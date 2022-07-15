JEERS ... to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
She is shamelessly picking your pocket.
As the new budget cycle opened on July 1, McGeachin lavished a sweetheart deal on her political crony.
Machele Hamilton — who served as treasurer of McGeachin’s unsuccessful GOP primary election challenge to Gov. Brad Little and is first vice chairperson of the Idaho Republican Party — got a promotion from McGeachin’s part-time administrative assistant to full-time Director of Strategy and Constituent Services.
With that comes a hefty pay raise, from $20,000 to $77,000 a year. McGeachin’s previous chief of staff, Jordan Watters, earned far less — $45,178 a year. So does McGeachin, whose salary is frozen by state law at about $53,000.
Welcome to the latest sequel to McGeachin’s tale of financial promiscuity.
Chapter One opened during the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020, when she criticized those “who advocate socialized medicine, unearned income and other handouts ... that foster dependency” three months after she had accepted $314,727 from the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
Chapter Two came last year when McGeachin arrogantly thumbed her nose at the public’s right to scrutinize how she hunted down nonexistent “critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism” in the public schools. McGeachin came within an eyelash of getting jailed on a contempt of court citation before she complied with the state public records law and handed over documents sought by reporters. A judge ordered her to pay $29,000 in attorney fees and court costs to the Idaho Press Club.
That sent McGeachin’s modest budget into a tailspin. And when her fellow Republicans on the legislative budget committee refused to rescue her, McGeachin’s staff, including Watters, lost their jobs and she literally closed the doors. Even then, part of her salary was temporarily suspended to comply with Idaho’s constitutional prohibition on deficit spending. McGeachin’s budget was left with a net balance of 72-cents on June 30.
Only her petulance at the budget committee eclipses McGeachin’s sense of entitlement with the public purse.
By overspending on Hamilton’s compensation now, McGeachin is bound to blow a hole in her $202,200 office budget. When her term ends in January, McGeachin’s successor — either Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke of Oakley or Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler of Boise — will have to go hat in hand to the budget committee to get a taxpayer-provided bailout.
And what does McGeachin say to all this?
This is all a conspiracy whipped up by Little and the media. “As has happened before, an email from the Lt. Governor’s office was leaked to the media by the Governor’s office,” McGeachin tweeted. “We know they don’t really care about my tiny staff and budget. (The Governor has a far larger staff earning substantially more).”
By fleecing taxpayers while she’s heading out the door, McGeachin is spending money like a drunken sailor.
On second thought, that’s unfair to drunken sailors.
CHEERS ... to Moscow School Superintendent Greg Bailey.
Nowhere is it more difficult than Idaho to build a new school. You need a two-thirds majority vote to pass a bond. And the state does nothing to lessen the burden on local property taxpayers.
Bailey, whose district needs two new schools and already shoulders a relatively high supplemental property tax levy, has a better idea.
Take some of Idaho’s $1.3 billion surplus and invest it in school buildings.
“We really feel good about our community’s support,” Bailey told representatives of the school, city and county last week. “This community’s been great to us, but we’re also saying that we’ve got to find some different ways to get some of this funding done.”
The concept is gaining momentum. As Idaho Business for Education CEO Rod Gramer noted recently, much of the surplus money is available for one-time spending. And it comes at a time when the Office of Performance Evaluations found the cost of bringing school buildings simply to a level of “good,” not “perfect” is $847 million. That’s based on 77 of the 115 school districts that responded to OPE’s survey. The true figure is closer to $1 billion.
Wouldn’t investing in Idaho’s future make more sense than another tax cut for corporations and wealthy families?
JEERS ... to state Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona.
Dishing it out, he’s good at.
Taking it? Not so much.
When he takes to social media, the soon-to-be ex-legislator has plenty of targets:
l Gay and transgender members of the military — “So embarrassing. We are a laughing stock of the world with Biden as president and cross-dressing woke people serving in the Marines.”
l Pride month — “Don’t degrade me for my pride, liberals. You are usually horrible at practicing what you preach. Nonetheless, a lot of you will discriminate anyway. How dare anyone else do a pride month. Right?”
l Classrooms — “This includes a local teacher flying a gay pride flag in the classroom at Black Canyon Middle School in Bonneville County District 93. ... Leave your sexual orientation and LBGTQ agenda out of the classroom. So inappropriate.”
But when someone challenges him on his Facebook page, Christensen shuts down and blocks them. Now facing a lawsuit over that, Christensen says the Facebook page was part of his campaign operation and therefore private.
Before May 8, however, it was simply named “Representative Chad Christensen.”
How convenient.
JEERS ... to Mike Lindell.
The “My Pillow” guy claims to have evidence “piled all the way to the sun and back” that McGeachin actually defeated Little.
Remember that outcome wasn’t close. Little piled up 148,843 votes, or 52.8%, to McGeachin’s 90,857, or 32.24%.
Secretary of State Lawerence Denney’s audit of 20,000 ballots chosen at random in eight counties found no irregularities.
This isn’t the first time Denney’s bested Lindell.
The purveyor of the “big lie” got so much wrong in claiming Idaho undercounted Donald Trump’s vote and over-counted Joe Biden’s tally that Denney issued a cease-and-desist letter and submitted a $6,000 bill to cover the costs of investigating his claims.
Is this a case of Lindell’s sour grapes? — M.T.