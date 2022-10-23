Last year, 107,622 Americans died from drug overdoses. That is an increase of 30% from 2019-20 and this year seems set for about a 15% increase. Drugs are the No. 1 cause of deaths among our young people, and fentanyl alone kills more than 70,000 of them each year. Every day, 295 of our fellow citizens die from an overdose of fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine and prescription drugs. That’s the equivalent of one jet airplane crashing each day, and the social and economic impacts are similar. The people who die are our family members, our precious children, our mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, aunts and uncles and cousins. When they die, a part of us dies.

The largest number of drug deaths in our country is from fentanyl, where a dose as small as three grains of rice can be lethal. Twelve years ago, I lost my beloved son, Mckenzie, to a fentanyl overdose. The county coroner said that he was probably dead before he hit the floor. My oldest son found him three days later. He is still dealing with emotional impacts from that horrific incident. It devastated our family and it still hurts.

