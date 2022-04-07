In 1979, the novelist Mary McCarthy minced no words with a television host when she described playwright Lillian Hellman as follows:
“I think every word she writes is false, including ‘and’ and ‘but.’ ”
Which brings us to the morally bankrupt Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird.
Now arriving in thousands of mailboxes across the state of Idaho is a campaign flyer in which Giddings compares her record with that of her opponent for lieutenant governor in the May 17 Republican primary, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.
It’s one thing to indulge in political spin-doctoring. Everybody does it. But across the range of issues — gun rights, taxes, vaccine mandates, Marxism and government corruption — Giddings prevaricates so often that it can’t be a mistake. It must be deliberate.
Here are a few examples:
l Guns — How does Bedke, a guy who joined in the irresponsible decisions to put guns on college campuses and concealed weapons in the hands of virtually any adult, wind up being anti-Second Amendment? According to Giddings, it’s because four years ago he put the protection of domestic violence victims ahead of their gun-toting perpetrators.
And what are Giddings’ Second Amendment bona fides? In 2018, she voted against a proposed constitutional bill of rights for crime victims dubbed “Marsy’s Law.”
l Taxes — Giddings says she was all in for removing the sales tax from food purchases while Bedke single-handedly stopped it. The truth is that every Republican — from Gov. Brad Little to Bedke to House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, to House Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian — were part of that. Once they rushed through a $600 million income tax break for corporations and the investor class, there was no money left to do anything else.
And who also voted for that big income tax break?
Giddings.
l Vaccine mandates — Every chance he got during the COVID-19 pandemic — on Feb. 23, 2021, twice on Nov. 16, 2021, and again on March 18 — Bedke voted to block any attempt to require people to get vaccinated against the pandemic.
And what does Giddings claim on her side? She voted against expanding the state immunization registry to include adults three years before the pandemic began as she was instructed to do by the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
l Marxism in Idaho schools—Remember when Giddings last year helped derail a three-year, $18 million federal grant to jump-start early childhood learning in places such as Kendrick-Juliaetta? Now she says she was fighting Marxism.
In pre-kindergarten, they’re more concerned with numbers, letters, colors, sharng and waiting your turn.
And the folks at Idaho Public Television will be surprised to learn that by opposing them, Giddings was fighting Marxist indoctrination in the classroom as well.
Maybe she meant Groucho, not Karl, Marx.
l Corruption — Few if any Idaho lawmakers share Giddings’ distinction as being censured by their colleagues for “conduct unbecoming” a state legislator. That happened last year after Giddings exposed by name and picture the identity of a young legislative intern whose allegations against Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, led to his reprimand and resignation from the Legislature. Charged with rape, he’s scheduled to go on trial in Boise later this month.
Among the lies Giddings told about the case is the one she repeats against Bedke in the flyer, accusing him of instigating the ethics probe for political purposes. Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, who rounded up the two dozen House members who signed the complaint against Gidding, testified that Bedke had nothing to do with it. He was the last one to sign.
And what makes Giddings a paragon of civic virtue?
According to her, two years ago she got a 100% score from the Club for Growth. But the votes that right-wing lobby ranked ranged from licensure for wine warehouses to public television funding and regulations on landlords. It had nothing to do with public integrity issues.
A charitable explanation is that this U.S. Air Force Academy graduate can’t do her homework.
But this is the same Idaho politician who told her colleagues as she was being censured — not “censored” as Giddings says — that she’s a product of her military “survival and evasion training, just in case you get shot down in combat and become a prisoner of war. There are some great memories there, being beat up, put in a box. Tactics. Procedures. Techniques on what to do to be evasive. So with that, I smile. I say, thank you for your taxpayer money on treating and training me to be evasive when questioned by an enemy.”
Here are your tax dollars at work. — M.T.