JEERS ... to Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho.
He’s turning a blind eye toward rampant threats, intimidation and violence against school board members.
Nobody joins a school board for the glory. In fact, many school board members, including those in Idaho, work for no pay. They certainly didn’t sign up for the following:
l California — Anti-mask protesters “refused to leave the meeting room and verbally abused staff” in San Diego. A Sacramento area school board meeting was “rendered unsafe” by protesters and members fled by the rear door.
l Franklin, Tenn. — After testifying in support of face masks in schools, a doctor was threatened: “We will find you and we know who you are.”
l Mendon, Ill. — A protester was charged with aggravated battery and disorderly conduct during a school board meeting.
l Other incidents have been reported in Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
l Closer to home, protesters overwhelmed a recent Coeur d’Alene school board meeting, banging on the doors where the session was held and forcing it to be shut down.
l As the Spokesman-Review’s Shawn Vestal wrote on Wednesday, veteran Central Valley School Board member Debbie Long is getting rattled by the invective hurled in her direction: “I’ve heard foul language that I’ve never heard before at a meeting.”
Generating much, if not all, of this is a far-right movement that disparages COVID-19 mitigation efforts and buys into the fallacy that children are being indoctrinated with critical race theory.
It’s become serious enough that the National School Boards Association asked President Joe Biden to help “deal with the growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation.”
In response, Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the FBI to look into the matter.
But Fulcher minimized it.
Joining 62 of his House colleagues, Fulcher urged Garland to back off: “ ... While some of these meetings may get heated, most of the parents who have been attending these meetings have simply voiced their passions and concerns for their children and their futures.”
If the threats, disruptions and assaults were coming from Black Lives Matter and antifa activists instead of members of Fulcher’s base, would the Idaho Republican be so sanguine about it?
JEERS ... to Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
Idaho journalists nearly had to drag this gubernatorial candidate into a contempt of court hearing before McGeachin yielded to the public records law and released the feedback her McCarthyesque “indoctrination” task force received.
It’s bad enough that 4th District Court Judge Steven Hippler found her actions so fraudulent they warranted a $750 fine. He also ordered the lieutenant governor to pay the journalists’ attorney fees.
It’s even worse that McGeachin wants the Legislature to cough up an extra $50,000 in taxpayer funds to reimburse her legal expenses.
Now it turns out that McGeachin was engaged in a cover-up.
Remember all her talk about protecting the privacy of citizens who communicated with her task force?
What a crock.
Most of those people were telling her off. If they needed protection from anyone, it was from McGeachin — and she already knew who they were and probably where to find them.
Poring over the documents, Clark Corbin of the Idaho Capital Sun and Becca Savransky of the Idaho Statesman found a pattern:
l Nearly 70 percent of the 3,602 comments McGeachin received were critical of the task force.
l Only 8 percent were supportive.
l The rest were redundant or talked about something else.
The comments — from students, educators and parents — flatly refuted McGeachin’s contention that Idaho’s public schools were indoctrinating students with “critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism.”
“We are involved in our child’s education and have NEVER seen any kind of ‘indoctrination’ issues,” one parent wrote. “They are teaching ABCs and numbers and addition. I am tired of you using your office to score political points that have no merit.”
Wrote another parent: “They barely have time to teach what is on the curriculum, never mind this made up crap you’ve decided to latch on to.”
There it was — the smoking gun that proved McGeachin was waging a witch hunt.
No wonder she tried to stonewall.
CHEERS ... to Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and his chief deputy, Chad Houck.
Recently, they took on the Big Lie former President Donald Trump was cheated out of reelection. One of the noisiest promoters of that hoax is “My Pillow” guy Mike Lindell, who has promised to pay $5 million to anyone who could prove him wrong.
Denney and Houck are taking him up on it.
Even though Idaho went solidly for Trump in 2020, Lindell’s webpage accused computer hackers of shifting some Gem State votes from Trump to President Joe Biden.
After conducting recounts in three counties — Bonner, Butte and Camas — the secretary of state found there was nothing to it.
Denny’s office relied on federal Help America Vote Act grant funds to pay the costs — tentatively put at $6,500.
But after a citizen asked why taxpayers should foot the bill, Denney and Houck agreed to push Lindell for reimbursement.
Good for them.
JEERS ... to Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton.
If you’re among progressives, doctors, business groups, the media or educators, this militia enthusiast wouldn’t mind if a character out of “The Walking Dead” whacked you with a barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat.
Just look at the meme this two-term House member posted on Twitter this week (@nicholsforidaho).
“Idaho has a swamp and there are many players that are working hard to turn it blue,” Nichols wrote in a caption. “We must stand and not let a Rocky Mountain Heist happen here in the Gem State. Local elections are coming up and they will have consequences.”
If you see Nichols coming your way, watch your back. — M.T.