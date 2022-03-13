When Joe Biden became president, the United States was oil independent. Our oil companies had reportedly found massive new deposits of oil and natural gas that could fuel our country for decades and even centuries. We had more oil than Russia and Saudi Arabia combined. We were the largest exporter of oil in the world and oil prices were hovering around $30-to-$40 per barrel. Gas prices at the pump were around $2 a gallon. When Biden took over, Russia became our third largest supplier of oil and we’ve been buying more than 21 million barrels of oil per month from them. Now, oil is more than $100 a barrel and because of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, it could soon rise to $150 a barrel. The runaway energy prices have been fueling our roaring inflation and Biden has been begging Russia to produce more oil to keep the price down.
Biden’s policies caused this mess. The first day he became president, Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline. He ended most oil leases on federal lands and his administration has gone after banks and other financial institutions that lend to any carbon-based industry.
These policies have put hundreds of billions of dollars into Vladimir Putin’s military budget and enabled him to finance his incursion into Ukraine. Russia’s economy is almost totally dependent on oil and gas revenue. Take that away and they can’t afford to wage war.
Now Biden is banning Russian oil. But he is talking to Iran and Venezuela, two countries that hate us. Good thinking.
Let’s make them rich so they can build their armies and attack us.
I’m trying to figure out how all of this makes any sense. Biden and the Democratic Party have completely bought into the radical green movement and they are destroying our economy and our country in the name of an unproven theory of global climate change. Meanwhile, Russia and the other oil-producing nations are making out like bandits.
Germany, a country smaller than Montana, has completely adopted the green agenda. It closed most of its nuclear and coal-fired power plants and spent more than $600 billion on windmills, solar power and other renewable energy sources. The green energy sources have not panned out. Now Germany is dependent on natural gas from Russia for a huge percentage of its power supply. It also pays three times what Americans pay for energy. Should we follow them off that cliff?
When the Nord Stream 2 gas line from Russia to Germany is turned on, Germany and central Europe will be even more energy dependent on Russia. Former President Donald Trump shut down the pipeline for security reasons and President Biden let it reopen. Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine has proven that Trump was right. Dependence on Russia is a serious security issue.
Currently, a Russian gas line runs through Ukraine to Europe. In 2006, Russia shut down gas supplies in the middle of the winter, causing huge power shortages in Ukraine and Europe.
In 2013, then-President Barack Obama drew his infamous “red line” in Syria. Putin stepped in, propped up the brutal dictator Bashar Assad and slaughtered tens of thousands of people. This unleashed the largest movement of refugees since World War II. Thousands of innocent people died running from the horrific war. Critics from both political parties, including three former Obama defense secretaries, accused him of dangerous indecision and lack of resolve. In early 2014, Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine. Obama did nothing.
Early this year, Russia and China signed a joint pact against the United States and NATO, challenging the current balance of world power. Experts are calling this pact an elaborate show of unity that could lead to “Cold War II.” The two countries pledged both economic and military unity. In the new agreement, Russia supports China’s right to take over Taiwan. Taiwan is important economically to the United States; it supplies 90% of the microchips that we need to run almost every computer and machine in our country. Former deputy National Security Advisor K.T. McFarland warned: “The U.S. is facing the greatest strategic threat in our history.” Chinese money and technology combined with Russian natural resources and military assets is a formidable risk to our country.
Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are extreme predators. They are like wolves, waiting and watching other countries for signs of weakness.
Biden’s first year as president has been an unmitigated disaster. The Afghanistan debacle alone told Putin and Xi everything they needed to know. The incompetence and lack of military planning and strategy were glaring. When we pulled out of Afghanistan, we left the Taliban more than $80 billion of the most modern, lethal weapons in the world. American soldiers died needlessly, and tens of thousands of American allies were left behind, many of them facing certain death.
During the last year on Biden’s watch, our inflation has skyrocketed. North Korea has launched eight missiles. Iran is on the cusp of having a nuclear bomb. China gobbled up Hong Kong and is threatening Taiwan. And now Russia has invaded Ukraine. See the pattern?
American weakness leads to world instability. We had none of this during the Trump administration. He was a strong and decisive leader. He spoke with authority and dictators knew better than to mess with him.
Biden and Obama were handpicked and championed by our liberal media. Neither had any extensive experience running anything. This shortcoming has seriously harmed our country.
Trump’s “America First” policy was right. We must bring production and jobs back to our country. We are financing the economies and militaries of our enemies.
Abraham Lincoln once said: “At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.