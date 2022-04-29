CHEERS ... to Idaho County Commission Chairman Skip Brandt.
His credentials are impeccable — early supporter of former President Donald Trump and a take-no-prisoners conservative former legislator.
So you’d expect him to get in line with the MAGA crowd in the upcoming GOP primary, right?
Wrong.
Read his letter of candidate endorsements in Sunday’s Lewiston Tribune.
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has Trump’s endorsement for governor.
Gov. Brad Little is Brandt’s choice.
Brandt’s fellow Idaho County Republican, the morally bankrupt Rep. Priscilla Giddings of White Bird, is running for lieutenant governor.
Brandt is backing House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, for that office.
A hard-core ideologue who believes in the “big lie” that Trump was robbed of reelection would support either Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, or Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, for secretary of state.
Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane is Brandt’s pick.
For superintendent of public instruction, the fringe candidate is former state Sen. Branden Durst.
Brandt chose former State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield.
The ideological choice for attorney general would be Coeur d’Alene attorney Art Macomber.
Brandt got behind former Congressman Raul Labrador.
And if he had gotten in line with the most partisan elements of the GOP base, Brandt might have endorsed Cindy Carlson of Riggins, not Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville — whose 60% Freedom Index score makes him no ally of the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
That’s a genuine flash of independence on Brandt’s part and it won’t be forgotten — or forgiven. Already, critics are dangling that RINO (Republican in name only) label over his political scalp.
Wear it with pride, Commissioner Brandt.
JEERS ... to Durst.
What a crybaby.
Monday’s televised debate was barely over before he was whining about how the meanies on the panel treated him.
He tweeted they “asked me a series of gotcha questions while throwing softballs to my opponents.”
By that, Durst means he was pressed about how he expected to work with legislators after he blew his stack with Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sandpoint. That occurred earlier this year when the Senate Education Committee killed Durst’s parental rights bill.
Woodward said Durst threatened to use the vote “in your f****** campaign.”
If he got the toughest question of the night, Durst earned it. How does the leader of public schools pass a budget or educational initiatives if he’s known for throwing F-bombs at state senators?
How does that not contribute to the wave of incivility that has descended most prominently at local school board meetings across the state?
And what kind of example is Durst setting for Idaho’s students?
CHEERS ... to Critchfield and incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra.
During a televised debate with Durst on Monday, they had a choice: Tell the truth or play politics.
They told the truth.
Along with Durst, they are vying for state schools superintendent in the May 17 GOP primary.
The cynical, but inevitably safe play for either Critchfield and Ybarra would have been to join Durst by maintaining the paranoic fiction that Idaho school children are being indoctrinated with critical race theory.
Instead, Critchfield said: “As a systemic effort to incorporate it in the schools, I have not seen it.”
Said Ybarra: “What I saw was the Declaration of Independence being studied, the Constitution. Everybody was in good spirits and said they are more than willing to follow the law.”
That gives Durst an advantage with a chunk of voters who have been taken in by the anti-CRT rhetoric.
But CRT, as Idaho Business for Education President Rod Gramer recently documented, is a rhetorical device “advocates of privatizing education (are) using across America and in Idaho. Create a controversy by using scary and outlandish language such as critical race theory or ‘Marxist’ ideology infiltrating the 14,000 school districts in America, including the 160 in Idaho. Get the public and lawmakers so worked up over the issue that they confront and attack the local educators and higher education institutions. Then come in with the ‘solution,’ which is to privatize education under the euphemism of ‘school choice.’ ”
Critchfield and Ybarra would rather preserve public education than win an election.
JEERS ... to Labrador and Macomber.
Talk about twisting themselves into legal pretzels to score political points.
Back in 2020, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tried to throw the presidential election back to Trump by asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Most Republican attorneys general went along with this ploy. Idaho’s Lawrence Wasden was among four exceptions.
Wasden argued that if Idaho could challenge how Pennsylvania conducted its elections, the day wasn’t far off when another state could ask the federal courts to overturn Idaho’s sovereignty.
Vindication came when the Supreme Court tossed Paxton’s brief in the circular file.
But Labrador and Macomber say they would have intervened.
In their televised debate last week, Labrador argued the “merits of the case were never decided,” because the Supreme Court said Texas did not have standing to bring a case against Pennsylvania.
The very essence of a frivolous lawsuit is one that lacks standing. Labrador is an attorney. Does he know the difference? Or doesn’t he care?
Macomber accused Wasden of refusing to join the lawsuit to avoid a judicial rebuke to how Idaho staged an all-absentee ballot primary election in the midst of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
“ ... It would have been a case of the pot calling the kettle black,” Macomber said.
Wasden said he didn’t want other states second-guessing how Idaho conducted its business.
So did Macomber just talk himself into agreeing with the attorney general after all? — M.T.