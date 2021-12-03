DJEERS ... to Boise State University political science professor Scott Yenor.
His rant about professional women is what you’d expect to hear from the slobbering fool at the end of the bar at 2 in the morning.
But that wasn’t a Foster Brooks imitation. This was an over-educated idiot indulging his ego before a like-minded audience at the National Conservatism Conference at Orlando, Fla., on Halloween:
“Our independent women seek their purpose in life in midlevel bureaucratic jobs like human resource management, environmental protection and marketing. They’re more medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome than women need to be. ... Every effort must be made not to recruit women into engineering, but rather to recruit and demand more of men who become engineers. Ditto for med school and the law and every trade. Efforts should be redoubled to encourage more men to enter the medical field, space exploration, mining endeavors and every other high-end and even low-end profession. If every Nobel Prize winner is a man, that’s not a failure. It’s kind of a cause for celebration.”
This third-rate academician from an obscure state college in flyover country may yet secure a segment on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” But his synapses are misfiring. Women earned their way into the laboratories, courtrooms, boardrooms, government — and the voting booth. Nobody handed them anything.
And who would Yenor condemn to remaining home, barefoot and pregnant?
Phyllis Schlafly, the Radcliff College and Washington University educated lawyer who led the conservative drive against the Equal Rights Amendment?
Margaret Thatcher, the Oxford educated “Iron Lady,” who as British prime minister was President Ronald Reagan’s partner in toppling the “evil empire” in the Kremlin?
How about Idaho’s own Helen Chenoweth-Hage, whose election to Congress in 1994 was part of the Gingrich Revolution?
If he is an openly practicing misogynist in the classroom, BSU President Marlene Tromp had better do more than issue platitudes about free speech.
Or is Yenor just another garden variety hypocrite who talks big in conservative circles while privately promoting his female students because he lacks the guts to abandon the security of a public paycheck?
What a schmuck.
DJEERS ... to Idaho’s political and educational leadership.
Like it or not, Yenor has had a monopoly on the national stage.
Have you heard Gov. Brad Little argue that Yenor speaks only for himself in a state that welcomes women to enter STEM careers and other professions — and values their contributions toward economic and intellectual vibrancy?
How about Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, whose campaign against Little, if successful, would shatter Idaho’s glass ceiling? Has she defended women in leadership, especially those who are “meddlesome and quarrelsome”?
Has Idaho State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich at least pointed out that Idaho doesn’t have enough of its young people — both men and women — continuing their educations?
Don’t tell us they agree with Yenor.
CCHEERS ... to former Idaho GOP Chairman Trent Clark of Soda Springs.
Clark — currently a regional GOP vice chairman — is condemning the members of his own party who turned a blind eye to the misbehavior that forced former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, to resign from the Legislature, and got Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, censured. Von Ehlinger’s on trial for allegedly raping a 19-year-old legislative intern. Giddings exposed the young woman’s identity on social media and then lied about it.
“The relevant question is how (von Ehlinger) could be nominated by a Republican central committee, sworn in as a Republican legislator, inducted into the Idaho House Liberty Caucus and then abuse power to troll for one-night stands with 19-year-old legislative interns,” Clark wrote last weekend. “A gaggle of fellow Liberty Caucus legislators rose to his defense, spouting the libertarian line of ‘what he does on his own time is his own choice.’ I might buy that line if his ‘love targets’ weren’t all employees at the Capitol.”
Good for Clark, but why is he a voice in the GOP wilderness?
CCHEERS ... to former state Rep. Luke Malek, R-Coeur d’Alene.
As long as he and House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, remained in the race for lieutenant governor, it guaranteed they would split the same base of votes and deliver the GOP nomination to the morally bankrupt Giddings in next spring’s primary election.
One-on-one, Malek stood a good chance of defeating Giddings. He got in early. He raised more than $110,000. He’s not tied to the dysfunction of the Idaho House. And he would have presented a clear distinction from Giddings.
But this is an up-or-out race for Bedke.
At 40, Malek has the benefit of time.
So last month, Malek dropped out and threw his support behind Bedke — who now stands a good chance of sending Giddings back to White Bird.
“It became very clear that with both Scott and I in the race, neither one of us were going to get the support to be as successful as we needed to be,” he told Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press. His fundraising “had slowed down pretty significantly after Scott got into the race.”
As his hometown newspaper, the Coeur d’Alene Press, put it Wednesday, Malek “took one for the team.”
For Malek and the state, this was a smart choice.
DJEERS ... to GOP gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy of Emmett.
Last summer, he skated past a jail sentence after a jury convicted him of trespassing and resisting arrest during the Aug. 25, 2020, Idaho legislative special session. Rather than serve eight days in jail, Bundy was offered the chance to donate 40 hours of community service.
Anybody else would spend the time helping a food bank, an animal shelter or even a church.
Bundy showed his typical contempt for authority by claiming time spent on the campaign trail constituted community service.
“It is what it is,” Bundy campaign treasurer Aaron Welling told Ryan Suppe of the Idaho Press. “If the courts don’t like it, the courts don’t like it.”
If Bundy sees no difference between serving the community and himself, what kind of governor will he make? — M.T.