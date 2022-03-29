This editorial was published by the Idaho Press of Nampa.
As a newspaper, we are vehement proponents of the First Amendment. However, recent behavior by a disruptive group of protesters can only be called unacceptable.
The People’s Rights group, led by noted agitator Ammon Bundy, impeded hospital operations earlier this month in addition to harassing police officers, health care workers, a judge, and social workers at their homes and on their personal phones. All of this because of what should have been a personal interaction with Child Protective Services and a family over concern about the welfare of a 10-month-old baby.
Harassing these officials for doing their job, which was to look into reports of a severely malnourished child, is outrageous. Many state lawmakers seem to agree that these methods are unacceptable. Last year, the House narrowly killed a bill that would have banned targeted picketing at people’s homes.
The bill had bipartisan support as well as support from a number of law enforcement groups.
Additionally, the recent protest at St. Luke’s in Boise caused the diversion of ambulances and flooded the hospital’s phone system, both of which could have had dangerous consequences for those in an emergency.
These most recent examples of this happening with the People’s Rights group also happen to diminish and debase what should have been a sensitive and private matter. The process for removing a child through Child Protective Services is extensive and designed to protect children from harm. The agency is required by law to assess reports of suspected child abuse, neglect or abandonment. Child Protective Services is then required to notify police of all reports they receive.
If a child is believed to be in immediate danger, an officer will sign a statement “for temporary out-of-home care” and a judge must approve the decision.
Questioning government actions and fighting for family values are both worthy causes. However there is a point where it must be acknowledged that those involved in this situation are tasked by law to try to do what’s best for children.
What’s just as egregious as the protesters’ behavior is the silence from many statewide lawmakers. We applaud those who did speak out, such as Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen.
We also appreciate the strong words from Meridian leaders after the city’s police officers were doxxed and targeted.
Why have we not heard from other state leaders? This kind of intimidation and harassment isn’t unique to this situation, and it needs to stop. At some point, more of our elected officials, especially at the statewide level, must say this isn’t normal and it isn’t right.
Over the past couple of years, school board members, health care professionals and others have had people harassing them and their families at their homes. Very few politicians have spoken up, but we urge them to do so.
It takes courage to speak up against some of these loud, vocal groups — especially amid an election year — but it is the primary job of elected officials to protect their citizens. It seems that some officials are more focused on their job of getting reelected.
It should be noted that Meridian police announced on March 18 that the baby had been returned to his parents. Yet as of Thursday, a fundraiser set up for legal fees to return the child was still very much active and had raised more than $100,000.