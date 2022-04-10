The war in Ukraine is horrific. With all of our modern technology and ability to communicate from almost anywhere in the world we can watch it in real time. The violence is horrible and graphic. There are thousands of innocent victims being killed and millions being driven from their homes. Our country and much of the world have mobilized and are sending billions of dollars in weapons and aid to the Ukrainian people to help them withstand the onslaught from Russia and its rogue leader, Vladimir Putin.
But it’s a little late. President Joe Biden hesitated when he should have been acting.
All the weapons that he is sending them now and the jets that he won’t send them should have been there before Russia invaded. We would be watching a whole different scene on our TVs if he had done that. Much of the death and destruction that we are witnessing now can be attributed to the weakness and indecision of his leadership.
A large percentage of the neon that is used in manufacturing computer chips comes from Ukraine and more than 90% of the world supply of computer chips come from Taiwan. Russia is attempting to take over Ukraine and China is threatening daily to invade Taiwan.
We know that Russia and China recently signed a joint economic and defense agreement. Get the picture?
If Russia defeats Ukraine, and China takes over Taiwan, they will control much of the production of the computer chips that operate our automobiles, computers, factories, cellphones, video games, appliances and most importantly our military equipment. In other words, everything that runs our country. In the last year since Biden shut down our oil industry, we have sent Russia hundreds of billions of dollars in oil revenue that is now funding its war on Ukraine.
The Chinese Communist Party has used income from decades of trade with us to build a military almost equal to ours and that is now threatening the world.
Biden and most of our recent leaders, except Presidents Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan, have been globalists. Globalism has hurt our country. Their philosophy of governing has allowed millions of U.S. production jobs to leave the United States. Recently, fires in two major microchip factories in Japan combined with other worldwide disasters have created a global shortage of microprocessors. And it is not an easy task to replace these factories. It costs around $10 billion and takes two to five years to build a new plant.
Because of decades of emphasis on globalism, the materials for these chips and many other critical products now come from countries all over the world. Many of these countries, such as Russia and China, are our enemies. Depending on them for crucial products is seriously affecting our national security.
The chip shortage could last for many months or years and lead to production cuts in numerous industries. Due to the lack of microprocessors, U.S. automakers are projecting that they will have more than a million fewer automobiles to sell this year.
Trump understood how all this worked. That’s why he pushed so hard to bring industrial production back to our country.
Americans need to understand that there are multiple wars going on in our own country that are seriously damaging our society and threatening our freedom.
Last year, more than 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses. This war has been going on for decades and you could rightly say that millions of Americans have died from drugs.
My own son died from fentanyl.
The people who die from the drugs are not the only victims. Most gang violence, shoplifting, retail theft and home burglaries are drug-related. The newest and deadliest drug is fentanyl. A few tiny grains can kill instantly. Enough fentanyl was seized in a recent bust to kill two-thirds of the population of the United States.
We could do something about this tragedy. We know where the majority of fentanyl comes from. China produces most of it and ships it to Mexico, where Mexican cartels manufacture it into a saleable product and smuggle it through our southern border.
Trump understood all of this. That’s why he closed down our border with Mexico and went after the Chinese Communist Party for producing and shipping fentanyl from China.
If a foreign country dropped a bomb on us and killed hundreds of thousands of our people, we would go to war with them. Whose side is Biden on? Why isn’t he closing our borders, confronting China and labeling the drug cartels as terrorists?
The New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post finally all admitted that the Hunter Biden laptop is a real and serious criminal issue for both Hunter and President Biden.
Big Tech and the mainstream media hid the story from the American public for weeks before the 2020 presidential election so they could help elect Joe Biden.
People were dropped from Facebook, Twitter and most Big Tech platforms for even discussing it. Led by former CIA Director John Brennen, 51 former U.S. intelligence officials signed a letter on Oct. 19, 2020, stating that the Hunter Biden laptop story “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian disinformation operation.”
Former CIA Director James Clapper and his past top aide, Nick Shapiro, also signed the letter even though there was absolutely no evidence that it was true.
A recent public poll showed Trump would still be our president if the voters had known about this fraud. Shouldn’t these people be punished for lying to us and corrupting our presidential election? This is a war on our freedom.
One last point to ponder: The Biden administration has contracted Russia to be their “neutral intermediary” to negotiate a nuclear arms agreement with Iran. This is the same Russia that is slaughtering thousands of innocent people in Ukraine.
God save us from this madness.
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.