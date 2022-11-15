A tale of two college districts, where one has deftly managed to avert trouble spotted at a distance, and the other gleefully jumped back into a mud puddle from which it was only recently excavated.

The second case first: The elected governing board of North Idaho College. What’s happening there is just a new chapter in a running drama — really, just a new lap in the board’s ongoing exercise of institutional self-destruction. NIC, about 90 years young, operated as a normal and quiet but useful (to students and the region) community college up until November 2020, when a hard-right group elected a new board member giving them the governing majority.

