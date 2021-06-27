In the quest for Idaho’s GOP gubernatorial nomination, Ammon Bundy’s slogan is “Keep Idaho Idaho.”
“I’m tired of our freedoms being taken away from us, and I’m tired of the corruption that is rampant in our state government,” he told supporters when he formally launched his campaign last week.
And to appeal to former President Donald Trump’s supporters, his Twitter handle is @realabundy — which sounds pretty close to Trump’s @realdonaldtrump.
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s gubernatorial campaign slogan is “Keep Idaho Conservative.”
In announcing her campaign a month ago, she declared: “Everything that makes Idaho great is under assault.”
And in a nod to Trump voters, she said the former president’s 2016 campaign “inspired me to get back into politics.”
Not to be outdone, Ed Humphreys of Eagle calls himself a “Constitutional Conservative.”
“Idaho is the last foxhole for the American Dream,” he said.
In an interview with the Lewiston Tribune’s William L. Spence last week, he held up Trump as his political role model.
Get the picture?
Three candidates checking the same boxes — conservative slogan, apocalyptic vision and fealty to Trump — in a fight over the same voters.
All of which would seem like a political godsend to the incumbent, Gov. Brad Little, who has been buffeted these past 15 months about his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Relying on the establishment wing of the Idaho GOP, Little holds office today because his two rivals in the 2018 GOP primary — former Congressman Raul Labrador and Boise businessman and retired physician Tommy Ahlquist — chased after the same base. Little came out on top with 37.3 percent, followed by 32.6 percent for Labrador and 26.2 percent for Ahlquist.
Now it’s three or — if you consider Jeff Cotton, Lisa Marie and Cody Usabel — six candidates dividing up the pool of voters who want to send Little back to Emmett.
Moreover Labrador and Ahlquist were much more grounded than these three contenders.
Not only is McGeachin flirting with militia groups, her current endeavor — a task force bordering on an inquisition — could alienate parents who support their children’s teachers.
Bundy engaged in a standoff with federal agents in Bunkerville, Nev., in 2014, and in the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore., two years later. He can’t attend a special legislative session, let alone a high school football game, without causing a ruckus.
The 31-year-old Humphreys said he started at the top because “I’d like to see a disruption from the status quo.” After a pandemic, an insurrection and an Idaho legislative session that ran off the rails, you have to wonder if people are in the mood for even more disruption.
Of course, the path to every defeat begins with waging the last war. Little has no guarantee of winning in 2022 with the same strategy that prevailed four years earlier, no matter how divided the opposition.
For one thing, the base of moderate and independent voters who supported Little in the closed GOP primary last time can’t be satisfied with a governor who has capitulated time after time to the base of his party — whether it’s signing away the people’s initiative rights, going along with the GOP’s assault on diversity in the classroom or largely ignoring a public clamoring for meaningful property tax relief.
For the sake of argument, suppose the scenario for 2022 is not a warmed-over 2018, but a repeat of 1978.
That year, six Republicans grasped for a chance to take on Democratic Gov. John Evans in the fall campaign. Among them were the establishment candidate, Vern Ravenscroft, and former state Rep. C.L. “Butch” Otter, along with legislative budget committee member and major league baseball legend Larry Jackson. They split the vote so finely that a regional candidate, then-House Speaker Allan Larsen of Blackfoot, cinched the nomination with 28.73 percent.
Tagged as a fringe candidate, Larsen never expanded his support, however, and in an otherwise Republican year, Evans cruised to election with nearly 59 percent.
Such a prospect recurring is not only an opportunity for Idaho’s beleaguered Democratic Party, but an all-hands-on-deck moment.
If the state’s loyal opposition cannot meet its basic obligation to offer Idaho voters a credible, mainstream alternative to a GOP nominee from the fringes, then isn’t it time for Democrats to disband and make room for someone else to lead? — M.T.