JEERS ... to the morally bankrupt Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird.
The woman who wants to be one heartbeat away from the governor’s chair has reverted to blaming others for the consequences of her own bad faith, poor judgment and pomposity.
If Giddings did not want the public to learn about a Jan. 7 lawsuit accusing her of breaking the public records law, why did she disclose it in a newsletter last week? Why alert the Idaho news media she accuses of waging an “all-out smear attack, tag-teaming between a nuisance lawsuit and lots of outrageous news coverage”?
Giddings’ sordid story of deception began last year when, by using social media, she exposed by name and picture the 19-year-old female intern who accused former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, of raping her in his Boise apartment. Von Ehlinger, who resigned in April, is awaiting trial on two felony counts.
The House responded to Giddings’ reptilian cruelty by censuring her and stripping the White Bird Republican of a minor committee assignment.
In a civil lawsuit, the woman accused Giddings and von Ehlinger of violating the state’s whistleblower’s protection law by trying to “publicly shame, blame and intimidate” her. The intern’s attorney, Erika Birch of Boise, filed a public records request for copies of any written or electronic communications Giddings had with von Ehlinger or von Ehlinger’s former attorney, David Leroy.
Giddings claimed not to have them and declared her “office considers this request closed.” Nobody — not even Giddings — can thumb her nose at the law, so she’s being hauled before a judge to comply.
But it turns out she possessed those documents at some point.
The Idaho Statesman’s Ryan Suppe dug through von Ehlinger’s original April 16 press release in which he professed his innocence. Giddings composed it. Also in mid-April, Giddings emailed the Lewiston Tribune’s William L. Spence offering access to the seven-page response von Ehlinger sent to the House Ethics Committee on April 2. The document von Ehlinger submitted to the Ethics Committee referred to the intern by name.
And now Giddings has the audacity to ask the people of this state for their trust.
CHEERS ... to Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, and Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian.
Last year, both of them made a mistake — they voted for House Majority Leader Mike Moyle’s bill to throw hundreds of low-income seniors and veterans to the hounds. That bill attached an asset test before someone could qualify for help paying their property taxes under the so-called circuit breaker program. Looking at 12 counties, the State Tax Commission estimated 1,084 people would lose that benefit, saving $1.2 million for a state sitting on a $1.9 billion surplus.
Moyle’s bill said any home worth 125% of a county’s median value would no longer qualify. Just to be eligible for assistance, a household must be subsisting on an income less than $31,900.
Introduced in the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee, Bayer’s proposal would expand eligibility to any home worth 200% of a county’s median value. That would benefit all but 81 of the people cited in the tax commission estimate.
Shepherd’s plan is less generous. It pegs eligibility to homes worth less than $300,000 or no more 150% of a county’s median value.
But the Pollock Republican rates accolades for challenging Moyle’s Frankenstein monster in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee, where Moyle holds court.
CHEERS ... to Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle.
A retired CPA, Grow gets it: Students will pay more tuition to cover Gov. Brad Little’s 5% cost-of-living increase for employees at Idaho’s institutions of higher learning.
Like so many budgets following the Great Recession, Little’s proposed $22.3 million increase for colleges and universities only pays about half of the pay hike’s cost. In this case, the shortfall comes to more than $8.2 million — including about $2.2 million at the University of Idaho and $566,000 at Lewis-Clark State College.
After two years of tuition freezes and tight state appropriations, there’s nowhere else to turn. As LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton told the legislative budget committee, it comes down to giving employees less or boosting tuition by 5.5%.
“When we mandate a 5% CEC (change in employee compensation) and then we only fund part of that, we’re putting the burden back on the students,” Grow said.
As a member of the budget committee, perhaps Grow can do something about that.
CHEERS ... to Idaho Medical Association President Steven Kohtz of Twin Falls and IMA Public Health Committee Chairwoman Laura McGeorge of Boise.
When she’s not exposing alleged sexual abuse victims to ridicule, Giddings fields loaded questions about COVID-19 vaccines and alternative remedies. One result is a 15-page IMA response distributed to all 105 state lawmakers.
Among some of its high points:
l Vaccines are safe and effective.
l Prior infection is no substitute for vaccination.
l An unvaccinated person has a five-times greater risk of infection and a 14-times greater risk of death.
l Merck, the company that could make a fortune marketing its ivermectin, found “no basis to conclude that ivermectin is effective in the treatment of COVID-19.”
JEERS ... to Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa.
Along with Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, he’s behind a bill that would force counties to win an election before using certificates of participation — essentially a lease-purchase — to build new jails or courthouses.
Skaug insists the pending $50 million, 30-year Nez Perce County Courthouse is not a target. Then what is? According to the Idaho Association of Counties, only Nez Perce County is moving ahead with such a plan.
This idea that Nez Perce County will have all its financial ducks lined up before the bill could take effect on July 1 also is dubious. First the county must obtain the land from the city of Lewiston and Castellaw Kom Architects. Then it has to wait on Standard & Poor’s to get a bond rating.
Does that sound like a sure thing to you? — M.T.