JEERS ... to Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman.
No one has worked longer, more diligently and more effectively at spreading misinformation about COVID-19 throughout the entire state of Idaho.
Just after the pandemic broke in 2020, he defied Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order by attending anarchist Ammon Bundy’s Easter service in Emmett.
At rallies across the state, he campaigned under the banner of “Disobey Idaho.”
Last year, Hoffman lent his support to Christ Church members protesting Moscow’s face mask mandate.
And as recently as two weeks ago, Hoffman complained about Boise State University’s attempt to require students attending a Bronco football game to be vaccinated — something he called “medical tyranny.”
Hoffman’s fingerprints are all over a medical catastrophe that has seen 255,417 infections and 2,854 deaths, a state with the third-lowest vaccination rate in the country, a hospital system so overwhelmed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients that it has to pick and choose who gets life-saving care, and a political establishment too intimidated to do anything meaningful about it.
But don’t blame him. Wrote Hoffman this week: “Blame the state’s big hospitals.” He says:
l They’re overrun because they cut back on the number of rooms per capita.
Sure, hospitals across the country are leaner. That reflects better medical treatments.
Nearly a half-century ago, the average length of stay was more than 11 days. Today, it’s a quarter of that.
Better medicines have precluded the need for surgeries.
Thanks to arthroscopy, surgeries are less invasive and allow patients to recover more quickly.
Treatments for diabetes and hypertension have prevented amputations, heart attacks and strokes.
And medical science is better at controlling infections.
You want people out of the hospital as quickly as possible. They recover sooner in familiar surroundings where family and friends provide one-on-one care. The less time they’re exposed to hospitals, other patients and staff, the less they risk picking up an infection.
Even as the system evolved, it never ran short of capacity until it confronted a pandemic involving patients who deliberately refused to protect themselves by getting vaccinated.
As of Thursday, COVID-19 patients filled nearly two-thirds of Idaho’s intensive care units and one-third of its hospital beds. More than 90 percent of Idahoans hospitalized for COVID-19 between May 15 and Sept. 11 were unvaccinated.
Is Hoffman advocating Idaho hospitals staff up for a once-in-a-century pandemic? To do so would mean a bloated bureaucracy, larger medical bills and higher taxes — presumably the very things Idaho Freedom Foundation abhors.
l By requiring employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19, hospitals created a staffing shortage. “An unstaffed hospital bed is basically a bed that can’t be used,” he wrote.
Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston have no such mandates and both have operated at some point under crisis standards of care. Boise’s hospitals announced — then placed on hold — a vaccine mandate. But that hasn’t stopped St. Luke’s Health System from adding about 800 employees during the past two months.
l Medicaid expansion is the culprit. Talk about sour grapes.
Until he was overrun by Reclaim Idaho’s 2018 initiative campaign, Hoffman successfully lobbied Idaho’s GOP-led Legislature against providing health insurance to the state’s working poor. Hospitals supported that initiative.
Nobody knows how expansion affected demand for hospital services because it took effect just as COVID-19 emerged. But Medicaid coverage meant people had alternatives to emergency rooms and access to the kind of preventive care that would keep them out of hospitals.
If Hoffman wants to help, he could admit to anyone who still takes him seriously that he was wrong about this pandemic and urge them to do everything in their power — wear masks, practice social distancing and get vaccinated — to bring this scourge of death and despair to an end.
How about it, Wayne?
CHEERS ... to state Sens. David Nelson, D-Moscow, Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, and Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, as well as Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee.
The new Idaho Business for Education scorecard gives them high marks for supporting public schools and higher education — which meant standing up to the Freedom Foundation and the GOP party line.
In contrast to special interest lobbies’ often esoteric vote rankings or the Freedom Foundation’s manipulative Freedom Index, the IBE ratings reflect straightforward education votes: Where did they stand when lawmakers cut higher education’s budget? Did they resist efforts to deprive early childhood education or child care facilities of the federal aid they had coming? Did they try to avoid denying public schools the means to test students for COVID-19? Did they support better pay for teachers and more money for literacy programs? And when the Legislature voted to airbrush public school history lessons, did they do the right thing?
Nelson got a 100 percent rating, followed by Troy and Crabtree at 90 percent. Johnson earned a 75 percent score.
By contrast, Reps. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, and Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird came in at a dismal 30 percent. Rep Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, scored 33 percent, while former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, secured a 14 percent rating — in part because he missed four votes.
JEERS ... to U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, R-Idaho.
These two opportunists now oppose raising a debt ceiling fueled by the $7.8 trillion in Trump-era debt they supported.
They’re willing to score political points while threatening your job, your retirement and business — even though defaulting on the national debt would seize up credit markets and put us right back where we were in 2008-09.
But do these two really hold the folks back home in such contempt they think we’re blind to their self-serving pivot from big spenders under Republican rule to deficit hawks as soon as the Democrats took power?
Talk about insulting one’s intelligence.
It harkens back to comedian Oscar Levant’s wry observation about actress Doris Day’s good girl image: “I knew Doris Day before she was a virgin.” — M.T.