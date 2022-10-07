JEERS ... to Republican attorney general nominee Raul Labrador.
If the former congressman wins his election, Idaho’s top lawyer will be an election denier.
That’s not necessarily surprising. Shortly after Labrador defeated Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in last May’s GOP primary election, CNN reported that Labrador texted then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at 3:57 p.m. during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection that he “believed in (former President Donald) Trump and I would probably object to the certification today.”
Among Idaho’s congressional delegation, only Labrador’s successor, Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, returned from the chaos to vote against certifying President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
In his televised debate Monday with Democratic rival Tom Arkoosh, Labrador filibustered through a word salad of whataboutisms and recriminations — the media lied about the 2016 election, Democrats hyped Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election and Twitter and Facebook spiked stories about Hunter Biden — before he got to the point:
“What I say is that the election was stolen in plain sight.”
Where’s the evidence?
At the time leading up to the insurrection, Trump and his supporters had waged and lost at least 63 lawsuits.
Since then, Trump insiders, including former Attorney General Bill Barr, former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and first daughter Ivanka Trump told the House Jan. 6 committee that Trump knew the “big lie” was a big lie. But he pressured local election officials, his own vice president and the Department of Justice to undermine the will of the American voters.
If anything defines the Constitution and the rule of law, it is the peaceful transfer of power. When that’s threatened, then the Constitution is hanging by a thread.
Candidate Labrador has chosen to put politics above America’s precious constitutional heritage.
What will Attorney General Labrador do next?
JEERS ... to Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow.
Among the 17 cosponsors of the now-notorious “No Public Funds for Abortion Act” Idaho lawmakers passed in 2021, you will find the usual list of suspects: Reps. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, and former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston.
But what is Mitchell doing on that list?
That law goes beyond using the Legislature’s power of the purse to threaten institutions of higher learning against engaging in such vague activities as promoting, counseling or referring abortions.
It throws the weight of Idaho’s criminal code against any university or college employee.
Violate it once and you could be looking at a one-year jail term and/or a $1,000 fine.
Do so repeatedly and the state may imprison you for at least a year and possibly up to 14 years — with an additional $10,000 fine.
Say goodbye to your state job — or any prospect of getting another one.
The University of Idaho general counsel took one look at that and basically advised faculty and staff to observe a self-imposed gag rule. Over the top? Probably. But who wants to be the first to take the chance?
Mitchell doesn’t represent Canyon County or Bingham County or Elmore County or even Kootenai County — like so many of his fellow co-sponsors.
The people he wants to continue serving in Boise work at the UI. He has eagerly embraced threatening his own constituents with imprisonment, fines and career loss.
Is that any way to treat your own voters?
JEERS ... to Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon.
Her estrangement from the truth is getting worse.
Moon’s peeved at senior Idaho Republicans who can’t stomach some of her party’s nominees. Among them is former Idaho Secretary of State Ben Ysursa, who has joined former Idaho Attorney General and Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones in endorsing Arkoosh over Labrador for attorney general.
She says Ysursa was “widely known as one of the most liberal secretaries of state in the country.”
Not so — unless you consider Ysursa’s impartial and even-handed administration of Idaho’s elections and campaign finance laws regardless of party affiliation or political philosophy to be liberal. If so, Ysursa’s successor, Lawerence Denney, who has followed in that tradition, is a liberal, too.
Moon says Ysursa opposed efforts to close Idaho’s GOP primary election to all but registered Republicans. That’s true, but joining Ysursa in that effort were a lot elected Idaho Republicans. They put ordinary voters ahead of the ideological fringe within the GOP base.
She also accuses Ysursa of advocating “the effort — backed by Eric Holder and George Soros — to spread ranked-choice voting.”
Flat wrong. Ysursa actually opposes the ranked-choice voting system Alaska and New York City adopted — because it delays results, thereby undermining voter confidence.
And Moon says Ysursa “is now serving as a ‘commentator’ for a liberal media outlet.”
That’s not true — unless you count the years Ysursa spent providing color commentary for Bishop Kelly High School football games in Boise.
But he stopped doing that about 10 years ago.
JEERS ... to House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star.
Your property tax bill is soaring because Idaho’s Homestead Exemption is melting away and Moyle, chief among the Legislature’s influential tax policy leaders, refuses to do anything about it.
Republican lawmakers have never liked the exemption, which is supposed to shield half of a modest home’s value from property taxation. The voters passed it through the initiative process about 40 years ago.
But in the past decade, GOP lawmakers went about sabotaging it.
From 2007 until 2016, the Homestead Exemption was updated for inflation. Then, just as Idaho’s housing values began to skyrocket, GOP lawmakers capped the benefit.
Inflation began to eat away at it.
This week, the State Tax Commission reported the tax break is falling $100,000 short — doubling where the gap was just a year ago.
That’s good news for commercial and industrial property owners. But homeowners will pay more.
Remember Moyle when your tax bill arrives later this year. — M.T.