It’s hard to imagine a more horrific blow to Idaho’s conscience than a holiday-timed botched execution.
The Gem State avoided such an outcome because the death warrant issued for Gerald Pizzuto expired before Idaho prison officials could line up the chemical compounds required to put him to death by lethal injection.
Before the next death warrant is issued, Gov. Brad Little has another opportunity to make the prudent, if not humane, choice during a season that celebrates mercy. He can rescind his earlier rejection of the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole recommendation that a man who has become deathly ill during 36 years on death row should be allowed to die of natural causes behind prison walls.
This isn’t a question of sparing Pizzuto from the sentence he received for the 1985 brutal murders of two people during a robbery outside McCall. He’s dying from bladder cancer, diabetes and heart disease. He’s survived two heart attacks. He’s wheelchair bound. He’s paying for his crime.
It’s the rest of us the governor should consider.
Why would Little want to have the people of his state associated with an execution that can go wrong in so many ways?
Because he’s so ill, there’s no telling how long the execution team will struggle to find a vein. Or how Pizzuto would respond to the chemicals used to kill him. Maybe the use of pentobarbital will trigger what his lawyers believe could be an “excruciating” heart attack. Having been prescribed 42 different drugs during the last three years, Pizzuto may not react as expected. He could remain conscious and aware of impending death.
It’s happened so many times that the Death Penalty Information Center has labeled 2022 the “Year of the Botched Execution.”
Of 20 executions attempted in the U.S. this year, seven have had problems:
l Joe Nathan James — This July 28 execution took the state of Alabama 3½ hours to carry out because the team had difficulty finding a vein. Writing in the Atlantic, Elizabeth Bruenig described the execution as “lengthy and painful.”
l Kenneth Eugene Smith — Alabama called this execution off in late November after the execution team could not find a vein.
l Alan Eugene Miller — In September, Alabama prison officials ran out of time after “it was determined the condemned’s veins could not be accessed” before the death warrant expired.
l Clarence Dixon — Fox News reporter Troy Hayden described this May 11 Arizona execution as one in which the condemned man grimaced and appeared to be in pain while the execution team spent 25 minutes trying to find a vein.
l Frank Jarvis Atwood — Arizona Republic reporter Jimmy Jenkins applied the word “surreal” to this June 8 execution. Tweeting in real time, Jenkins reported that the team spent about 30 minutes trying to find a vein — until Atwood guided them toward successfully inserting a line in his hand.
l Murray Hooper — As Arizona’s team was forced to insert a line into Hooper’s artery on Nov. 16, wire service reporter Bob Christie quoted the 76-year-old Hooper as saying, “What’s taking so long?”
l Steven Dale Barbee — Complicating this Nov. 16 execution in the state of Texas was a man who could not straighten his arms. The Texas Tribune said the process “was prolonged while prison officials searched for a vein in the disabled man’s body.” He was pronounced dead almost 90 minutes after he was strapped into a gurney.
All of the factors involved in these cases are present with Pizzuto.
Setting aside his health concerns, there’s the issue of medical training. The execution team’s members are not doctors. How much experience if any do they have dealing with human patients? How do they train? On prosthetic arms or possibly each other?
Ever since the pharmaceutical industry cut off access, states have resorted to unsavory means of obtaining chemicals from compound pharmacies. In preparing for the 2011 execution of Paul Ezra Rhoades, Idaho prisons officials turned to a Salt Lake City compound pharmacist. A year later when the execution of Richard Leavitt was imminent, two future Department of Correction directors, Kevin Kempf and Jost Tewalt, took a state charter plane to Tacoma and exchanged as much as $15,000 in cash for drugs in a Walmart parking lot.
Even at that, the process raises questions about the purity of the chemicals involved.
No wonder governors and/or courts intervened to stop questionable executions in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Oklahoma and Ohio.
If Little won’t follow the lead of those states in preserving the good name of Idaho, then he should at least consider how this will traumatize the prison personnel who will be ordered to carry out Pizzuto’s execution.
Last month, National Public Radio interviewed 26 people involved with 200 executions in 17 states. Most were adversely affected by the experience.
“No one who NPR spoke with whose work required them to witness executions in Virginia, Nevada, Florida, California, Ohio, South Carolina, Arizona, Nebraska, Texas, Alabama, Oregon, South Dakota or Indiana expressed support for the death penalty afterward,” NPR’s Chiara Eisner wrote. “It wasn’t always because the workers felt the process was unfair to the prisoner. It was often because they realized it was too hard on them.”
If Little needs one more reason to call off this execution, he can call it an act of Christmas charity. — M.T.