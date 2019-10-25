DJEERS ... to Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho.
Remember how the newly elected Fulcher promised to work toward building a rapport with his fellow members of Congress — both Republicans and Democrats — that would serve the interests of the voters.
It offered a refreshing pause from the divisive ideological warfare of his predecessor, House Freedom Caucus charter member Raul Labrador.
While he was no fan of impeaching President Donald Trump, Fulcher told the Coeur d’Alene Press last December he would try to avoid getting sucked into it.
“I’ll put as much focus as I can on other things because that is by definition a polarizing wedge and you’re not going to build any rapport on that,” Fulcher said.
But on Wednesday, there he was with about 30 Republicans barging into a secure hearing room. Their five-hour stunt constituted a violation of House rules and a security breach.
It also disrupted Defense Department official Laura Cooper’s closed-door deposition before three House committees investigating Trump’s shakedown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and Democrats.
“As Democrats in the House push toward a vote on impeachment, they are simultaneously keeping vital information secret from the very members who will be expected to take this vote,” Fulcher said.
At some point, the evidence against Trump has to go public. But for the moment, 45 Republicans — one of every four Republicans in the House — sit on those panels and are privy to everything that is being said.
If the process is such an affront, then where were Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., or the other 165 House Republicans?
And why is Fulcher associating with a crowd that includes:
l Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa — whose anti-immigrant and pro-nationalist rhetoric proved too much even for his own leadership, which stripped him of committee assignments.
l Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas — whose claims of “terror babies” involved lurid tales of young women recruited overseas to give birth in the U.S., raise their children abroad as terrorists and then ship these sleeper agents back to the U.S.
l Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. — who tweeted Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, shortly before his congressional testimony with accusations of infidelity and suggestions that Cohen’s wife would cheat on him during his imprisonment.
l Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio — who last year tried to impeach then-deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to put special counsel Robert Mueller out of business.
By keeping company with these fringe characters, Fulcher is writing his resume, confining himself to the political margins and erasing his credibility with people he’ll need in the future — primarily his fellow members of Congress. He’s not the first Idahoan to do so. Also succumbing to this peculiar form of Potomac Fever were Reps. Helen Chenoweth-Hage, Bill Sali, George Hansen and Labrador.
For Fulcher, however, it only took 10 months before this bug bit him.
CCHEERS ... to Congressman Simpson.
When Trump tried to enrich himself by scheduling the next G-7 summit at his financially ailing Trump National Doral Miami golf resort, Simpson spoke out.
“You have to go out and try and defend him,” Simpson told the Washington Post. “Well I don’t know if I can do that. ... I have no doubt that Doral is a really good place — I’ve been there. I know. But it is politically insensitive. They should have known what the kickback is going to be on this, that politically he’s doing it for his own benefit.”
On this, Simpson was an equal opportunity offender. The Post failed to carry the rest of his quote, which chastised Democrats for looking past Hunter Biden’s involvement with Ukrainian natural gas producer Burisma Holdings while his father was serving as vice president.
Still, it’s the rare Republican who is willing to chastise Trump for anything — even if it involves violating what the president calls this “phony” emoluments clause, which bans him from receiving payments from foreign governments.
During the weekend, Trump reversed himself by withdrawing the Doral plan. He blamed the media and Democrats for their “crazed and irrational hostility.”
But it was Republicans like Simpson who got his attention.
DJEERS ... to state Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls.
Never let the facts get in the way of this Medicaid expansion opponent. Here’s how he defended the GOP-led Legislature’s Medicaid work requirement to an Idaho Falls town hall meeting earlier this month:
“I don’t believe this is going to cost money. In fact, the data shows other states that have implemented work requirements, they’re actually saving money, and that’s what I think will happen.”
Where?
Not in Arkansas, the only state that has so far subjected Medicaid recipients to a work requirement before the federal courts stopped it.
According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, the state’s administrative costs for five months reached $3.7 million.
And not Idaho, where the Legislature’s own best-case fiscal impact statement says administering a work requirement will run about $1.6 million. That’s on top of what Idaho county medically indigent and the state’s catastrophic health care programs will spend treating the more than 16,000 people who will lose access to Medicaid coverage.
Perhaps, that’s because Zollinger is focused on another bottom line — his own. As an attorney with the firm of Smith Driscoll and Associates, Zollinger makes money collecting unpaid medical bills.
Depriving people of medical insurance is part of Zollinger’s business model.
CCHEERS ... to Idaho State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield of Oakley. Along with board Vice President David Hill and board member Andrew Scoggin, both of Boise, she’s responsible for extricating the group from the booze business.
Now pending before the state board is a policy that would leave oversight of drinking at University of Idaho football tailgating parties or a beer garden at the NAIA World Series at Lewis-Clark State College to the presidents they hired to run those institutions.
Rather than micromanage the morals of its college and universities, the state board has more compelling issues — stagnant enrollments for one — to deal with.
It’s about time. — M.T.