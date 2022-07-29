It’s hardly news that the news business is in deep, deep trouble. The vast disruptive power of the internet combined with massive declines in advertising revenue have helped hollow out or kill hundreds of newspapers, put untold numbers of reporters out of work and left an increasing number of American communities “news deserts.”

Cutthroat venture capitalists are buying up newspapers to gut them, bleeding them of resources and shipping what money is left out of the towns that depend on the local fish wrapper for everything from baseball scores to news about whether the local county commissioner secretly engineered paving the road to his house.

