different tune.
“I applaud the president for de-escalating the situation and putting us back on the path of diplomacy,” Risch said.
And what was the common denominator in that? President Donald Trump.
Declare a vague imminent threat to justify taking out Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Risch will defend it.
Threaten to escalate the conflict by bombing Iranian cultual sites and Risch will be on board.
Declare “all is well,” and “so far, so good,” after Iran’s missile strike avoids killing U.S. service people, and Risch will thread the needle again.
None of this is surprising. Whether it involved Trump’s betrayal of the Syrian Kurds, his unwillingness to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for the assassination of columnist Jamal Khashoggi or even Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, Risch has played the sycophant.
What’s different here is how Risch contorted himself within an observably short period of time to conform with the Trump party line.
Look elsewhere — such as Utah Sen. Mike Lee — to find someone willing to ask:
l What was the imminent threat that justified killing Soleimani?
l What were the other options presented to Trump?
l How did killing Soleimani degrade or weaken Iran?
Does the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee even have his own worldview? Does he place loyalty to the Senate or even the national security of the American people over getting his calls returned from the White House?
Or is he a mere Oval Office collaborator?
Here’s a warning courtesy of Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas: “History isn’t kind to the man who holds Mussolini’s jacket.”
Of course, that was three years ago. Cruz doesn’t talk like that anymore.
CHEERS ... to Washington House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm.
As the Moscow-Pullman Daily News columnist William Brock noted Thursday, Wilcox eschewed his party’s slide toward partisan tribalism and took a stand on principle.
After a four-month investigation revealed that Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, had — among other things — actively conspired and abetted in the 2016 armed insurrection at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore., Shea was kicked out of the Republican caucus.
He also lost his committee assignments.
Wilcox did not mince words: “He absolutely should resign. ... His role as a House Republican is over.”
The backlash has begun. Sunday, pro-Shea demonstrators in Seattle accused Wilcox of throwing the Spokane Valley Republican “under the bus.” And GOP candidate for lieutenant governor, Joseph Brumbles, described Wilcox as a “tyrant” who was engaged in a “traitorous assault” against Shea.
What a contrast with Wilcox’s counterparts in Boise. That same four-month investigation shined a spotlight on Shea’s Idaho ally, Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, who also left her footprints at Burns.
But Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley — who has tangled with Scott in the past — has no stomach for looking into her activities.
“I am a big proponent of due process. If federal laws have been violated and the report is properly in the hands of those authorities, I believe on both sides of the (state) line, then we will wait and see,” he said last week.
CHEERS ... to retired Boise State University professor Gary Moncrief.
He’s exposing the Idaho GOP’s flirtation with gerrymandering. Each decade, Idaho realigns its legislative and congressional districts to conform with population growth. Since 1994’s constitutional amendment, a six-member citizen commission, evenly divided among Republicans and Democrats, has performed that task.
Now there’s talk of handing a seventh vote to the GOP.
“The Republicans already control 80 percent of the legislative seats,” Moncrief writes. “Eighty percent — despite the fact that the statewide vote in Idaho averages about 60-to-62 percent Republican. ”
Last year’s session — featuring example after example of legislative disdain for the voters — was unique in the 40 years of Moncrief’s experience.
So he asks: “Given that the possible advantage to be gained is so small, and the negative consequences to the reputation of the Legislature are so great, why would they want to risk this strategy again?”
JEERS ... to Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon.
After declaring war on Boise State University’s unisex restrooms, he wants to stop high schools from dropping mascots that demean Native American culture.
The Teton County School Board in Driggs has dropped its “Redskin” mascot. Boise High School has changed its “Boise Braves” to “Boise Brave.” And the Nezperce School District is discussing whether to change its “Indians” mascot.
Christensen calls that “an agenda to destroy local heritage, so long time residents no longer have an identity and so generational traditions become extinct.”
What about the identity and generational traditions of Idaho’s indigenous people?
“The continued use of those names would only honor the non-Indian ideology by dominant mainstream society, whose ancestors directly or indirectly killed, sold, removed or demoralized the original Indian residents,” the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe wrote last year to the State Board of Education.
Now Christensen wants to strip Idaho school boards of that authority and hand it over to the voters. That’s a bit rich, considering how many times he supported weakening Idaho’s voter initiative law last year.
And where else would Christensen have the voters supersede school board decisions? What administrators to hire?
How much to pay teachers?
What meals to serve at the cafeteria? — M.T.