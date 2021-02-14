Capitol riot hands left-wingers a propaganda victory

For years commentators on conservative political talk shows have routinely played montages of talk show hosts and news anchors from the mainstream media. Usually at least a half-dozen individuals on different stations would parrot almost identical wording when talking about the same issue.
It was obvious that all the personalities were reporting the same material from the same source. It always really bothered me that one organization had so much power over the content of the news and what most people consider to be facts.
Most people are so wrapped up in living their lives that they don’t take the time to dig into the news and learn all sides of the issues. They will pick one news channel or newspaper and consider whatever they report as fact, when actually most media organizations now are heavily partisan and politically biased.
But it has always given me some comfort that there were other news and information sources out there that presented the other side of issues. This is quickly changing.
The Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C., was a stunning propaganda victory for the left. It empowered them to claim that somehow all of former President Donald Trump’s supporters are evil and need to be destroyed, even though only a small group of culprits committed the crime out of nearly a million law-abiding citizens who were at the rally and 74 million people who voted for Trump in the 2020 election.
I always knew that the news media was biased and corrupt, but what I saw in the weeks leading up to the 2020 presidential election sent chills down my spine. When Twitter, Google, Amazon, Facebook and all the social media giants joined with the mainstream media to black out any coverage of the Hunter Biden scandal two weeks before the election, I knew that we were in for trouble. These organizations were using their massive power to influence our election. That is what the left has been accusing the Russians and Trump of doing.
This is something that is only supposed to happen in Russia, China, Venezuela and Third-World dictatorships.
Our Founding Fathers were students of history. They understood how authoritarian governments oppressed their citizens, so they wrote our Constitution to protect us from our government.
They knew that freedom of speech is the key component and safeguard of our republic and our freedom. That’s why they made it the First Amendment to our Constitution.
Benjamin Franklin once said, “Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freedom of speech.”
Not in their wildest dreams could our Founding Fathers have ever imagined the technology that we now have and how it has completely changed the forces of power in the world. Information and the control of that information has created Big Tech, giant media organizations that are richer than most countries and control the flow of information to billions of people around the globe.
These companies started out as public utilities dedicated to the free exchange of ideas. As such, they were safeguarded by federal law against liability for content on their pages. They have since grown into monopolies that should not be protected. These corporations are being run by highly partisan individuals who openly support the Democratic Party.
Since the presidential election, Big Tech has become “Big Brother.” They have declared war on Trump and all of his supporters.
They banned Trump from all their platforms and shut down conservative sites all across our country. Parlor, an extremely popular site used by conservatives and valued at close to $1 billion, was simply squashed and destroyed. Its value is gone.
There has been a push by left-wing news organizations to ban Fox News and the other conservative news stations.
I have seen some of the material that was later banned and deleted from these sources. I don’t believe that fair-minded people, whether they agree with it or not politically, would consider it subversive. Our Constitution protects us from our government doing this but it doesn’t protect us from these syndicates doing it.
Putting 26,000 National Guard troops along with fences and barbed wire in Washington, D.C., during the inauguration was political theater meant to impress upon the American people how truly dangerous they should consider all Trump supporters. It is a show of force in the war against conservatives. It cost a half-billion dollars to deploy these troops to our capital.
Last summer towns and cities across our country were looted and burned by Antifa, Black Lives Matter and anarchists. There were billions of dollars in damage, thousands of people were injured and many were killed. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the mainstream media claimed that these were “mostly peaceful protests.” There was no talk of barbed wire and National Guard troops, and few of the rioters were punished. These violent insurrections are still going on in Portland and Seattle, but the mainstream media won’t report on them.
Columnist Ryan Moffatt recently wrote, “The legacy media (Big Tech) has taken great liberty with our perception of the world by prescribing what to think and how to think about it. Regardless of individual political leanings, this institutionalized conformity should concern every free citizen. It is a form of population control that requires no physical force or overt pressure, just continual manipulation of information — something most remain oblivious to.”
We are at a time of great danger to our country and our freedom. We must come together, not as Republicans or as Democrats, but as Americans to protect our democracy. We must stop this massive control of information.
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.