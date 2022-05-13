JEERS ... to Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho.
Tuesday, he gave his vote to the Kremlin.
Fulcher was among 57 House Republicans who voted against a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine.
Talk about bad timing.
After blocking Vladimir Putin’s attempt to sweep the country, Ukraine is facing a bitter, desperate and well-armed foe in the east that is resorting to scorched earth tactics. After 75 days, Russian atrocities, including indiscriminate attacks on schools and hospitals, are on vivid display.
“This is a historic vote, and it could determine the course of this war, and to vote no is a vote for Putin,” said House Foreign Affairs ranking member Mike McCaul, R-Texas.
So what could be Fulcher’s motive?
He can’t object to political gamesmanship. This was a stand-alone bill. Majority Democrats did not try to link this must-pass measure with their $10 billion COVID-19 aid package.
And if you think President Joe Biden has been dragging his feet, take note: The House added $6 billion on top of the White House request.
It’s also about national security: The bill provides nearly $9 billion to replenish U.S. military stockpiles that supplied earlier arms shipments.
Rather than stand with mainstream Republicans such as Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington and Mike Simpson of Idaho, Fulcher associates with the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina — who called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug,” and the Ukrainian government “incredibly evil” — as well as Montana’s Matt Rosendale, Arizona’s Paul Gosar and Kentucky’s Thomas Massie — the only three members of Congress to vote against a resolution in support of the people of Ukraine.
Putin is watching this vote. Division in the GOP ranks on the eve of a midterm election it’s expected to win only encourages the Kremlin to continue butchering Ukraine. Fulcher is giving aid and comfort to an enemy.
JEERS ... to Gov. Brad Little.
What kind of rube does he take you for?
Here’s the opening of his latest television commercial: “When the liberal elites were pushing for lockdowns, I said, ‘Get lost.’ ”
That’s not what the governor said on March 25, 2020: “I am following the guidance of our public health experts and issuing a stay-home order effective immediately.”
So this ad would be news to the “nonessential” businesses — dine-in restaurants, bars, nightclubs, gyms, recreational facilities, entertainment venues, convention centers, hair and nail salons — that remained closed during the 35 days Little’s order remained in effect.
It would be a headline to the owners of the Hardware Brewing Co. in Kendrick, who paid a $2,500 fine for opening in violation of Little’s order.
And it’s probably a surprise to Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman who, among his other anti-lockdown exploits that spring, traveled to Emmett to defy the order by attending insurrectionist Ammon Bundy’s Easter services.
The lockdown was the right thing to do. Little’s order helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in the early days of the outbreak.
Rather than sitting on the sidelines during the remaining months of the pandemic, the governor could have done more. Instead, Idaho’s hospitals were so overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases that they twice had to operate under crisis standards of care.
If Little is capable of such blatant prevarication, what’s next?
CHEERS ... to Idaho Chooses Life Executive Director David Ripley.
As far as anti-abortion rights advocates go, there is no more uncompromising figure than Ripley, who has been at the tip of the political spear year in and year out.
But he has ripped the bark off Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin for her latest diatribe: The far-out GOP candidate for governor called on her opponent in Tuesday’s GOP primary, Gov. Little, to call the Legislature back into session to remove rape and incest exceptions from the Idaho anti-abortion laws.
Not only is that premature — it remains to be seen whether the U.S. Supreme Court follows through with its draft opinion to repeal Roe v. Wade — but it’s redundant. Idaho’s exceptions are virtually non-existent. They require victims of rape and incest to file a police report — and more than two-thirds of victims remain silent.
It’s cruel — who tries to score political points on the misfortune of rape and incest victims?
But because it’s possible, it’s dangerous: Already 11 states — including Alabama, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas and Texas — have removed these exceptions from their anti-abortion statutes.
“It’s easy for Janice to offer cheap rhetoric on the campaign trail and try to salvage her campaign by politicizing the abortion issue,” Ripley said. “But the fact of the matter is it’s hard to imagine criminalizing conduct in those situations.”
Even Ripley’s critics respect him as someone who gets things done. If McGeachin is at odds with him, it means she is no longer interested in accomplishing anything more than grabbing the spotlight.
JEERS ... to the Lewiston City Council.
Who knew you could find even four people in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley who are agnostic about the issue of preserving dams or salmon on the lower Snake River?
Here’s betting you won’t find a fifth.
Fish advocates will argue that’s unduly harsh. The council’s 4-2 vote against a resolution to maintain the four dams — after presentations by both sides and a public forum — was as much as they could expect.
This official ambivalence comes at a time when:
l Congressman Simpson has proposed a $33.5 billion plan to breach the dams and mitigate the fallout.
l By the end of July, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will release their findings on the issue.
l At that same point, the parties in a long-running federal lawsuit over salmon recovery will end a pause in litigation and presumably announce the outcome of their talks.
But Councilors Rick Tousley and Kathy Schroeder say this is above the city’s pay grade.
“I don’t see any reason the city council should be determining this,” Schroeder said. “I am in support of keeping the dams and keeping the salmon.”
You call this leadership? — M.T.