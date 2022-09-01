Today, 105 Idaho lawmakers will descend on Boise.
They’ll consider Gov. Brad Little’s massive school funding and tax relief package.
They’ll do it in a hurry — maybe in a single day.
They’ll do it while the average Idahoan is preoccupied with vacation or the start of the school year.
No emergency demands their attention.
Whatever they accomplish, all they can do is hope they don’t launch Idaho on a troubled path.
It could get worse.
Of course, that depends on you, the voters.
As of now, only the governor can call lawmakers back to Boise after they adjourn their yearly session each spring.
The governor also sets the agenda. For example, lawmakers this week are free to approve or reject Little’s school funding and tax cut measure — but they can not venture into other subjects.
Placed on the Nov. 8 ballot is the Legislature’s proposed constitutional amendment. Should voters adopt it, they will authorize lawmakers to declare their own special sessions and decide the scope of what they’ll consider.
All they’d need is approval from 60% of each chamber’s membership.
Right off the bat, you can expect more log rolling.
To assure success of his school funding-tax relief package, all Little needs is a commitment from 36 House members and 18 state senators.
Just to get their troops back to town, the House speaker would need 42 votes and the Senate president pro tem would require 21 votes. If leadership dearly wants to consider a particular measure, the price might be adding another lawmaker’s priority — or maybe more — to the agenda.
Look no further than the 2021 session to see how this could wind up. Because they refused to adjourn earlier in the year, House members called the tune when they returned to Boise in November. The three-day session was noteworthy for spinning its wheels.
It goes without saying this would “open a path for those who want a full-time, professional Legislature in which the legislators would live in Boise full time, visit their districts only occasionally, receive most if not all of their pay from state government and become cut off from the needs and wishes of those they are supposed to represent.”
It goes without saying because GOP legislative leadership refused to even acknowledge that language in the pro and con statements that will appear on the ballot.
The amendment also repeals one of the few remaining executive checks on legislative authority. If lawmakers can agree among themselves to go back to work — with the governor sitting on the sidelines — the potential for mischief is endless.
Perhaps the current crop of culture warriors would declare themselves back in session long enough to undermine U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill’s injunction against an abortion ban that endangers the lives of women seeking emergency treatment in federally-funded hospital emergency rooms.
Jealous of their authority, lawmakers all but repealed the ability of voters to pass their own laws through the initiative process — until the Idaho Supreme Court unanimously rejected that scheme. But what would stop a supermajority of lawmakers from calling themselves back into session each fall simply to outflank any ballot measure before the voters get a chance to make a decision?
Meanwhile, every primary election in the spring or general election in the fall is a temptation for incumbent lawmakers to return to Boise to fiddle with budgets, taxes or false narratives.
However unnecessary or excessive Little’s special session shapes up to be, consider how much worse things could get by this time next year. — M.T.