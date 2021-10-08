JEERS ... to the Idaho politicians who have exhausted their state’s supply of three-ring circuses:
Grandstander No. 1 — Gov. Brad Little.
At least twice, the governor has been burned when he left the state in Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s hands. As acting governor, she issued an illegal ban on face mask mandates and staged a Statehouse dalliance with militia members. At least then, Little had an excuse: He was either flying to out-of-state airports en route to Idaho communities or attending a Western Governors Association conclave.
This week, Little traveled to the Texas border just to be a prop in Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest photo-op.
As the Corpus Christi Caller Times’ John C. Moritz reported:
“The event Wednesday carried a decidedly militaristic ambiance with 11 Humvees, two five-ton Army trucks and Army UH 60 Black Hawk helicopters stationed behind the speakers’ lectern. When Abbott, dressed in a khaki shirt with epaulettes, exited his vehicle within sight of a wide bank of news cameras, troops from the National Guard deployed to South Texas snapped to attention and greeted him with salutes upon command of ‘present arms.’ ”
What could be more self-serving than a group of 10 GOP governors kissing former President Donald Trump’s ring by blasting President Joe Biden’s immigration policies?
At least, Little wasn’t wasting $54,000 of your tax money and the time of five Idaho State Police officers the state couldn’t spare as he did earlier this year on another Trumpian publicity stunt at the Arizona border.
But immigration isn’t Idaho’s problem. In fact, the state’s agricultural, construction and tourism industries would collapse tomorrow if undocumented workers disappeared.
This wasn’t just a political misstep on Little’s part. To put McGeachin in nominal authority for a political stunt was malpractice.
Grandstander No. 2 — McGeachin.
Give her the slightest opening and McGeachin will stop at nothing to beat Little in next spring’s GOP gubernatorial primary. It’s now on the national record that Idaho’s acting governor upstaged Little’s political stunt with one of her own.
When she illegally attempted to send the National Guard to the southern border, Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak said: No thanks.
Then, McGeachin issued an executive order extending Little’s ban on vaccine passports to public schools. She also tried to stop mandatory COVID-19 testing.
Already facing contempt of court for willfully violating Idaho’s public records act, Idaho’s queen of COVID-19 again flouted the law.
No governor — acting or otherwise — can unilaterally enact or nullify anything. As Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News noted, state law leaves school boards responsible for the health of pupils, up to and including the ability to “exclude students who have contagious or infectious disease, or students who are not immune from a contagious or infectious disease and have been exposed to such a disease.”
How much more damage does she intend to inflict on our increasingly frail republic in the name of self-aggrandizement?
Wednesday, Little rescinded McGeachin’s order. But because he did so while still out of state, the governor has set the stage for a court battle over who has authority when the elected chief executive leaves the state.
Here we go again: Idaho’s elected leadership heads back before the judges — and taxpayers will pay for both sets of attorneys.
Grandstander No. 3 — House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.
In one breath, he dismissed McGeachin’s caper as “a complete grandstand and abuse of her political office in an attempt to influence voters.”
With his next, Bedke telegraphed his intention to do just that himself.
He apparently plans to reconvene the Legislature to pass the so-called Federalism Committee’s attempt to prosecute any state or local government employee who helps implement Biden’s vaccine mandates.
What a waste of time.
State officials can no more impede Biden’s authority to impose a vaccine mandate on federal employees and federal contractors than the president can interfere with the authority of state and local officials over their own workforce.
Nor will any state or local official be involved in enforcing Biden’s vaccine mandate involving employees at health care facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement. That’s up to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
And as Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane patiently explained to lawmakers last week, if the U.S. Supreme Court upholds Biden’s vaccine mandate on private companies with more than 100 employees, it will be the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that compels compliance.
Will someone please educate the Federalism Committee about federalism before taxpayers waste one more dime on a pointless legislative special session?
Unfortunately, there may be a handful of people working under federal grants who get caught in the crossfire. Just by showing up for work, this law could expose them to a misdemeanor conviction, a six-month jail term and a $5,000 fine.
Talk about government overreach.
Idaho’s problem is not the southern border.
Idaho’s problem is not a vaccine mandate.
Idaho’s problem is not a Legislature with too much time on its hands.
Idaho’s problem is a lack of vision, a lack of leadership and a lack of deference to the rule of law.
CHEERS .... to Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.
Last week, they voted to keep the government open for another two months.
You would think that would be a no-brainer. After all, the alternative means forcing federal workers to go without pay, undermining airport traffic control and security as well as leaving new Social Security and Medicare applicants holding the phone — to say nothing of the economic disruption.
But most Republicans took the easy path — voting no and then taking the dough. Among them was Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho.
In the House at least, the majority Democrats could have prevailed on their own. So, for McMorris Rodgers and Simpson, voting with them was an act of conscience. — M.T.