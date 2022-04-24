Responsibility: The state, quality, or fact of being responsible. Responsible: (1) Liable to be required to give account, as of one’s actions or of the discharge of a duty or trust. (2) Involving personal accountability or ability to act without guidance or superior authority.
Source: “The American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language,” 3rd edition.
A federal republic form of government requires an engaged citizenry to select those individuals that will represent their views on a state or national level and to govern by the rule of law. This selection is done through the voting process, which in times past was important to the populace of our country who were willing to go to great lengths to campaign and vote for the candidates of their choice, no matter the obstacles that nature and life put in their way. Reading the accounts from a century or more ago, people talk about how Election Day was a day of celebration where businesses closed for the day, people dressed in their finest clothes and went to their polling place to cast their ballots.
Today the process of registration and voting is considered by many, young and old, to be a burden if it entails any inconvenience, prior planning or a time commitment beyond that of a quick phone call. Liberal Democrats across the country are attempting to put in place a total mail-in voting process and voting registration that entails no effort on the part of the voter. They desire an election system where the government will sign you up and put a ballot in your hand with no responsibility required on the part of the voter to cast that ballot.
Not only is such a system open to fraud and corruption, which has been a Democratic Party election technique for decades now, it also disengages the voter from his own responsibility to involve himself in the election process. It is not the government’s job to register a voter and see that he votes. Their job is to set up a process that allows you to register and vote in a secure fashion, and to tabulate the ballots cast in a timely, accurate and secure manner.
Since the beginning of the year, in any county courthouse within the state of Idaho, you will find a large poster, developed by the secretary of state, outside the auditor’s office, that lays out the complete and totally nonpartisan schedule of voter registration, absentee and early voting deadlines for all municipal, primary and general elections in 2022. It also lists the dates for the primary and general elections so there is no doubt when anyone who chooses to vote can do so. If you have any questions about absentee or early voting, voting registration or where to vote in person on Election Day, you can go right into the auditor’s office and get them answered completely by the election staff. All of this nonpartisan information is readily available to any resident of the state.
There are some small, rural, mail-in vote districts within the counties that can’t be served with an Election Day polling location. The ballots for those districts are mailed out in plenty of time for properly registered voters to mark their ballots and return them to the courthouse by 8 p.m. on Election Day. The instructions for marking and returning the ballot are clear and the postage for those voters is paid by the county so there is no expense to them.
With this system in place, there is no need for additional ballot drop boxes in locations other then a secured and monitored polling place. There is no need to complain about long lines or the fact that you have children to account for while you’re casting your vote. If you are infirmed or elderly, you have plenty of time and notice on how to obtain, vote and return a secure ballot by the election deadline. If you wish the convenience of an early or nonpolling place to vote, you, not the government, have the responsibility to initiate and complete that process.
Liberal Democrats at the state and national levels aren’t satisfied with this procedure. As mentioned last July, they are trying to pass the “Voter Empowerment Act of 2021,” which would require states to register 16- and 17-year-old children to vote and give automatic voter registration to anyone who applies for a driver’s license. In Washington state, the Democratic-controlled Legislature passed the Future Voter program, which allows 16- and 17-year-olds to sign up as future voters and be automatically registered to vote when they turn 18. They even allow 17-year-olds to vote in August primary elections if they’ll be 18 by the November election.
What we should be doing is instructing all students in a series of civics classes, throughout all grades, in the uniqueness of American exceptionalism so that they’ll develop an appreciation for why they should be responsible for registering and voting when they turn of age and why it’s important to be informed when they exercise this privilege of civic duty.
Enter “2005 Iraqi voting pictures” into any internet search engine and you’ll find pictures of long lines of Iraqi men or women queuing up to vote. They also proudly show their purple fingers after they’ve completed the process. In America, too many people treat this process as an afterthought and want an easy way out. Being responsible for one’s own actions is not always undemanding, but it’s the only way for an involved and informed electorate to retain the republic form of government our Founding Fathers bequeathed to us.
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.