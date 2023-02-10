CHEERS ... to Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon.
Moon is second to none in exploiting the culture wars, such as her efforts to disrupt last year’s Boise Pride Festival.
But at the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting last month at Dana Point, Calif., Moon supported San Francisco civil rights attorney Harmeet Dhillon for RNC chairwoman over the incumbent, Ronna McDaniel. That’s according to former Idaho Republican Party Chairman Trent Clark’s Feb. 3 column in the Idaho State Journal of Pocatello.
“Governing Magazine described Dhillon as ‘a new face in the GOP,’ a non-male, non-white, non-Christian former director of the San Francisco ACLU,” Clark wrote. “Dhillon drew national attention when she successfully fielded a number of gay and transgender Republican candidates for office in San Francisco. She told KQED that Bay Area voters should look at the Republican slate and see themselves represented.”
Clark also included this quote from Dhillon: “I think that the idea that a social contract between a pair of consenting adults should be governed by religious themes and religious concerns ... is anathema to a secular society such as we have.”
Idaho GOP national committeeman Damond Watkins of Idaho Falls and national committeewoman Cindy Siddoway of Terreton supported McDaniel in her successful reelection bid.
“Moon’s own rhetoric in Idaho offers little to explain why she would be attracted to Dhillon’s call for ‘a bigger tent,’ ” Clark continued. “But she wasn’t half-hearted in her endorsement. She reportedly sported ‘Harmeet Dhillon for RNC Chair’ campaign tokens, and before the vote, delivered a stinging rebuke of McDaniel for ‘interfering in Idaho’s internal party operations.’ ”
As Clark explained, McDaniel took Moon to task for publicly exposing “the movements, residence, schools and living arrangements of an RNC member’s wife and children.”
If Moon wanted to vote against McDaniel, she had another option: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who, like Moon, has been an ardent election denier. In fact, Lindell’s America First Secretary of State Coalition backed Moon’s unsuccessful candidacy for secretary of state in Idaho’s GOP primary last year, Clark said.
Beyond that, Clark reports Moon backed an RNC resolution condemning two of former President Donald Trump’s dinner guests, the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and white nationalist Nick Fuentes of the America First Political Action Conference for making statements that are “antisemitic, shameful, wrong, offensive, bigoted and contrary to American and Republican principles.”
Asked in an email whether Clark’s account was accurate, Moon replied: “Not at all.” She declined to respond further. This page will offer her space to reply.
On the other hand, Clark cites Watkins, Siddoway and the Idaho GOP headquarters as his sources. Besides, Moon has not published anything to contradict Clark’s column in the week since it appeared.
Could it be that, behind the scenes, Moon is more broad-minded?
Let’s hope so.
CHEERS ... to retired Madison school Superintendent Geoff Thomas, retired Weiser school Superintendent Wil Overgaard and University of Idaho extension educator Ken Hart of Nezperce.
Together, they’ve produced a website (saveourschoolsidaho.com) that lays bare what draining public tax dollars into vouchers for the wealthy parents of private school pupils will do to the rest of us.
Like Middleton Republican Sen. Tammy Nichols’ voucher bill, their model is based on the law in Arizona. It depicts a 17% drop in resources for public schools.
At the local level, SOS exposes the following:
l Lewiston schools — 93 fewer teachers, 202 fewer staffers and the loss of $4.7 million.
l Moscow schools — 44 fewer teachers, 95 fewer staffers and the loss of $2.2 million.
l Mountain View schools in Grangeville and Kooskia — 31 fewer teachers, 64 fewer staffers and the loss of $1.5 million.
l Orofino schools — 32 fewer teachers, 67 fewer staffers and the loss of $1.54 million.
As Rod Gramer of Idaho Business for Education has noted, such financial hemorrhaging presents communities with four stark options: Fire teachers, close schools, consolidate districts or raise property taxes.
Don’t say you weren’t warned.
JEERS ... to Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, and Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock.
Thanks to them, Idaho’s young people came within one vote in the House of losing an opportunity for a better life.
They were among 34 House Republicans who voted against offering Idaho high school graduates an $8,500 scholarship to continue their academic or vocational training. The measure squeaked by thanks to 11 House Democrats and 25 Republicans — including Lewiston’s Lori McCann — who were not intimidated by the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
“There’s nothing in this that’s going to keep people in Idaho,” said Kingsley, whose district includes students enrolled at Lewis-Clark State College. What a specious argument. Do we ask that of any Idahoan receiving a state scholarship today?
With the “go-on” rate of high school graduates continuing their education at a new low of 37% and Idaho employers scrambling to find trained talent, why wouldn’t you invest in Idaho’s future?
JEERS ... to Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.
Last week, Simpson joined in the party-line 218-211 vote to boot Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee for comments she made — and since recanted — in 2019 about the political influence of wealthy Jewish Americans.
Not long after, as Roll Call reported, House Foreign Affairs Committee member Ken Buck, R-Colo., and Simpson engaged in this conversation while on an elevator:
Buck called it “the stupidest vote in the world.”
Simpson concurred, predicting it would make Omar a “martyr.”
They suggested the vote was tit for tat for Democrats earlier ousting Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from her committees after she endorsed assassinating then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and did the same to Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for posting a video to social media depicting him as killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and attacking President Joe Biden.
The old Simpson would have voted his conscience, whatever the costs.
The new Simpson not only got in line but, along with Buck, urged others on the elevator not to tattle on them to GOP leadership.
Hardly a profile in courage, is it? — M.T.