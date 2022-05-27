JEERS ... to the Idaho Commission for Reapportionment.
Let’s stipulate that the citizens commission — co-chaired by former Sens. Bart Davis, R-Idaho Falls, and Dan Schmidt, D-Moscow —did a far better job of aligning the Gem State’s growing and shifting population to its 35 legislative and two congressional districts than a partisan Legislature ever could.
But the panel’s map did Nez Perce County voters no favors.
Case in point: the May 17 primary election.
You’d think as the most populous county in the region — with the largest chunk of votes — Nez Perce County would have a lot to say about who the GOP nominates for the state Senate.
Instead, by dividing Nez Perce County between the 6th and 7th legislative districts, the commission guaranteed it would be a minority in each.
In the 6th Legislative District, Nez Perce County favored Sen. Robert Blair, R-Kendrick. But with only 20.5% of the vote in that district, Nez Perce County was outnumbered by Latah County’s 68.5% of the vote.
And Latah County Republicans preferred former Sen. Dan “don’t piss him off” Foreman, R-Moscow.
In the 7th Legislative District, Nez Perce County wanted to retain three-term Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville. But the county has a mere 37.2% of the electorate in that district, no match for Idaho County’s 52.1% of the overall vote.
And Idaho County nominated Crabtree’s right-wing challenger Cindy Carlson of Riggins.
A community that sent people such as former Gov. Cecil Andrus, Mike Mitchell, Bruce Sweeney, Joe Stegner and Dan Johnson to the Senate became virtually irrelevant.
How in the world did that happen?
JEERS ... to U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho.
Inexplicably, Idaho’s senior senator has joined the Neville Chamberlain wing of the GOP.
Last week, he was among 11 Republicans who voted to withhold $40 billion of critical military aid from Ukraine.
Without that help, Ukraine would collapse in the face of Russian imperialism.
Serving the interests of Vladimir Putin puts Crapo in the fringe of the fringe, with people such as Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.
But not — notably — in the company of his fellow Idahoan, ranking Foreign Relations Committee member Jim Risch, who recently told columnist Chuck Malloy that Ukraine’s fight is our fight. Either Ukraine and the rejuvenated western alliance prevail — or the destinies of Europe and America will be written by the Kremlin.
“This war is not just about Ukraine. The fight in Ukraine is a strategic challenge with long-term implications for the free world,” Risch said. “Ukraine is the opening move to tip the balance of power toward Russia and China to dominate the world for the next century or more.”
And what is Crapo’s defense?
He’s pinching pennies.
“I very much support Ukraine and want the United States to assist it,” he told the Idaho Press’ Betsy Russell. “But I also have made it very clear that we’ve had nearly $2 trillion of debt-financed spending.”
Does he think we forgot about how after basing his 2016 reelection campaign on deficit spending, Crapo almost immediately turned tail and voted for former President Donald Trump’s budget-busting income tax break? Doing so added at least $1.4 trillion and as much as $2.2 trillion to the national debt.
Makes you grateful Crapo wasn’t serving in a position of responsibility in 1941, doesn’t it?
CHEERS ... to former state Rep. Luke Malek, R-Coeur d’Alene.
Call him the hero of the 2022 Idaho Republican primary election. Malek’s sacrifice rescued the state from a political nightmare.
About a year ago, Malek was a credible candidate for lieutenant governor. But he could read the math. If both he and House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, remained in the race, they’d split the vote, clearing a path for the morally bankrupt Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird., to win a plurality.
And for Malek, that was just too big a gamble.
Giddings had already proved her character — or lack of it — by using social media to expose by name and picture the 19-year-old female intern whose allegations of rape convicted former Rep. Aaron von Ellinger, R-Lewiston.
Doing that and then lying about it led the full House to censure Giddings and strip her of a committee assignment.
So in December, Malek withdrew.
Last week’s GOP primary results validated his judgment. Bedke’s win was so narrow — 51. 7% to 42.5% for Giddings — making it all but certain that Malek could have erased Bedke’s 25,000- vote margin.
Then, Idaho would have been saddled with the morally bankrupt Lt. Gov. Giddings with all the infighting and instability that threatened.
Or, God forbid, she might have advanced to become the morally bankrupt Gov. Giddings.
Instead, thanks to Malek, Giddings is just a morally bankrupt lame duck
JEERS ... to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
Just a week after Idaho voters canceled her gubernatorial ambitions, McGeachin was whining about Little leaving the state for a Republican Governors Association meeting in Nashville, Tenn., without telling her about it.
“Idaho’s lieutenant governor is to serve as acting governor when the governor is out of state,” McGeachin complained. “Instead, Little informed an unelected reporter.”
Hold on there. As acting governor, McGeachin repeatedly embarrassed the state — either by consorting with militia groups or issuing unconstitutional executive orders that Little rescinded upon his return.
So the governor found an emerging legal theory that argues he does not relinquish his powers simply by leaving the state.
Of course, McGeachin could have fought that issue in the courts.
She didn’t do it.
Or she could have asked the Idaho Legislature to pass laws resolving the ambiguity — such as defining what it means for the governor to leave the state or requiring him to notify the lieutenant governor of his pending absence.
McGeachin did not do that, either.
Do you detect a pattern here?
Talk about all hat and no cattle. — M.T.