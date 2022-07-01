JEERS ... to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.
In the process of ascertaining the impacts of breaching the four lower Snake River dams, these two gave the elected leadership of the communities most affected — Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin — the political brush off.
As the Lewiston Tribune’s Eric Barker reported Sunday, Inslee and Murray failed to even approach Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson.
And the only way Clarkston Mayor Monika Lawrence and Asotin Mayor Dwayne Paris got a seat at the table — remotely — was when they complained to Murray’s office.
None of this is to say the infrastructure of this region is indispensable. Anything that can be built can be replaced. The same cannot be said of the imperiled wild salmon and steelhead, as Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, concluded early last year when he released his $33.5 billion dam breaching plan. If extinction looms, the choice is clear.
But neither are the economies of north central Idaho and eastern Washington expendable.
To a large extent, the region is a victim of its own political leadership. Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, and Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., have adopted such a rigid opposition to Simpson’s outline that their own voters now risk looking in from the outside.
Nonetheless, by givingh short shrift to their own constituents in eastern Washington, Inslee and Murray only aggravate this corner of the state, threatening to undermine their own efforts to find a workable solution.
This may not be political malpractice. But it sure leaves a sour taste in your mouth.
JEERS ... to Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers, Congressmen Fulcher and Simpson as well as Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, both R-Idaho.
The gun safety bill they voted against last week did not close the background check loophole.
It did not ban the sale of military-style assault weapons or high-capacity magazines.
It did not even ban the sale of these weapons to people younger than 21.
The first legislative defeat for the National Rifle Association in more than a generation has no “red-flag” mandate, allowing relatives and police to seek a court-order removing weapons from anyone deemed to be a danger to himself or others.
It merely extends federal grants encouraging individual states to adopt such a provision.
Background checks for gun buyers ages 18-to-21 years old would be enhanced.
Domestic violence offenders — married or not — would face restrictions.
And the $13 billion bipartisan package will shore up mental health programs and school security.
By taking this safe vote, they forced other Republicans to face up to gun violence against young school children and their teachers — most recently the massacre of 19 youngsters and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. And it’s getting worse. As the National Center for Education Statistics noted Tuesday, school shootings in 2020-21 set a new record.
This was no profile in courage.
JEERS ... to Boise State University President Marlene Tromp.
Her institution takes a binary approach to academic freedom.
If it’s misogyny, BSU calls it free speech.
Appeals to diversity on the other hand get the cold shoulder.
So reports ProPublica and the Chronicle for Higher Education, which spotlighted BSU’s acquiescence to the anti-diversity campaign Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman and his legislative cronies unleashed within eight days of Tromp’s arrival three years ago.
Case in point: In 2020, BSU canceled doctoral student Melanie Fillmore’s convocation speech to incoming freshmen. Her topic, the treatment of Native Americans in the Treasure Valley, was just too politically radioactive.
“I really lost a lot of faith in Boise State,” Fillmore, who is part Indigenous, told ProPublica. “It was more important for the university to cope with whatever the Legislature wanted than to advocate for students. I feel more like a liability than a part of the community.”
Talk about a liability. What would you call BSU political science professor Scott Yenor?
Speaking to the National Conservatism Conference at Orlando, Fla., last Halloween, Yenor said: “Our independent women seek their purpose in life in midlevel bureaucratic jobs like human resource management, environmental protection and marketing. They’re more medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome than women need to be. ... Every effort must be made not to recruit women into engineering, but rather to recruit and demand more of men who become engineers. Ditto for med school and the law and every trade. Efforts should be redoubled to encourage more men to enter the medical field, space exploration, mining endeavors and every other high-end and even low-end profession. If every Nobel Prize winner is a man, that’s not a failure. It’s kind of a cause for celebration.”
This was a paid faculty member who, if he practiced what he preached, would discriminate against his own female students.
Did he face a reprimand? Did anyone infringe on his free speech?
Tromp was thrown into a bad situation when the IFF bullies attacked her.
By playing their game, she’s only encouraging them.
CHEERS ... to Lewiston City Councilor Jim Kleeburg.
He’s right to question the idea of extending unchecked power to Lewiston’s mayor.
Up to now, the city council confirmed the appointment of the people at the top of law enforcement, the fire department, human resources, parks and recreation, public works and community development. But that was under the city manager system that voters replaced with a strong mayor last fall.
Now the council has given Mayor Dan Johnson the power to fill those slots unilaterally.
“There’s no oversight from the council and I think that’s wrong,” Kleeburg said.
Besides, what happens if Lewiston’s next mayor is not as level-headed as Johnson? he asked.
The voters elected a strong mayor, not a monarch. — M.T.