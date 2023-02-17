JEERS ... to state Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston.
What’s worse — a demagogue like Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, who bullies a minority group for political gain or McCann, who displays both empathy and a conscience before getting in line?
Case in point: Skaug’s bill would insert the Idaho Legislature into private medical decisions that should be left to families. He wants to use the heavy hand of uninformed legislators to stop parents from seeking care for children suffering from gender dysphoria.
Never mind that he can’t produce one case of a doctor performing sex reassignment surgery on a minor.
Never mind the standard of care already includes hormone therapy and puberty blockers before age 18.
Never mind parents pleaded with lawmakers to let them decide what’s best for their children.
With one defection — Rep. Matt Bundy, R-Mountain Home — the entire House GOP caucus voted to transform this medical treatment for minors into a felony.
McCann offered one heartfelt argument against Skaug’s bill after another. A relative is transgender. She reached out to parents of trans children and one trans teenager. She spoke of “tears, there (were) very uncertain futures that they also shared with me, that if they were not allowed to have the medications necessary to help them on their journey, that it would be devastating for them.”
She recognized that parents would surmount whatever obstacles lawmakers placed in their path — even if it means finding alternative venues for the medication.
Surgery, she said, was a bridge too far, and she voted yes.
McCann offered good words. But as one legislative veteran observed, it’s not your words that count.
JEERS ... to Sens. Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins, and Dan “Don’t piss him off” Foreman, R-Moscow, as well as Reps. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, and Dale Hawkins, R-Fernwood.
A bill now on its way to the Senate floor would drain at least $45 million — and more likely twice as much — from public schools into the pocketbooks of parents who have enrolled their children in private schools.
They are co-sponsors.
Whose side are they on?
There are 33 private schools in Ada County, 13 in Kootenai County, 10 in Canyon County and nine in Twin Falls County.
In all of north central Idaho, you will find about a dozen.
So this bill will transfer your tax dollars to the economic elites living in Idaho’s urban centers.
Here’s where the money will come from, according to saveourschoolsidaho.com.
l Lewiston — $4.7 million.
l Moscow — $2.2 million.
l Orofino — $1.54 million.
l Mountain View School District (Grangeville and Kooskia) — $1.5 million.
l Lapwai — $639,328.
l Potlatch — $583,968.
l Cottonwood — $563,013.
l Kamiah — $540,376.
l Genesee — $455,689.
l Troy — $402,144.
l Kendrick — $393,605.
l Whitepine — $376,814.
l Highland — $320,122.
l Nezperce Joint School District — $316,568.
l Salmon River School District (Riggins) — $283,690.
JEERS ... to Idaho House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star.
First he sliced into Democratic representation on the budget committee.
Next he worked toward giving five of his foot soldiers on the 20-member joint House-Senate budget panel the means to block any spending blueprint — hamstringing the process for weeks.
His fingerprints are all over a plan to give the GOP control over the independent watchdog Office of Performance Evaluations.
And now the speaker wants a veto over any rules state agencies propose. As it now stands, it takes both the House and Senate to do that.
As Clark Corbin of the Idaho Capital Sun reported Wednesday, Moyle wants to give either chamber that authority.
It consolidates more power into Moyle’s hands, but it will bog down the Legislature and, inevitably in the years to come, stretch sessions into much of the year.
CHEERS ... to Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon.
He’s behind a bill to provide a restricted driver’s license to people who do not have Social Security numbers — essentially the undocumented immigrant workforce that keeps Idaho’s agricultural and livestock industry afloat.
Guthrie has solid evidence on his side. As former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones wrote this week, the Office of Performance Evaluations found that “accidents involving unlicensed drivers are three times deadlier than accidents involving licensed drivers.”
With a license, they can get driver’s training and insurance. They may even be more inclined to report traffic accidents.
“So why, Jim, would you take this action and get more bullets than a bad guy in an action movie,” Guthrie said. “If we’re not going to recognize the need for foreign-born labor, then maybe we need to consider if we should be looking at importing our food.”
JEERS ... to Kingsley.
Five years ago, he made a campaign promise. He’d follow the will of the voters about Medicaid expansion.
Medicaid expansion was popular with his constituents — they voted 62.3% in favor of providing health insurance for low-income Idaho workers.
Kinglsey kept his word and supported expansion on the floor.
Now he’s wavering.
House Health and Welfare Committee Chairman John Vande Woude, R-Nampa, wants to repeal Medicaid expansion.
Kingsley is making the same noise.
“I think it’s really important that we get the eyes open to just exactly how expensive Medicaid is and how our expansion (is) and what it’s going to be like in the future,” he said.
Kingsley ignores three critical access hospitals in his district that might close without Medicaid.
But he doesn’t mind spending tax dollars on the health insurance he’s entitled to take as a lawmaker. — M.T.