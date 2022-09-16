JEERS ... to Gaslighting Dorothy Moon.
The Idaho Republican Party chairwoman used Steve Bannon’s “Battleground” podcast Tuesday to continue exploiting five vulnerable children to score political points, all the while stringing together yet another of her tangled web of lies.
Last week, Moon accused the Boise Pride Festival of “sexualizing” young children because five young people — with their parents’ consent — had volunteered to participate in a drag kids event. As Alex LaBeau, president of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry surmised, someone who truly had concerns about their well-being would have had “a conversation with the Pride people and talk about what the event is to reduce the hate.”
But even after that children’s event was dropped, Moon was doubling down with Bannon:
l “It was quite the uproar. ... I’m telling you the phone was ringing, the emails were flying in.”
Not until conflict entrepreneur Christopher Rufo of the Manhattan Institute tweeted about the matter on Sept. 6 did Moon seem to have a clue. Even when she jumped in the following day, she acted relatively alone. Did you hear from other prominent Republicans? Where was Gov. Brad Little, for instance? Was this grassroots or Astroturf?
l “After the pandemic, we had parents who were concerned ... (that) the vaccines were being mandated or asked for kids to be vaccinated before they went back to school.”
No Idaho school required students to get vaccinated against COVID-19. And although vaccinations against childhood illnesses are required, Idaho’s exemptions for student vaccinations are so broad — religious, medical or philosophical — as to render the mandate virtually moot.
l “ ... Corporations have such a stronghold on the state of Idaho and they shouldn’t. ... Now we have to stay involved and folks can go look at the secretary of state’s website to see the donations that have been taken by different candidates throughout Idaho.”
That’s a bit odd coming from the head of a political party drenched in corporate cash. Chief among them is Little’s reelection campaign.
Makes you wonder who Moon supports for governor — her party’s nominee or Ammon Bundy?
CHEERS ... to Sen. Mike Crapo and Congressmen Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, all R-Idaho.
At least they had the class to stay away from Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony for Micron Technology’s $15 billion chip manufacturing plant in Boise.
After all, had they prevailed, the groundbreaking would have occurred in Asia.
Joined by Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, they voted against the CHIP Act, a package that included $52 billion to restore America’s memory-building infrastructure. Without that help, the 35% to $45% price deferential would force Micron to offshore more manufacturing, said CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.
While 17 Republican senators — including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky — and 24 House Republicans— such as Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Michael McCaul of Texas — backed the measure, Idaho’s Republicans justified their vote on the premise that its overall price tag of $280 billion was too much.
Cost wasn’t a factor when they supported massive tax breaks. And no price for a domestic supply of chips would be too dear if China’s communist rulers blockade Taiwan.
While Crapo, Fulcher and Simpson refused to support one of Idaho’s largest employers, they at least knew to be somewhere else.
Risch showed no such restraint.
Not only did he show up Monday, he took a speaking role: “We want to bring back the semiconductor industry to America. It was born here. We deserve to have it and this is a step in that direction to bring this industry back.”
Say again?
In what KTVB described as a 7-minute explanation, Risch said he voted for the CHIP Act before he voted against it.
Isn’t that borrowing former Sen. John Kerry’s line?
CHEERS ... to Shiva Rajbhandari, the first 18-year-old student elected to Boise’s school board.
It’s not just that Rajbhandari gives students a real seat at the table.
His victory over incumbent Steve Schmidt represents a win over extremism. Idaho Liberty Dogs, which has embraced library censorship among other things, gave Schmidt its nod. Schmidt refused to renounce it, a move that led the Idaho Statesman to endorse the younger candidate.
But Rajbhandari is impressive in his own right. Here he was challenging Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s bogus inquisition into “critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism” in the state’s public schools last year:
Idaho teachers were not “indoctrinating students to hate America, as this committee purports. ... You won’t succeed in silencing student voices. You won’t succeed at bringing Idaho back to the 1800s. You won’t succeed at abolishing public schools as the (Idaho) Freedom Foundation aspires. And you won’t succeed in being elected to the executive branch of state government, which I feel is the true purpose of this. ... And you won’t succeed because despite all your efforts, we Idahoans are smart, we’re educated and we can’t be fooled into believing that something exists when the opposite is true.”
Give Rajbhandari his due. He now holds elective office while McGeachin, soundly defeated in last May’s GOP gubernatorial primary, is headed back to Idaho Falls.
JEERS ... to Congressman Simpson.
Simpson is among 97 House and Senate members — of both parties — who traded stocks while potentially benefiting from inside information gleaned from their offices.
The New York Times noted he purchased Phillips 66 stocks valued between $1,000 to $15,000 during the 2019-21 period, when the Idaho Republican was ranking member of the House Energy and Water Development Appropriations Subcommittee.
Nowhere on that list will you find his Idaho congressional delegation colleagues, nor did Washington Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both Democrats, or Republican Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers engage in the dubious practice.
To avoid a conflict of interest, members can invest in mutual or index funds.
As the Times notes, some members explained that their trades were made by spouses or financial advisers without their direct knowledge.
But Simpson’s office offered no comment.
What a disappointment. — M.T.