British and American left united by their common error

Colloquially we count from 0-9 in this case and it’s certainly not worth quibbling with Sp!ked author Brendan O’Neill’s take on the decade:
“... The 2010s ... feels like it has a story, an arc, in the British context at least. For this is the decade that begins with Gordon Brown insulting a northern working-class Labour voter as a ‘bigot’ and ends with the northern working classes revolting against Labour in their hundreds of thousands. It begins with the Gillian Duffy crisis, when (Labour Party Prime Minister Gordon) Brown unwittingly exposed his increasingly middle-class party’s contempt for the lower orders by being overheard referring to this 65-year-old lady from Rochdale as a ‘bigoted woman,’ and it ends with the mass switching of traditional ‘red wall’ Labour voters to Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party — and, by extension, to Labour’s worst drubbing at the polls since 1935.”
Here in the states, the 2010s saw the Democrats’ presumptive queen, Hillary Clinton, being handed another big rejection, being on the short end of Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission (558 U.S. 310) — the Supreme Court’s sage affirmation of free speech and the corollary that you are free to spend your own money as you please.
When La Clinton was on the hustings as the Democrats’ 2016 presidential candidate, she presented her own version of Gordon’s Brown’s gaffe by tossing half of Donald Trump’s supporters into something she called “the basket of deplorables.”
Clinton was going for a “weighed in the balance and found wanting” image with the basket on her side of the scale being full of wonderful people with “big bushy mustaches and a love for their fellow man that out-Saroyans Saroyan”* while Trump’s was (at least) half full of “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it.”
Clinton acknowledged that the other half felt “feel that the government has let them down” and that, “Those are people we have to understand and empathize with as well.”
That’s exactly how many in the UK felt about the European Union. By design the E.U. features the same executive-centric, anti-Republican factors into which our system has declined. In the E.U., the executive originates legislation, which the member state’s representatives may amend and even block. But the people’s representatives cannot initiate legislation on their behalf.
Here in the states, we see the president’s executive orders and tens of thousands of executive branch regulations carrying the effect of law while a feckless Congress has once again passed a spending bill without following its own budgeting process.
It’s not just a feeling. In both the United Kingdom and the USA, the government has let us down — at least those of us who believe in liberty and government of, by, and for the people (and in that order).
Unfortunately for Clinton 2016, both sides seized on the first part of “basket of deplorables.” Far more than half of Trump supporters felt smeared as deplorable and too many of her supporters felt she had anointed them as the only good and true Americans.
By some not-so-simple twist of fate (or providence), Clinton’s campaign chose to ignore those who looked to Trump because they felt left behind. This mistake produced the phenomenon of the working class Obama > Obama > Trump voter in critical Electoral College states.
Journalist Salena Zito describes the phenomenon’s occurrence in Erie County, Penn.: “People turned around and looked at their community and said you know what it’s worth saving and that’s the guy that’s gonna do it because he showed up and asked for our vote.”
While Democrats search ceaselessly for a “gate” to hang around Trump’s neck, they’re not addressing the needs of the Obama > Obama > Trump voters.
As a result Trump’s star remains at its zenith.
As a result Obama > Obama > Trump > Trump looks to be as good a bet as the recent Tory landslide in Britain.
