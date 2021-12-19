Our country was energy independent when Joe Biden became president. Because of the business- friendly policies of Donald Trump’s administration, we were producing enough oil and natural gas to fill all of our own needs and then still have enough left to sell to other countries. We were the top energy producing nation in the world and our economy was booming.
Oil companies had reportedly found massive new deposits of oil in the Arctic and on other federal lands that would, if developed, give our country greater oil reserves than OPEC and Russia combined.
The Keystone XL Pipeline and the new oil and gas reserves would have brought our country massive new wealth and many tens of thousands of high-paying jobs. This would also have kept our energy costs low. Low energy cost leaves more money in the hands of people and businesses. That stimulates our economy.
Immediately after taking office, Biden stopped construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline, banned oil exploration in the Arctic and stopped nearly all oil and natural gas exploration on federal lands.
Now we are paying dearly for his actions. A year ago, I was paying around $2.20 a gallon for gas. Now I am paying almost $3.40 per gallon. On my recent Thanksgiving trip to eastern Washington, I paid more than $4 a gallon at several gas stations.
The same forces that are propelling the rising cost of gas are projected to raise the cost of natural gas and propane for heating our homes this winter by almost 45 percent.
These increased rates may not make much difference to the upper middle class and the rich. But for the middle class families living paycheck to paycheck and the retired people living on a fixed income, this increase in the cost of living can really hurt. For some families, these cost increases could mean having to decide whether to eat or pay their utility bills.
In reality, every family pays for these energy costs many times over. To survive, every producer of every product that you buy and every store or business you frequent must add the rising cost of energy to the price you pay for their goods. This causes inflation.
Closing the Keystone Pipeline was an interesting situation. Biden claimed that he was ending the pipeline in the name of environmentalism and the Green New Deal.
But was that really why he did it?
We know that the oil will still be delivered by railroad without the pipeline. Follow the money. Multibillionaire Warren Buffett owns the railroad that currently ships the oil. The Keystone pipeline was to deliver 34.86 million gallons per day. It would take 12 trains and almost 1½ million gallons of diesel to deliver that same amount — per day.
That comes to more than a half-billion gallons of diesel each year to transport the oil. How is this saving our planet when we are needlessly polluting our atmosphere with more than a half-billion gallons of diesel each year?
And the decreased cost of moving the oil would have dramatically reduced its cost. Buffett would have literally lost a fortune if the pipeline was ever finished. Did Biden stop the pipeline for the environmentalists or to save Buffett’s butt?
Now, Biden is allegedly looking at closing down the Enbridge Line 5 that moves huge amounts of light oil and natural gas through Canada and Michigan.
The Green New Deal that Biden is pushing has already been tried and failed in Great Britain and Europe. In Europe, where fracking is illegal, the price of gas is six times higher than it was last year. There have been record low winds this year so the green energy windmills that they were depending on for powering their country are not producing. Now these countries are scrambling to find coal and natural gas to run their power plants. If there are blackouts in the winter, people will die.
Green energy now makes up less than 5 percent of our nation’s energy supply. The goal of President Biden and his Green New Deal is to force the American people to transform the other 95 percent into a green economy. The Green New Deal is the wish list of the radical environmentalists who hate dams, nuclear energy and all carbon-based fuels. Their plan is to make these forms of energy so expensive that we will be forced to change to “green energy.”
If Biden succeeds, in a few years you will have to scrap your existing vehicles and buy expensive new electric cars. Most people will have to install electric charging stations at their homes. Many home electrical systems and local power grids won’t handle this extra load so they will have to be rebuilt or replaced.
All your existing gas and oil furnaces will have to be scrapped and replaced. This will probably cost trillions of dollars and you will be paying for it, all to support the unproven theory of man-caused climate change.
If you study the climate change controversy you will find that the science is not settled, and that many of the world’s top scientists do not believe in man-caused climate change. China, India and Russia think that it is so important that they didn’t even show up at the recent Climate Summit.
China and India are still building coal-fired power plants. And Russia, which is threatening to invade Ukraine, is being allowed to continue building its Nord Stream 2 gas line to Europe. The pipeline will bring Russia untold billions in new revenue from selling natural gas.
Trump stopped the Nord Stream pipeline to hurt Russia. Biden has permitted the pipeline to reopen while limiting our own energy production. What’s wrong with this picture?
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.