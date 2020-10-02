DJEERS ... to Lewiston City Councilors Bob Blakey, Kevin Kelly, Cari Miller and Kathy Schroeder.
Ten weeks ago, they joined Councilor John Bradbury in passing a watered-down measure advising citizens to wear a face mask in public to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Mike Collins and Councilor John Pernsteiner voted no.
Monday, the issue was back because a violation of Idaho’s Open Meetings Law had nullified the advisory order.
This time, Bradbury could not even get a second to his motion to revive the measure.
What changed?
Was the coronavirus subdued? No.
On July 27, Nez Perce County reported 121 COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, that had nearly tripled.
On July 27, 19 deaths had occurred. That’s up by five.
Nez Perce County’s seven-day moving average incidence rate stood at 13.1 per 100,000 on Wednesday, more than five times higher than on July 27.
Did face masks lose their effectiveness? No.
“We have clear scientific evidence they work, and they are our best defense,” Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told Congress last month. “I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine.”
Does the future look brighter? Hardly.
Can you think of any worst-cast scenario than colder weather keeping more people indoors with the flu season approaching?
So what could account for these four city councilors’ reversal? Pressure.
Hounded by a belligerent minority that seems determined to ignore science, common sense and the public interest, councilors decided just advising people to wear a mask was not worth the disruption.
Their finest hour, this was not.
CCHEERS ... to Wilson Boots of Lewiston.
He had every right to challenge the Lewiston City Council’s July 27 violation of Idaho’s Open Meeting Law.
The core of that law holds that the public’s business should be conducted in public.
That didn’t happen. As outlined in Boots’ complaint, the public was sealed off from the meeting chambers and individuals who wanted to address their elected leaders were escorted in and out of the room.
Nor did the city provide an audio and video link so the audience could watch and listen from the lobby.
“The reasoning given for these restrictions was COVID-19 and Gov. (Brad) Little’s orders,” Boots wrote in his Aug. 17 complaint to Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman. “However, according to the governor’s proclamation of June 11 ..., the suspension of requirement of public attendance at meeting(s) was ended on June 26 (at) 11:59 p.m.”
Coleman concurred. However unintentional, Lewiston’s councilors had violated the law.
Correcting the error required the council to reconvene in a public meeting and properly reconsider all of the matters that had been addressed during the earlier session.
Here was an ordinary citizen compelling his government to follow the rules. Good for Boots.
DJEERS ... to Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho.
President Donald Trump’s refusal to say whether he would accept the results of the Nov. 3 election was too much even for members of his own Republican Party:
l Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah — “There’s no question ... that all the people who had sworn to support the Constitution would assure that there would be a peaceful transition of power, including the president.”
l Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — “The winner of the Nov. 3 election will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. ... There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792.”
l Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho — “On Nov. 3, the American people will elect a president who will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. ...Whatever the outcome, the transition will be orderly and peaceful as it has been for 244 years. This is a cornerstone of our democracy.”
But Fulcher echoed Trump.
“I understand President Trump’s concern with election fraud,” Fulcher said in a statement. “Mail-in voting is ripe with ways to exploit this election, and our focus right now should be on how to prevent election fraud from happening in November. I truly believe that a legitimate, trustworthy election process is the only way for both sides of the aisle to find peace with the results.”
Talk about a dog whistle. Fulcher is undermining confidence in a mail-in voting process that is long standing and vital in the midst of a pandemic — in contrast to the prudence of other Republicans, including members of Fulcher’s own congressional delegation.
CCHEERS ... to Idaho Conservation League Executive Director Justin Hayes.
The ink isn’t dry on the latest plan to manage both fish and the dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers — and there’s already talk of a new lawsuit that could trigger yet another round of studies and disputes — adding to the $19 billion in hydropower ratepayer and taxpayer money that has been spent only to see fish numbers decline.
Courts and the Endangered Species Act can block actions. They can’t produce solutions.
So the choices are up to us, Hayes says.
“It does feel like there is energy to finally solve this problem,” Hayes told the Lewiston Tribune’s Eric Barker. “But again, I think if we are waiting for the federal government to solve it for us, we just saw in the Record of Decision that we are waiting for the wrong thing.”
That’s sound advice.
CCHEERS ... to Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, R-Idaho.
Wednesday, they voted to avoid another government shutdown.
The measure, just signed into law by President Trump, keeps the federal government afloat until Dec. 11.
Some of their ideological brethren — including Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky — took the politically safe way out and voted no on a spending bill.
Still ahead, however, is the tougher vote when this measure expires. Then it will be up to a lame duck Congress and a president — either defeated or reelected — with nothing to lose. — M.T.