JEERS ... to Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho.
Tuesday, Fulcher joined 62 of his House Republican colleagues in opposing a resolution expressing congressional support for NATO.
And not just any 62 Republicans. Not his seat mate. Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, supported the measure. So did Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.
No, the crowd Fulcher associates with includes:
- Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., who before he became notorious for claiming he was invited to Washington, D.C., cocaine and orgy sessions, called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug” who supports “woke ideologies.”
- Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., Thomas Massie, R- Ky., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., who voted against imposing sanctions against Russia and extending military aid to Ukraine one week after the invasion began.
Rosendale, by the way, equates the horrific scenes coming out of Ukraine with “an invasion (taking) place on our own southern border. ... I have major concerns about a compromised president of the United States who is sending incredible support to a less-than-forthright president of Ukraine.”
This isn’t the first time, either. In early 2019, Fulcher was among 22 House Republicans who voted against a bill that blocked then-President Donald Trump from withdrawing from the alliance.
Since then, of course, Vladimir Putin’s true character has been on display — notably in the Ukrainian village of Bucha outside Kyiv, where retreating Russians left behind corpses with hands tied behind their backs, shot through the head in the streets or ditches.
Also clarified has been the strategic imperative of the western alliance set in place at the end of World War II to blunt Russian aggression.
Fulcher and his colleagues have given aid and comfort to a menace who plays the long game. Putin merely has to wait until the GOP retakes congressional majorities and the White House to realize his ambitions of European hegemony.
JEERS ... to the morally bankrupt Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird.
You would think a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and seasoned fighter pilot would know better than to politicize the military.
Yet, in a campaign flyer sent across the state, Giddings appears in a flight suit and employs her rank as lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserves in contrast to her opponent for lieutenant governor in the May 17 GOP primary, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.
Consider the words of Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who apologized for taking part in Trump’s walk from the White House to St. John’s Church in 2020: “My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”
What perception is Giddings creating?
When the Air Force Academy covered military ethics, did Giddings cut class that day?
JEERS ... to Reps. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, and Giddings.
Call this an index of political misery for their constituents — high scores from the Idaho Freedom Foundation and abysmal rankings from Idaho Business for Education.
First the Freedom Foundation: Giddings toed the line 92.6% of the time; Kingsley came in at 86.9%.
This is an organization committed to destroying public education for the masses and replacing it with tax-subsidized private schools for the privileged, undermining diversity in higher education, restricting health care to those who can afford it and turning a blind eye to hungry families.
Not only are Kingsley and Giddings following those priorities, but they are in service to the clandestine sources of Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman’s money — who really pull the strings.
Next, the education scorecard. Here, Kingsley and Giddings are true outliers. They are among 11 out of 105 Idaho lawmakers who scored a zero or worse.
And that required voting against the college and university budget, all-day kindergarten, extending $15 million in federal funds to prop up Idaho’s struggling child care infrastructure, encouraging teachers to work in rural schools through student loan forgiveness and fighting against the notion that public tax dollars should be siphoned off for private school tuition.
CHEERS ... to those north central Idaho lawmakers who managed to disappoint the Freedom Foundation and stand up for education.
In a year when education gained ground and the Freedom Foundation went home unhappy, these lawmakers are among the mainstream:
- Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow — IFF score, 26.9%; IBE ranking, 100%.
- Sen. Robert Blair, R-Kendrick — IFF, 40.9%; IBE, 100%.
- Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville — IFF, 60.6%; IBE, 80%.
- Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow — IFF, 73%; IBE, 60%.
- Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee — IFF, 45.1%; IBE, 100%,
- Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston — IFF, 38.5 percent; IBE, 120% (That’s not a misprint; she got extra credit).
- Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock — IFF, 66.8 percent; IBE, 80%.
CHEERS ... to Idaho state Controller Brandon Woolf.
More often than not, it’s Woolf’s office that affords the public access into how their government works. For instance, it pioneered an interactive webpage that gives people a transparent view into state employee compensation and government spending.
Woolf has improved upon it.
Working with Gov. Brad Little and Idaho’s newspapers, Woolf has devised Townhall.Idaho.gov.
Want to find out when the Idaho Fish and Game Commission is meeting next? Curious to see what’s on the next State Board of Education agenda? Interested in double-checking the minutes of the State Land Board?
Beginning April 15, all of it will be available in one convenient spot.
“It helps build trust in our government while also creating a culture of openness,” Woolf told the Idaho Capital Sun.
Good for him. — M.T.