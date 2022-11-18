JEERS ... to U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, both R-Idaho.
Wednesday, they opposed — unsuccessfully — pursuing a measure that will enshrine the rights of same-sex and interracial married couples into federal law.
Motivating Senate Democrats and 12 Republicans to support the Respect for Marriage Act is a reasonable threat that the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court intends to reverse decisions upholding the rights of same-sex and interracial couples. Justice Clarence Thomas said as much when the Supreme Court reversed a woman’s reproductive autonomy under Roe v.Wade.
Setting aside the obvious fact that some of the people threatened by that prospect are their own constituents, Crapo and Risch had plenty of reasons to vote yes.
Take improving the state’s image, for instance. Idaho’s Legislature has tolerated discrimination on the basis of “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.” And last summer, the state’s credentials as a haven for white nationalists were burnished when 31 members of the Patriot Front sought to disrupt a Pride parade at Coeur d’Alene.
If they wanted to vote yes, Crapo and Risch would have enjoyed plenty of political cover. Among the dozen Republicans who backed the measure are some of the Senate’s most conservative members — Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Joni Ernst of Iowa and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Tuesday, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints endorsed the measure.
“We are grateful for the continuing efforts of those who work to ensure the Respect for Marriage Act includes appropriate religious freedom protections while respecting the law and preserving the rights of our LGBTQ brothers and sisters,” the church said in a statement. “We believe this is the way forward.”
Crapo just won reelection to a six-year term with nearly 61% of the vote. Risch, who won another term in 2020 with 62%, won’t face the voters for another four years.
Even so, a recent SurveyUSA poll commissioned by the Idaho Statesman of Boise shows 49% support legal protection for same-sex couples while 37% oppose.
The same poll, however, shows that 54% of Republicans are opposed.
Are Risch and Crapo pandering to the GOP base?
Or is this what they truly believe?
CHEERS ... to University of Idaho assistant professor Zachary Turpin.
Not until Wednesday’s news conference did UI officials make it clear that after the murder of four students by an as yet unknown assailant, students were free to leave campus and not return until after Thanksgiving break.
Before that, however, students — and some of their parents — were complaining about faculty members proceeding as if nothing had changed after classes resumed Tuesday.
“I feel like my professor is more worried about our projects than our well-being,” a UI senior told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. “I feel like they want us to go back to normal, but it’s hard to do that.”
Enter Turpin.
As Idaho Ed News’ Kevin Richert noted, Turpin put his American literature classes on hold indefinitely.
“Until police release more info or confirm a suspect, I can’t in good conscience hold class,” Turpin wrote on Twitter.
Good for him.
JEERS ... to Moscow Mayor Art Bettge.
Based on his interview, the New York Times headlined its story about the student murders “4 University of Idaho students killed in ‘crime of passion.’ ”
The Times went on to report: “ ‘With a crime of this magnitude, it’s very difficult to work through,’ Mr. Bettge said, adding that the police needed time to piece together what had transpired. ‘The overall assessment is that it’s a crime of passion,’ he said.”
Amid all the confusion and contradictions emerging from the nearly week-old investigation, Bettge’s statement stands in a class by itself.
“They were stabbed,” Stacy Chapin, mother of victim Ethan Chapin, told the Idaho Statesman in a Facebook message. “We got the call. I don’t want people to make assumptions about our kids. It wasn’t drugs and it was definitely not some passion thing between these kids. Someone entered the house.”
It didn’t take long for the mayor to backpedal.
“It could be any of a number of things,” Bettge told the Statesman. “The police don’t know yet. I haven’t been told.”
In other words, the mayor was speculating to a national media outlet that presumed he knew what he was talking about.
If Bettge can’t support his community in its moment of crisis, the least he can do is stay out of the way.
JEERS ... to Idaho House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, and Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian.
Locked in a tight race to succeed Lt. Gov.-elect Scott Bedke as House speaker, the two just pledged to blow up the budget.
As the Idaho Press’ Betsy Russell noted last weekend, so many House Republicans now vote against appropriations measures that it takes the handful of House Democrats available to pass them. Frequently, Moyle and Monks have been among the GOP members voting no.
They plan to continue doing so as leader of the House.
“If I am speaker and those budgets come in higher than I think they need to be, yeah, I’ll vote against them,” Moyle said.
“If I am the speaker, will I support my chairman and my committee members? Absolutely,” Monks said. “But that doesn’t mean that I will always vote the same way they do.”
In what universe does that qualify as leadership? Here’s hoping Moyle and Monks are merely posturing. If not, it’s a surefire path toward chaos — especially if House Republicans follow their example and House Democrats refuse to come to the rescue.
The Legislature can’t go home until it passes the 100 or so budget bills. Drafting the highly technical measures requires about two weeks from the time the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee approves a bill.
Rewriting them for a second floor vote takes even more time.
If Moyle and Monks follow through with their plans, expect next year’s Legislature to be long, contentious — and expensive. — M.T.