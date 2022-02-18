JEERS ... to Ammon Bundy of Emmett.
When he exited the Republican gubernatorial primary on Thursday to run as an independent in the fall, Bundy pulled the scab off the Idaho GOP’s wounds:
“ ... Idaho Republican Party members have witnessed the arrest of their party chairman, Jonathan Parker, for wearing a wig and masturbating in public, Sen. Mike Crapo arrested for DUI, up and coming party star Rep. Greg Chaney arrested for physically abusing his wife, ... former Gov. (C.L “Butch”) Otter arrested for driving drunk, Sen. Fred Martin investigated for going into a high school girl’s bathroom — twice, ... and Sen. Larry Craig arrested for soliciting gay sex in an airport bathroom ...”
Takes one to know one, Ammon.
At Bunkerville, Nev., in 2014, Bundy’s family and friends robbed the American taxpayer at gunpoint. The Bundys refused to pay public lands grazing fees — the Los Angeles Times says they still owe more than $1 million — and drove off federal law enforcement agents who had come to collect.
Two years later, Bundy organized the armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore.
Only prosecutorial misconduct and mistakes spared him from prison.
In 2020, Bundy led a mob to the Meridian home of a cop who had been goaded into arresting a woman protesting the closure of a city park during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although he did not escape conviction for trespassing and resisting and obstructing police during a special legislative session later that year, Bundy thumbed his nose at the penalty —performing community service.
He faces a second jury trial stemming from his arrest last year for trespassing at the Idaho Capitol.
By encouraging this lawlessness in others, Bundy also has blood on his hands.
During the Malheur standoff, police shot and killed one of his compatriots, Arizona rancher LaVoy Finicum.
Another of Bundy’s loyalists at Malheur, Sean L. Anderson of Riggins, engaged in a shoot-out with law enforcement near Ferdinand in 2021. Anderson was wounded, disfigured and later sentenced to 18 years in prison.
How does any of that compare to Crapo and Otter drinking and driving? Or Craig getting caught in a gay sex sting in an airport? Or even Parker’s misbehavior?
Bundy didn’t stumble into Bunkerville, Malheur, Meridian or the state Capitol. He planned. He organized. He acted with forethought and premeditation.
For Crapo, Otter, Craig and the others, these were personal mistakes for which they paid the price.
Bundy has left it to others to do the bleeding.
CHEERS ... to state Sen. Robert Blair, R-Kendrick.
On Wednesday, Blair joined with Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, to eliminate Idaho’s status as the last state in the country without a program specifically designed to help the estimated one of every five students whose struggle with dyslexia impedes their ability to read.
What came next was compelling — the story of Blair’s father suffering from undiagnosed dyslexia.
“When he was in school, he was labeled stupid, dummy, a problem child,” Blair said.
Years later, Blair remembered the only thing that struck fear in his father was reading aloud to others.
“Even though that was roughly 80 years ago, that stigma is still alive with Idaho’s students,” Blair said.
That story needs to be told. But not everyone could tell it. Not everyone has that story to tell.
Therein lies the genius of the American experiment with citizen legislatures. At its best, the system encourages the voice of ordinary people, such as Blair’s father, to reach the seat of government.
All it requires is one legislator to speak from the heart.
JEERS ... to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
Speaking to the Kootenai County Lincoln Day dinner last weekend, the gubernatorial hopeful launched into a tirade about part of an annual conference at Boise State University to educate police and public safety officials that involved right-wing extremism.
Then McGeachin added: “I will invite the lying (Dr. Anthony Fauci) to Boise State University and we’ll lock him up.”
When Boise State Public Radio asked McGeachin to specify what Fauci had done to warrant his arrest in Idaho, she, for once, kept her mouth shut.
Thanks to agitators like McGeachin, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden needs a security detail.
And while Fauci has led American medical science’s response to the worst pandemic in a century, what has McGeachin contributed to the fight?
Given the chance, she promoted lawlessness — encouraging owners of Kendrick’s Hardware Brewing Co. to defy Gov. Brad Little’s Stay Healthy Order early in the pandemic.
As acting governor in Little’s absence, McGeachin issued unconstitutional executive orders to ban mask and vaccine mandates. The lack of masking and low vaccination rates are responsible for twice overwhelming Idaho’s health care system with COVID-19 cases.
When she’s not busy doing that, McGeachin is spreading misinformation. She completely misinterpreted a British medical study by suggesting the vaccine caused COVID-19 — when just the reverse was true.
And now she’s warned Fauci to avoid the Gem State.
Other than McGeachin, who does that help?
JEERS ... to Idaho’s Republican congressional delegation.
It’s been two weeks since the Republican National Committee joined sides with the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Not only did the RNC censure the two Republicans with enough backbone to investigate the riot without fear or favor — Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — it went on to describe the sacking of the Capitol — where five people, including one cop, were killed — as “legitimate political discourse.”
And what have Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch as well as Congressmen Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher had to say about that?
When the Idaho Statesman’s Ian Max Stevenson asked, he got this response:
Crickets from Crapo and Risch.
Fulcher was “traveling” and too busy.
Simpson’s office declined to answer.
The question is a simple one: Whose side are they on? — M.T.