CHEERS ... to Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White.
Disaster was averted Saturday in Coeur d’Alene and for that, you have to extend a substantial amount of credit to this law enforcement professional.
White’s department acted on a citizen’s tip alerting it to “a little army” of masked men boarding a U-Haul truck at a local parking lot. Ten minutes later, police stopped and detained 31 members of the white nationalist group, the Patriot Front. Hailing from almost a dozen states —including two men from Idaho — the group was equipped with riot gear, a smoke grenade and “paperwork” that looked like an operations plan to disrupt the community’s LGBTQ pride event.
White acknowledged picking up indications of trouble days earlier and his agency was staffed up and equipped for that possibility.
The chief collaborated with other law enforcement entities, including Idaho State Police.
Despite approaching what had been described as a “little army” of men inside a truck, these arrests occurred without violence.
Finally, White was a voice of clarity.
“Let me be very clear here. These were not law enforcement officers that we arrested,” he said. “These were members of the hate group Patriot Front. These were not Antifa in disguise; nor were they FBI members in disguise.”
Instead, this was a group that, had it been allowed to reach its intended destination, “we would have ended up in a riot situation,” White said. “It was clear there was some ill-intent.”
Coeur d’Alene’s top cop has sound instincts.
JEERS ... to Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
Sometimes, a governor must rise to the occasion for the good of his state.
Saturday’s arrest of 31 white nationalists planning to transform Coeur d’Alene’s LGBTQ pride event into a riot was just such a time.
It cried out for the governor to condemn the Patriot Front and its like-minded hate mongers.
It demanded Little confront the embers of hate glowing within the base of his own party.
It required the man behind Idaho’s bully pulpit to join the battle against white supremacy bedeviling northern Idaho.
And it needed a governor who was prepared to jump on a plane, fly to northern Idaho and pledge to take any and all steps — up to and including calling in the U.S. Attorney’s Office — to hold the Patriot Front conspirators to the full extent of the law.
What Little delivered was inadequate — a platitude-laden statement about the “constitutionally guaranteed right to free speech without the threat of violence,” and praise for “our brave men and women in law enforcement. ...”
Where was the mention of the Patriot Front by name?
What about the plan to proactively prevent future disruptions to Idaho’s tranquility that are surely being hatched in the dark crevices of this polarized nation?
At least the governor said something. Other than U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, who issued an equally bland statement about “hate, violence and bigotry” being unacceptable “in any form,” there’s been silence.
Congressmen Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and the highest ranking members of the Idaho Legislature have said nothing.
They’re not blind. Most of them lived through the reign of terror the Rev. Richard Butler and his Aryan Nations imposed upon northern Idaho and the state’s national reputation more than a generation ago.
Best case scenario: They’re trying to avoid the fault lines within their own political base.
Worse case scenario: At least some of them agree.
JEERS ... to the Lewiston City Council.
How long have they been dancing around the issue of a homeless shelter in their community?
It happened again on Monday, when the forces of NIMBYism prevailed. By a 4-1 vote, the council blocked a 35-bed LC Valley Adult Resource Center at the former Inland Cellular offices on G Street.
“While I am on the frontlines as well with homelessness, with finding people jobs, I have to say that we have to protect the businesses that are in place and the residents of that area,” said Council President Hannah Liedkie, who was part of the majority.
This was a location that would have put homeless people within walking distance of vital services for counseling, food and medical care.
Without a homeless shelter, Lewiston is subject to the Martin v. Boise federal appellate court ruling. In other words, Lewiston’s homeless are entitled to camp at public parks and rights of way.
Ignoring homelessness won’t make it disappear. Quite the contrary. Even more limited homelessness services offered at a temporary shelter open from mid-December to the end of May at the Salvation Army on 21st Street succeeded in finding housing for almost half of the people it served. About a quarter found jobs and almost as many got sober.
At what point do the people who are trying to provide shelter and hope for Lewiston’s homeless throw up their hands in frustration and give up?
JEERS ... to Idaho Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, and House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.
Republican leaders are behind a constitutional amendment that, provided voters ratify it in November, will allow them to reconvene the Idaho Legislature on their own.
By giving Idaho’s governor the authority not only to call lawmakers back but to set their agenda, the state constitution has limited special sessions to four occasions since the turn of century — and all but one was resolved in one day.
Earlier this week, legislative leaders settled on the pro and con arguments that will appear in the official voting guide.
The case for the amendment hinges on Gov. Little’s decision to allocate federal COVID-19 relief funds during 2020 without first calling lawmakers back into session to formally appropriate the money.
And the case against it is blatantly obvious: The Legislature would never go home. It would become a full-time body.
“I don’t think that there is any question that this amendment does open that path,” said Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise.
But you won’t read that in the voters’ guide. GOP leaders refused to include it.
What are they afraid of — that you might think for yourselves? — M.T.