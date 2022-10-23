Last year, 107,622 Americans died from drug overdoses. That is an increase of 30% from 2019-20 and this year seems set for about a 15% increase. Drugs are the No. 1 cause of deaths among our young people, and fentanyl alone kills more than 70,000 of them each year. Every day, 295 of our fellow citizens die from an overdose of fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine and prescription drugs. That’s the equivalent of one jet airplane crashing each day, and the social and economic impacts are similar. The people who die are our family members, our precious children, our mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, aunts and uncles and cousins. When they die, a part of us dies.
The largest number of drug deaths in our country is from fentanyl, where a dose as small as three grains of rice can be lethal. Twelve years ago, I lost my beloved son, Mckenzie, to a fentanyl overdose. The county coroner said that he was probably dead before he hit the floor. My oldest son found him three days later. He is still dealing with emotional impacts from that horrific incident. It devastated our family and it still hurts.
So today 295 families will face the horror that my family experienced, and tomorrow 295 more, and on and on. When will it stop?
It won’t because there is too much money in it. Huge numbers of people are getting rich off our blood and misery.
With the corruption in our government that we see every day, I wouldn’t be surprised if some of our politicians are benefiting financially from the drug trade. We know that nearly all of the fentanyl or precursor chemicals for the manufacture of fentanyl are brought into our country from China. And from what I’ve seen, our government also knows where it is processed. There have been maps on several leading news programs naming towns and areas in Mexico as key processing centers. All of this system is being run by the same narco-terrorists who are controlling our border.
It is common knowledge that nothing happens in China without the permission of the Chinese government, which is run by the Chinese Communist Party. They form a horribly brutal and repressive regime that runs concentration camps and doesn’t hesitate to slaughter their own citizens to control them. It is also common knowledge that they traffic fentanyl.
Former President Donald Trump is the only one who openly confronted the government of China about the flow of fentanyl. But COVID-19 and the loss of his presidency to Joe Biden prevented him from taking any further action against China.
President Biden completely dropped the issue.
Trump also told the government of Mexico that he would cut off all trade with them if they didn’t control their border with the U.S. We are their major trading partner. They immediately put their military on the border and closed it tight. This was done in the name of stopping illegal immigration, but it also greatly reduced the flow of fentanyl and other illegal drugs into the U.S.
Is our culture being manipulated to make drug use acceptable? Is it a coincidence that our military age young people are the ones who are dying from drug overdoses?
Fentanyl is the No. 1 cause of deaths for Americans aged 18 to 45. Our military recruitment is down 40%. Is it a deliberate plot to weaken our country? Is it part of China’s undeclared war against our country?
I think so.
If you look around, you will see that China is infiltrating every aspect of our nation. In a rebuttal letter concerning my last column, Danny Radakovich mocked my concern about our dependency on China for rare earth minerals. These minerals are used in many products that are critical to the military and economic security of our country. The same people who send us fentanyl now control these minerals. Should we become more dependent on them?
Biden has adopted an open border policy at our southern border in an attempt to create one-party control of our government by filling the U.S. with millions of new potential Democratic voters.
In doing so, he is creating serious problems for us. Some reports indicate that countries are emptying their prisons and shipping their criminals to us. This could definitely be part of the reason crime rates throughout our country and especially in big cities are skyrocketing. Their murder rates are at a 25-year high.
Also, our Border Patrol and local border police have captured dozens of known and suspected terrorists. We are stupid if we think that the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and the Muslim extremists are through with us.
When Biden and his military leaders orchestrated our disastrous departure from Afghanistan, it gave the terrorists new hope. They now understand that the administration running our country is incompetent. It also left them with more than $80 billion worth of the finest and most modern weapons in the world to carry on their jihad against us and the world.
Biden also left thousands of American citizens there to die along with many of the Afghans who helped us fight the 20-year war against the Muslim terrorists. The extremists desperately want another 9/11 and the Biden administration is giving them the opportunity and tools to do so.
If every day a country lined up 295 Americans and slaughtered them, week after week for years, it would be headlines on every news source in our country and we would be at war with them.
China, Mexico and the drug cartels are doing this, and no one is stopping them. And the major news media does not seem to be that concerned.
Biden’s policy seems to say: Our borders are open. Come on in. We’ll make you rich killing our families. We don’t care. We won’t stop you.
God help us.
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.