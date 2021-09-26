I can’t honestly tell you if I would have supported the withdrawal of our troops from Afghanistan or not. I would have to see more information on the issue to make an informed decision.
But what I do know is that the present U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is the worst example of government incompetence that I have witnessed in my lifetime. It is a total disaster.
The people who organized this mess shouldn’t be put in charge of a lemonade stand. The most powerful country in the history of the world with the most powerful military in the history of the world has been run out of a third world country by 75,000 criminals with automatic weapons and pickups.
The country was stable and now it’s a horrible mess. The Biden administration literally snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.
They are claiming that the airlift was a success, but it wasn’t. They are trying to save face and hoping that the American people are gullible enough to believe them.
The sheer incompetence and lack of planning by our military leaders and our president was breathtaking. President Joe Biden announced his intentions to leave Afghanistan early in his presidency and set an arbitrary deadline to pull our troops out of the country. The administration then stood by and watched the Taliban systematically retake the country while repeatedly claiming that there was no way that they could do that.
Then the Biden administration abandoned Bagram Air Base, the safest place in the country to stage an evacuation, and moved to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
According to the Washington Post, the Taliban offered the city of Kabul to the U.S., but Biden said no.
The Taliban then took control of the town and surrounded the airfield. They allowed the suicide bomber to get through and kill 13 marines and 165 innocent civilians.
The military had months to gather all affected personnel, vet them and move them out of the country, but they didn’t. Everyone knew what would happen if the Taliban did retake Afghanistan. Anyone who helped or in any way supported the U.S. would be hunted down, tortured and executed. Tens of thousands of Afghans who supported the U.S. and many hundreds of U.S. citizens were left behind.
Biden himself stated that they left 10 percent of Americans behind. Many stood at the gates of the airport as the last American plane left, knowing that they and their families now faced almost certain death.
Biden could have changed the date of final U.S. departure, but he wouldn’t do it. Now we are in a hostage situation where the Taliban has complete control.
The administration also had months to gather all of our military equipment and either destroy it or move it from the country, but it didn’t. Now the Taliban has $85 billion worth of the highest quality, most technologically advanced military equipment in the world. This is the same Taliban that enabled al-Qaida to plan and execute the 9/11 attack against the United States. The same one that killed 2,448 American soldiers, 3,846 American contractors, 1,144 NATO military personnel and more than 110,000 Afghan military members and civilians.
So now, because of Biden, they have some of the best and most advanced military equipment in the world and they will probably eventually use it to kill American soldiers. We have in effect created and armed another Iran.
If you believe the propaganda that the Biden crew is spewing, that we are dealing with a new, kinder, gentler more civilized Taliban, then I have a bridge I’ll sell you.
I’ll make you a hell of a deal. Remember when President Barack Obama and Vice President Biden traded five top al-Qaida prisoners who helped plan and execute 9/11, for traitor and deserter Bowe Bergdahl? All five of them have been fighting along with the Taliban and four of them have now been given top cabinet jobs in the new Afghan government. I’m sure that there won’t be a lot of love coming our way from them.
During the frenzied Afghan airlift, tens of thousands of refugees just showed up at the airport and were loaded in planes and shipped all over the world, many to the United States. Few of them were vetted while many of the individuals who were checked and scheduled for the flights were left behind.
Because of the confusion that ended decades of war in Afghanistan, it will be very difficult to check out many of the evacuees. We can be sure that there are Taliban and ISIS terrorists mixed in the crowd.
We have a similar situation going on at our southern border with Mexico, where the border is wide open. People from 100 countries, including known terrorists and criminals, have been caught entering the U.S. It is estimated that almost 2 million migrants will cross into our country this year with little or no vetting.
We just marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 when 19 Muslim terrorists hijacked four passenger planes and used them as giant bombs. Several days ago, the trial opened in France for 20 men accused of coordinating a 2015 terrorist attack in Paris that killed 130 people and wounded hundreds. While planning these heinous crimes, the terrorists lived openly and freely in the U.S. and in France. By not rigorously vetting migrants, we are setting our country up for another horrific terrorist attack, more crime and more COVID-19.
The Biden disaster has breathed new life into radical Islam. The message across the Middle East is that Jihad has won, democracy has lost and because we abandoned our own people and our allies, no one will ever trust us again.
We have shown weakness. America’s strength always leads to peace and prosperity. America’s weakness always leads to chaos and war.
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.