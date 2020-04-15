On Easter Sunday, America’s COVID-19 death toll stood at 21,692.
So a nation of worshippers remained at home to safeguard themselves, their families and friends from a contagion that could surely spread somewhere among crowded church services.
“Well, God gave us common sense, and God told us we have to pay attention to the common good,” Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan, archbishop of New York, told CBS’s Margaret Brennan that morning. “The decision that I would make about opening our churches, and please, God, it’s as soon as can be, is that we have to listen to the experts. We have to listen to the physicians, the scientists. We have to listen to our civic officials because they’re on top of things.
“And we’re people of common sense. God gave us a brain. And part of the way he answers prayers is in the direction, the guidance, the illumination that we get from other people. When they tell us we can go back, and when those medical experts offer some ways that perhaps, at least until we’re sure this virus is behind us, we can protect one another, that’ll be the time to go.
“And that’s what I say to God’s people who today ... want to get in the car and drive around until they find a church open. God is telling us use your brain. Use your prudence. Use your common sense. Don’t tempt the Lord.”
Good advice.
Too bad Ammon Bundy didn’t listen.
Sunday, the Emmett man who twice took up armed insurrection against his own country — in Bunkerville, Nev., in 2014 and two years later at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore. — flouted Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order for an Easter service.
He assembled 60 people — among them Diego Rodriguez of Boise Freedom Tabernacle Church and Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman — into an Emmett warehouse.
See if this makes you nervous:
l Answering Rodriguez’s question, several members of the audience said they had traveled from other states.
l Nobody was practicing social distancing and few were wearing face masks.
l At Rodriguez’s urging, people interacted with strangers, many shaking hands.
l Bundy, Rodriguez and Hoffman hugged each other.
What makes the coronavirus so dangerous is that it can be spread by asymptomatic people. So who’s to say if some one in that group got infected? What happens to the others with whom they come in contact?
That has to be some concern to the people of Emmett, where there are more than 1,000 people for every hospital bed and more than 21 percent of the population is 65 and older — the group at highest risk of serious illness and death from the virus.
What about those people returning to other communities and other states?
Why was this risk necessary?
To make a political statement?
There at the podium, a hand-written sign said it all: “Defy martial law.”
Martial law?
If Gov. Little had declared martial law, you’d have checkpoints manned by activated National Guard units.
That’s not to say Little lacks the authority. He has the state constitution on his side. He has the common law of quarantine backing him up. There’s even a 1905 U.S. Supreme Court decision that gives him the right to force people to get vaccinations if and when a coronavirus vaccine becomes available.
Little’s stay at home order is as close to the honor system as you can get. It’s enforced by local police and here’s betting virtually none of them have issued a misdemeanor citation.
It reflects the very essence of the “consent of the governed.” Nobody believes these restrictions on individual liberties will remain in place one minute longer than people, using their common sense, believe necessary to protect themselves and those they hold dear.
It was working, too. The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model showed Idaho flattened the curve of its coronavirus infections, preventing its health care system from becoming overwhelmed and, most importantly, lowering the projected number of deaths from about 400 to 73 by late summer.
Talk about ironic.
By gambling with the health not only of the 60 people in that Emmett warehouse but everyone else they associate with, Bundy has injected an unnecessary degree of uncertainty into the process.
If Little needed any reason to err on the side of caution and keep his order in place, he now has it. — M.T.